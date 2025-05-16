Mr. William W. (Bill) Lowery, 74, of Valley Springs, California passed away on Saturday, May 10th, 2025. Bill was born November 21st, 1950 in Morris, Illinois. Bill was the son of Cliff and Marjory (Wilkinson) Lowery. He received his education in Mazon, Illinois and graduated in the Class of 1968.

Bill served in the U.S. Marines in the 1st Battalion, 9th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. After returning home from Vietnam, Bill attended Joliet Junior College and graduated on May 18th, 1975 with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts & Science. Bill lived his adult life in Valley Springs, California where he worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 3 out of Stockton, California.

Bill was an avid Chicago Bears fan but enjoyed watching NFL games. Bill also loved his “children,” his 2 Yellow Labs, Dirk & Tike.

Bill is survived by one sister, Jean (Larry-Deceased) Johnson of Dwight, Illinois, two brothers, Robert C. (Diane) Lowery of Pella, Iowa, and Donald (Vickie) Lowery of Morris, Illinois. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Kimberly A. (Johnson) Smith.

Cremation has taken place and Bill will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in Bill’s name can be made to your local VFW.