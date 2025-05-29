Scott M. Christensen, 54, of Dwight, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025, at 7:54 p.m. at his residence.

His service will be held Friday, May 30, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight, IL.

Visitation will be Friday, May 30, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott was born December 28, 1970, in Streator, IL to Don and Kay (Zappa) Christensen. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Payton (Kellen) Kocher of Effingham, IL and Sydney Christensen of Chicago, IL; brother Perry (Kim) Christensen of Sachse, TX; sister, Dina Walkup of Dwight, IL; niece, Lilly Walkup; nephews, Tyler Frickey, Tanner Frickey, and Daniel Walkup; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Scott was a graduate of Dwight High School. He worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections as a prison guard for over 25 years and later he worked as a locksmith.

Scott loved watching his daughter’s softball games. He also coached Dwight Xtreme 10 U and won the state championship in 2009. He loved grilling out on the weekends with his family. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. Halloween was Scott’s favorite holiday. He loved to do haunted houses in his front yard every year. He did the haunted houses for over 15 years.

Memorials may be made to Livingston County Humane Society.

