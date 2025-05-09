Scott A. Francis, 66, of Odell, passed away on Monday at 3:04 am on May 5, 2025, at his residence.

“One More Forever” Celebration of Life will be Saturday May 10, 2025, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Kings Crossing (formerly Pour Richards) in Odell. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was born on April 20, 1959, in Joliet, to Richard and Joan (Faught) Francis. Joan survives in Lake Wales. Scott married his high school sweetheart Susan B. Kemmer in Dwight on May 27, 1978, spending 46 years together. She survives in Odell. Also surviving, son, Jason S. (Jenna) Francis of Bloomington; daughter, Elizabeth S. (Shawn) Schott of Lexington; grandchildren, Kaleb, Keagan, Kameron Schott, Malia, Laina Francis; sisters, Joene (Dwight) Drechsel of Independence, MO, Lynn (Randy) Hodge of Lake Wales, FL, He was preceded in death by, father, Richard.

Scott was educated at Dwight High School, graduating in 1977. He was employed by Rub Chevy-Buick and Oldsmobile. Worked for Caterpillar in Pontiac for over 31 years as a machinist. Retiring April 30, 2015. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Chicago Bears, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Odell Park District or donor’s choice. Special thanks to Dr. John Shallat, Dr. John Bailey, Dr. Patrick Gomez, hospice nurses, Sara, Lisa and Julie. This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.