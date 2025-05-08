Richard Daniel (Dick) Faust, 93, of Dwight passed away peacefully at OSF Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center (Pontiac) on April 27, 2025. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Richard was born November 13, 1931 to Clarence and Geneva (Sims) Faust in Fairbury. They preceded him in death. Dick married Susan H. Schroeder on April 24, 1981.

He grew up on the family farm in Cullom and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a machinist mate. He later helped on the Cullom farm and was in insurance sales until he retired.

Dick is survived by his wife, Susan, of 44 years; three step-children: Treva Clodfelter (David) of Normal; Michael Schroeder of Sneedville, TN; and Kari Ruder of Cullom; eight step-grandchildren: Jacob Small of Bloomington; Mitchell Small of Denver, CO; Stephany Small (Jim Lonergan) of San Diego, CA; Justin Clodfelter of Bloomington; John Ruder of Cullom; and Jade Ruder of Cullom; and his cousin, Leslie Kopp, Pontiac, formerly of Cullom.

Richard was a member of Dwight United Methodist Church and the American Legion in Cullom. He enjoyed going to the local men’s Bible Study/Prayer Group. He also liked spending time with family at get-togethers. In later years, he would feed and watch the birds in his yard. He was known for his humor, sharp wit, and story telling.

The family suggests donations go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or a church of the donor’s choice.

A memorial service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL will be planned at a later date for family and close friends.