Mary Josephine McDonald, age 88, of Cabery, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025 at her home. She was born April 24, 1937 in Fairfield, the daughter of Delbert & Ruby Farrell Osterman. Mary Jo married Gerald D. McDonald on January 2, 1960 in Mount Carmel. He preceded her in death on July 28, 1995. Mary Jo worked in Human Resources at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee for several years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cabery and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Mary Jo was a member of the CCW and Carmelites: Mystical Star of Mt. Carmel Lay Carmelite Community. She enjoyed the outdoors and participating in scouting events with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly & Carl Smicker of Cabery and Sharon Shelby of Cabery; five grandchildren, Shawn Shelby, Amy Corrigan, Kenna (Jordan) Panger, Brittany Smicker, and Mathew Smicker; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Lex, George, and Paul Osterman. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 16, 2025 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cabery. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.

