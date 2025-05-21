Gary W. Nelson, 87, of Herscher, formerly of Dwight, passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10:27 p.m. at Serenity Estates in Morris.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight. Officiating will be Father Ron Neitzke.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Gary was born on September 30, 1937, in Fairbury, IL to Edmond Nick and Idabelle (Haag) Nelson. He married Marlene Chamberlain on November 28, 1958, in Sinclair, Maine. Marlene passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Janie Sendra) Nelson of Glasgow, KY, Lisa (Troy) Koehler of Reddick, Mark (Rose) Nelson of San Francisco, CA; sister, Karen Nelson Norton of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Cassandra (Mason) and Jacob (Aaron); great grandchildren, Jaxon, Ethan, Gavin, Lucus, Zane, and Chase; niece, Jackie Baller; nephews, Geoff Norton, Greg Norton, and Gary Norton; plus special friends, Donna Petry and Bob Rushman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; daughter, Julia Lynn Nelson; and brother-in-law, Jerry Norton.

Gary loved his Catholic service to the Lord throughout his life by helping people and he never met a stranger. Gary served in the United States Army. He was a first responder and a civil defense member of Dwight. His work life began at the Blackstone Theater in Dwight until he started working at Caterpillar Tractor Company and worked 30 plus years. He started on the burr bench and worked his way up to management in the training department.

Gary got his private pilot license and enjoyed flying airplanes out of Dwight airport. He was also an accomplished ham radio operator and learned to play guitar and piano starting in his 70’s. Gary would often be seen walking his dogs or riding his Harley Davidson around town.

Gary will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loved ones.

