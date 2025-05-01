Morris Hospital to Host Community Blood Drive

April 29, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting a blood drive in cooperation with Versiti Blood Center on Friday, May 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Versiti’s mobile bus that will be parked at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus, 1450 E. Division St., Diamond.

Those who donate will be helping replenish the local blood supply as Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital. As a thank you, all attempting donors with a valid email address will receive a $15 e-gift card from Versiti. All blood types are needed.

Blood donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and free from cold or flu symptoms on the day of donation. In Illinois, 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian.

The entire process for donating blood takes about 1 hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Donors should bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386 or go to morrishospital.org/events and select Donate Blood. Walk-ins are welcome.