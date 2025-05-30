Morris Hospital Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

May 29, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers recently hosted a celebratory luncheon at the Morris Country Club to recognize hospital volunteers for achieving milestones in volunteer hours and years of service.

In the past year, volunteers at Morris Hospital logged a total of 20,717 hours in over 20 different areas. Volunteer services allowed Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers to provide over 6,700 rides through its free patient transportation service. In addition, volunteers welcomed thousands of visitors at the main entrance reception desk, assembled thousands of admission packets for patients, planted and maintained the Serenity Garden, assisted patients and families in the surgical waiting room, staffed the Gift Shop resulting in $30,000 in net proceeds for the Morris Hospital Foundation, and much more.

In addition to recognizing service hours and welcoming new volunteers, Morris Hospital honored Jan Hedenschoug for 25 years of service.

Morris Hospital Manager of Volunteer Services Jamie Mack addressed the volunteers at the luncheon and said, “Today we are celebrating the dedication and selflessness of our volunteers” said Mack. “Together, we are making waves and helping the people of this community every day.”

Morris Hospital President & CEO Tom Dohm was also in attendance, and in his address to the volunteers he spoke about the various ways volunteers contribute critical services Morris Hospital provides to the community. “Our volunteers have always and will always be an essential part of our Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers family,” says Dohm. “From greeting visitors in the main lobby to the new parking lot shuttle, I want to thank each of you for making a difference in the lives of the visitors and patients that you interact with every day.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, visit morrishospital.org/volunteer.