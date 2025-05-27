Morris Hospital Announces Special Rhythm of Our Youth Summer Screening

May 27, 2025, MORRIS, IL – For the first time ever, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will be conducting its popular Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening outside of the school setting. The special screening date is set for Saturday, July 12, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris.

Students entering their freshman, sophomore, junior or senior year of high school during the 2025/26 school year are eligible for the free screening, as well as 2025 high school graduates. The purpose of the screening is to identify high school students who have an undiagnosed cardiac abnormality that could result in sudden cardiac death.

The screening involves an electrocardiogram, a non-invasive, painless test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and detects certain heart abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac death. The test takes about three minutes to complete.

Based on results of the screenings, about 3 percent of students are referred to their physician for additional follow-up. Typically, less than 1 percent are found to have a medical problem that requires cardiac intervention. Results are sent home to the student’s parents and are not shared with the school.

Parents must complete an electronic consent form prior to the screening day in order for their student to participate.

Morris Hospital launched Rhythm of Our Youth in 2016 as a result of funding provided by generous donors to the Morris Hospital Foundation. Since then, over 14,000 area high school students have been screened through the program.

Sudden cardiac death claims more than 2,000 lives of children and adolescents in the United States each year. Most victims of sudden cardiac death have had underlying heart conditions that could have been detected through a simple ECG.

Parents can register their teen for the July 12 Rhythm of Our Youth screening by going to morrishospital.org/events and then choose Rhythm of Our Youth at the YMCA. Appointments are being scheduled in 15-minute increments. Parents must also complete a Consent for Screening form, which is also available on the hospital website.

For more information, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7355.