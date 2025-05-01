Morris Hospital Announces Series of Physician Office Moves

April 28, 2025, MORRIS, IL – In response to growth in its network of physician practices, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced a series of office moves that will take place during the first two weeks of May. Office phone numbers will remain the same.

Effective May 5, Morris Hospital rheumatologists Dr. Hadi Hedayati, Dr. Deena Raval, and Dr. Belal Said and endocrinology nurse practitioner Jennifer Greggain are relocating from 1345 Edwards Street, Morris, to 1051 W. U.S. Route 6, Suite 300, Morris. This is the same office building for Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Patients who have appointments with these providers on or after May 5 will come to the new office location. Jennifer Greggain will continue to have office hours at the Channahon Healthcare Center as well.

Effective May 12, Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists is relocating from 151 W. High Street, Morris, to 1345 Edwards Street, Suites 2 & 3, Morris. The office is located across the parking lot from Morris Hospital.

Patients who have appointments in Morris with cardiologists Dr. Syed Ahmed, Dr. Mostafa Ghanim, Dr. Alexander Green, Dr. Athar Saeed, or Dr. Hershel Wix will come to the new cardiology office location starting May 12. The move does not affect patients who have appointments with Dr. Mary Menz or Nurse Practitioner Sherese Pruss at the Morris Hospital YMCA, nor does it impact cardiology patient appointments scheduled in Ottawa, Channahon or Dwight.

A variety of communications are being issued to inform patients of the new office locations. Patients with questions about where to go for their next scheduled appointment should call their provider’s office for further clarification.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.