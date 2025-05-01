Morris Hospital Announces CPR, AED and First Aid Training Class

April 29, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid Training course for the general public on Monday, May 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The course is for individuals interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid. The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

In 2025, Morris Hospital will also be offering the Heartsaver CPR, AED and First class on August 19 and November 18.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.