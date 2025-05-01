Morris Hospital and YMCA Nutrition Seminar Focuses on Meals for Weight Loss

April 29, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are teaming up to offer a free nutrition seminar, “Build Balanced Meals for Weight Loss,” on Tuesday, May 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. The program is open to the community.

During the seminar, a Morris Hospital registered dietitian will discuss how to create a balanced plate by incorporating all food groups. Weight loss and weight management tips through balanced eating will also be covered.

Nutrition seminars led by Morris Hospital dietitians are offered monthly at the YMCA to provide the knowledge and tools needed to make lasting, healthy changes in eating habits. The seminars are free and open to the community. Community members can register for the entire series or choose the topics of interest.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.