Morris Hospital and YMCA Nutrition Seminar Focuses on Meals for Weight Loss

May 15, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA have announced their line-up of June programs. Programs are free and open to the community.

On Tuesday, June 3, Morris Hospital Wellness Manager Becca Evola will present “Dimensions of Wellness” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The dimensions of wellness go beyond exercise diet, with each dimension playing an important role in overall wellness. To register for Dimensions of Wellness, call the Y at 815-513-8080 or register online at www.morrishospital.org/events and select the category Education Classes at the YMCA.

On Thursday, June 19, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will explain “How to Read Nutrition Labels.” Learning how to properly read nutrition labels can help you determine your nutrient intake, including carbohydrates, calories, vitamins and minerals, and sugar. To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.

Both programs will be held at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris.