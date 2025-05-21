Morris Hospital and YMCA Launch New Parkinson’s Exercise Class

May 15, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA have launched a new exercise class for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease called “PWR! Moves.” The free class is open to the community and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00-1:50 p.m. at the YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. Participants must receive clearance to participate from their physician.

PWR! Moves, which stands for Parkinson Wellness Recovery, is a research-driven exercise program that focuses on improving functional mobility and strength for people living with Parkinson’s disease through intentional and smooth movements focused on improving everyday actions such as walking, climbing stairs, and turning in tight spaces.

The class is taught by specially certified instructors from Morris Hospital and the YMCA who are available to help class participants make any modifications that may be needed to complete each exercise correctly. Funding for staff training and specialized equipment was provided through the Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation.

To register for PWR! Moves, stop by the Morris Hospital YMCA or call the Y’s Health & Wellness Director at 815-513-8080, ext. 517.