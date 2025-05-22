Morris Hospital and Area Providers Recognized for Excellence

May 21, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Seventeen providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers were recognized for excellent quality of care by Professional Research Consultants, Inc., the firm that conducts patient experience surveys on behalf of Morris Hospital. The recognition is based on the percentage of patients who responded “excellent” when answering the question about provider quality of care on the 2024 patient surveys.

Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, obstetrician/gynecologist; Dr. Hadi Hedayati, rheumatologist; Dr. Mary Menz, cardiologist; and Dr. Stephen Treacy, orthopedic surgeon, received “Top Performer” awards, PRC’s highest honor for scoring at the 100th percentile when compared to other physicians in their specialty within PRC’s national client database. This was Dr. Hedayati’s third consecutive Top Performer award.

In addition, 14 providers received 5-Star Excellence in Healthcare awards for scoring in the top 10% of PRC’s database for overall quality of care. The 5-Star award winners include:

Dr. Hetal Amin, allergist/immunologist at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus in Channahon

Dr. Peter Analytis, neurologist with Morris Hospital Neurology Specialists

Sarah Bojak, family nurse practitioner at the Channahon Healthcare Center

Dr. Andrea Chen, obstetrician/gynecologist with Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists

Dr. Charles Comfort, internal medicine physician at the Mazon Healthcare Center

Lacey Carls and Carrie Lopez, physician assistants with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Sherri Davis, pediatric physician assistant at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus

Jennifer Frye, family nurse practitioner at the Newark and Mazon Healthcare Centers

Dr. Kyle Pearson, foot & ankle surgeon with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Dr. Deena Raval, rheumatologist with Morris Hospital Rheumatology Specialists

Dr. Athar Saeed, interventional cardiologist, and Dr. Hershel Wix, general cardiologist, with Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists

In addition to the provider awards, Morris Hospital received 18 additional 5-Star Excellence in Healthcare patient experience awards from PRC based on results from the 2024 patient surveys. This included a 5-Star Excellence award for the Family Birthing Suites in the Inpatient OB/GYN Services category and a 5-Star Excellence award in the Outpatient Surgery Services category.

In the Outpatient Clinic–Primary Care Services category, 5-Star award winners included the Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka–Mondamin, Minooka-Ridge Road, Morris-Pediatrics, Morris-East Route 6, Morris-Lakewood Drive and Newark Healthcare Centers and the Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus. Morris Hospital Allergy Specialists, Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Joliet, Morris, Ottawa and Diamond-Coal City offices), and Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists received 5-Star Excellence awards in the Outpatient Clinic-Specialty Care Services category.

“The Excellence in Healthcare awards are very significant,” said Jacquie Secrest, Service Excellence Liaison at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “Of all the hospitals, outpatient clinics and providers in PRC’s national database, the awards are only given to those that score in the top 10% when compared to others in similar categories across the country.”

“Our award winners are leading the way when it comes to patients’ perception of the quality of care,” Secrest added.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention with angioplasty and stents, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.