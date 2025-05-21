May 20, 2025, MORRIS, IL –Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has opened a new gastroenterology physician practice at 151 W. High Street in Morris. Board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Afreen Hyder is the first physician to join the practice. She comes to Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers with more than 20 years’ experience.

As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Hyder specializes in diagnosing, treating, and managing conditions affecting the digestive system, including abdominal pain and discomfort, heartburn and acid reflux, bloating and excess gas, irregular bowel movements, and hemorrhoids.

“My philosophy of care is simple: be a good listener and really listen to what the patient is saying,” said Dr. Hyder. “I have found that taking the time to listen to the patient and foster open communication can make a hugely positive impact on their care. I always want my patients to know that they have a partner in me.”

Dr. Hyder received her Doctor of Medicine degree at NTR University – Deccan College of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, India, and completed an internal medicine residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, where she also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology.

Dr. Hyder has practiced in both public and private healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. Throughout her career, she has practiced in several states including Illinois, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. She previously served as a consultant gastroenterologist for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. Dr. Hyder is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and American Gastroenterology Association.

Dr. Hyder said she is looking forward to becoming a local resource for individuals experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

“I chose to come to Morris Hospital because I enjoy the closeness of the community and small town feel,” said Dr. Hyder. “I am very much looking forward to becoming a trusted resource in the community for people who are having GI issues. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing discomfort to see a gastroenterologist, because there is so much we can do to help relieve pain and discomfort.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hyder, call 815-941-9320. For more information, go to morrishospital.org/gastro.

Serving patients from 29 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca.