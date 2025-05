Richard Daniel (Dick) Faust, 93, of Dwight passed away peacefully at OSF St. James Medical Center (Pontiac) on April 27, 2025. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial service for family and close friends is scheduled Wednesday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

The family suggests donations go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or a church of your choice.