The MVK Senior Citizens met at noon on May 20, 2025 at the Mazon American Legion at noon for a delicious lunch provided by Community Nutrition Network followed by a meeting brought to order by President Beth Burns with the Pledge to the Flag. A moment of silence was held. The secretary’s report was given by Nancy Johnson and approved as read.

Myron’s birthday was celebrated. Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report and was accepted. We discussed an update to Bingo games and will play 5 games, coverall, then 5 more games, 5 cents per game. Members will have a free meal in July with pulled bbq pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, and lemonade.

Announcements…. Lisa Wren said no one will be allowed to bring in their own meals because CNN will not allow it any longer. The Sulphur Springs Gleaners will have a free KFC lunch and Bingo for Senior Citizens on June 8 at noon at the Coal City Lions hall. There is a free Senior Expo tomorrow at Jennifer’s Gardens in Morris from 10-2. June 17 is next MVK Seniors meeting with a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, etc, $8 each. Door prizes were won by Carol, Betty, and Beth.

Director Lisa Wren talked about Don’t Blow Out the Candles event on May 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Dr, Morris, IL about the Older American’s Act. In June there will be a bank representative at our meeting to talk about financial scams. For more information on that or the meals call CNN at 815-941-1390.