Managing compassion fatigue with Illinois Extension

Dwight, Ill. – Caring for others, whether professionally or personally, can be deeply rewarding, but can also take a toll on our emotional and physical health. Over time, this can lead to compassion fatigue, burnout, or even vicarious trauma if we don’t take time to care for ourselves. If you’ve ever felt emotionally drained from helping others or struggled to set healthy boundaries when caregiving, you’re not alone.

Join University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Sara Attig for Caring Without Burning Out: Managing Compassion Fatigue, a free wellness workshop designed to help you recognize the signs of emotional strain and explore practical ways to build resilience. This session will emphasize the importance of self-care, not as a luxury, but as a critical practice for sustaining one’s ability to support others effectively and yourselves. We’ll talk about risk factors and symptoms and share realistic strategies to prioritize self-care in your daily life.

This workshop will be held on May 21st from 6:00-7:30 pm at the Prairie Creek Library (501 Carriage House Ln, Dwight, IL 60420).

