Joyce advances multiple measures to help landowners with deer control

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Patrick Joyce advanced three measures that would give landowners and farmers more flexibility when it comes to hunting deer on their own property.

“Illinois farmers, who are experiencing substantial crop damage and lower yields, need a better way to manage deer populations on their farms,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “Let’s give these farmers the tools they need to handle nuisance deer during the growing season.”

Senate Bill 710 would address multiple issues with the nuisance deer program and deer hunting tags. Currently for nuisance deer, a property owner has to prove each year that there has been damage to property, like destruction of crops, by the deer. Farmers have been requesting a better way to handle this because under the current program, they cannot manage the deer population until after a problem has occurred. The bill would allow the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to issue deer removal permits based on the percentage of permits redeemed in the previous season by the recipient. The bill would also allow for an expansion of youth hunting tags from one to two.

House Bill 2340 would allow for additional eligibility for landowner deer permits without charge. Those who own at least 40 acres of land and wish to hunt on their land would be granted deer permits. The bill would also allow landowners who own at least 20 acres to be qualified for a deer permit – if cases of chronic wasting disease are found in the deer herd.

House Bill 2339 would allow the Illinois Department of Natural resources to suspend the sharpshooting program, which is used to manage deer herds with chronic waste disease – in counties that do not have any cases for three calendar years.

“Our Members know all too well the expansive and costly damage that deer can cause to crops and farmland. Illinois Farm Bureau is pleased to see our members’ grassroots activism result in appropriate relief from this growing problem,” said Assistant Director of State Legislation for the Illinois Farm Bureau Anna McKinley. “Illinois Farm Bureau is thankful for the leadership of Senator Joyce in developing legislation that simultaneously protects a precious natural resource and enables landowners practical and effective tools to protect their property and livelihood.”

House Bill 2339 and 2340 passed the Senate Agriculture Committee ─ and Senate Bill 710 passed the Senate ─ all with bipartisan support on Thursday.