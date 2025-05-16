Discover the Wonders of Agriculture at the GAVC Ag Open House

On Wednesday, May 21st from 1 – 5 p.m., join the Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC) Ag students for an immersive agricultural experience at their Open House event! Explore the intricate world of agriculture, from field to fork, as students showcase types of corn and caring for animals to highlighting possible Ag Sales careers or what a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is. Stop by or bring the whole family for an hour or more to visit interactive stations lead by students who want to share some agricultural knowledge with you. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the land and learn what vital role agriculture plays in your life. GAVC Ag students/Grundy Area FFA members are excited to share what they have learned in class, at Career Development Events during the 2024-2025 school year, and discuss their SAE projects with the local community.

This is a FREE event open to the public and will be hosted at the GAVC Land Lab/School Farm. If you see the red barn just to the south of the Coal City Middle School, you are in the right spot. The barn is located near the Coal City Community Unit School District #1 Office located at 550 S. Carbon Hill Road.