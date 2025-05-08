ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80

May 8, 2025

OTTAWA – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is requesting the public’s assistance with a fatal crash investigation. ​ ​ ​

On May 5, 2025, at approximately 6:46 p.m., ISP responded to I-80 eastbound at milepost 86 near Ottawa. The crash involved a black Kia Sedona van and a tractor-trailer. One adult died and at least one child sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dash camera footage of the incident or of the involved vehicles before the crash are asked to please contact ISP Zone 1 special agents at 224-277-4945.