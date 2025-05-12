Illinois 17 closing at BNSF underpass in Livingston County on May 12

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Illinois 17 at the BNSF Railway underpass near Reading in Livingston County will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, May 12. The work is expected to take six days to complete.

The railway will replace a beam on its structure that sustained damage from an oversized truck load in 2024. A posted detour will direct traffic to use Illinois 23, Illinois 18 and La Salle County Highway 44.

