The GSWB Tigers had a great weekend at the IESA State Track Meet. They were well represented with 6 athletes competing in 8 different events.

Chloe Biros did well despite the heavy winds that day, she placed 27th out of a field of 37 athletes in her 8th grade 1600 M race. Brody Grimes also competed in 8th grade shot put, and placed 18th in this event. Mason Jordan ran the 8th grade 400 M placing 21st and also competed in the 8th grade 800M where he placed 13th. Leah Olson also ran the 8th grade 800 M and took 24th place. Kaylee Tousignant ran a PR (17.78) for the season and set the school record in the 8th grade 100 M hurdles with an award winning 7th place finish.

Also representing GSWB on the medal stand was Kash Olsen in two events. Kash also set a new PR and school record in the 7th Grade 800M (2:11.90) with a 3rd place finish and medal. He also set a new PR and emerged victorious in the 7th grade 400 (56.84) as the new state champion! We are very proud of this crew and all that they have accomplished this year.

Kash Olsen and Kaylee Tousignant with their state medals.

State competitors: left to right: Kash Olsen, Brody Grimes, Mason Jordan, Leah Olson, Kaylee Tousignant, and Chloe Biros.