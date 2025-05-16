The GLCEDC will host its 16th Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Wolf Creek Golf Course, 21062 North 1850 East Road, Pontiac, IL. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and tee off is at 8:30 a.m. Event registration and sponsorship information for the outing can be downloaded below. Kindly register by July 21, 2025.

It would be great if you are able to attend as the outing is an excellent opportunity to meet new friends and reconnect with acquaintances.

If you have any questions regarding the outing, or would like additional information, please contact me at adam@glcedc.org.