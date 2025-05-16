GLCEDC 16th Annual Golf Outing
golf_event3.jpg
Dear GLCEDC Members and Friends:

 

The GLCEDC will host its 16th Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Wolf Creek Golf Course, 21062 North 1850 East Road, Pontiac, IL. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and tee off is at 8:30 a.m. Event registration and sponsorship information for the outing can be downloaded below. Kindly register by July 21, 2025.

It would be great if you are able to attend as the outing is an excellent opportunity to meet new friends and reconnect with acquaintances.

If you have any questions regarding the outing, or would like additional information, please contact me at adam@glcedc.org.
Sponsor Form
Registration Form
I look forward to seeing you at the 16th Annual GLCEDC Golf Outing [and hopefully before]!

 

Thank you for your sustained, generous support of the GLCEDC’s work to increase commerce and economic opportunity in the greater Livingston County area.

All the best,

Chief Executive Officer
Please join us!
Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council
210 West Water Street • Pontiac, Illinois 61764 • 815.842.2900
