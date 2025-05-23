Gardner Area Band Receives National Recognition for Music Education Support For the 2nd year in a row

The Gardner Area Band has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for their outstanding support and commitment to music education. Now in its 26th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students.

Two awards are given each year: Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) for school districts and the SupportMusic Merit Award (SMMA) for individual school sites. Both reach K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. and offer opportunities to increase awareness and support for music programs. Over 1,000 districts and individual school sites (public, private, charter, parochial) were recognized for having the highest commitment to producing exceptional music programs.

Music education is a cornerstone of a well-rounded education here at Gardner South Wilmington High School and our three feeder schools, Gardner Grade School, Braceville Elementary School, and South Wilmington Grade School. Our Band Program fosters creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking skills that benefit our students in all areas of their academic pursuits. Mr. Leone, our band director, nurtures a love for music and provides nationwide experiences that open doors to lifelong learning and self-expression for our students. Additionally, we are extremely fortunate to have an amazing Band Boosters Organization that includes parents, community members, and volunteers who support our Band and provide additional funding by supporting, fundraising, and helping our band to be a successful program! We are proud to receive this designation, and it will be a tremendous boost to our program, allowing our schools to invest in the future of our students. This will further enrich the educational experiences for our students and solidify the Gardner Area Band as a leader in arts education. ~Superintendent Susan Avery, Superintendent, Gardner South Wilmington High School “Music education is important to Gardner Grade School and its students because it provides our students with an exciting way for them to enjoy music and improve their creativity as well as a variety of other skills. It also provides children an opportunity to be more social in settings that provide them with opportunities they would not be exposed to if they were not part of the band program. It is exciting to watch them build their confidence to perform in front of a large crowd as well as giving them an opportunity to succeed in areas other than their typical classroom subjects. The impact of receiving this designation will have a positive effect on our music education program. Families and students know that our program is great, but this recognition will help solidify how wonderful it is! It helps prove that the hard work that our band director puts into our program as well as the dedication and tenacity of our students is recognized in this acknowledgement.” -Melanie Elias, Superintendent, Gardner Grade School “Music education offers a wealth of benefits that extend far beyond learning to play an instrument. It acts as a powerful tool for well-rounded development in young minds, providing a holistic learning experience that supports students both inside and outside the classroom. Through music, students build discipline, patience, and perseverance, while also developing creativity and emotional expression. Music education enhances critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills, all of which are essential for success in academics and life. It also reinforces memory, focus, and listening skills, contributing to stronger performance in subjects like math, reading, and science. Beyond academics, music fosters confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging, especially when students perform or create together. Most importantly, music education nurtures a lifelong appreciation for the arts. It opens doors to cultural understanding and personal enrichment that continue to benefit individuals throughout their lives. By equipping students with important life skills and cultivating a deep love of music, music education enriches their entire journey. It supports their intellectual, emotional, and social growth.” -Michael Leone, Band Director, Gardner Area Band

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Band Director Michael Leone answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were reviewed by the leading arts educational research firm, WolfBrown.

About the Gardner Area Band

The Gardner Area Band is a dynamic ensemble composed of dedicated student musicians from Braceville Elementary School, Gardner Grade School, Gardner South Wilmington High School, and South Wilmington Grade School. Rehearsing together three mornings a week at 7:00 a.m., these students demonstrate exceptional commitment and passion for music.

Widely regarded as one of the premier music programs in the region, the Gardner Area Band is known not only for its competitive excellence but also for the dedication, spirit, and quality of its student performers.

The band’s impressive performance history reflects its reputation. They have taken the stage at esteemed institutions such as the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University, and have performed in professional settings including a Peoria Rivermen hockey game. Their national appearances include the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., the Nashville Christmas Parade, and a featured performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. The band has also performed at iconic locations such as Mount Rushmore, the Spoleto Arts Festival-the largest arts festival in the country in Charleston, South Carolina, and in Savannah, Georgia.

Continuing their tradition of excellence and national recognition, the Gardner Area Band has most recently accepted an invitation to perform in New Orleans in May 2026, once again showcasing the remarkable talent and dedication of its student musicians.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is the charitable arm of the National Association of Music Merchants, the global trade association for the music products industry. The foundation works to remove systemic barriers that limit access to music-making and career pathways in the music industry. By investing in bold ideas and innovative solutions, we strive to build inclusive and thriving musical communities. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.