Early in April, five DTHS students attended RYLA – Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park, Monticello, Illinois. As described by Rotary, the camp weekend is intended to build leadership and personal skills:

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where you develop your skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.

What are the benefits?

Connect with leaders in your community and around the world to:

Build communication and problem-solving skills

Discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader in your school or community

Learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors

Unlock your potential to turn motivation into action

Have fun and form lasting friendships

Dwight Rotarian Andy Vigna was invited to serve as a counselor and greatly enjoyed the experience.

In the photo from Right to Left: Kaiden Szatko-Koca, Makayla Wahl-Seabert, Sophia Buck, Dorothy Wilson, Avery Connor and Rotarian Andy Vigna.

Students have opportunity to attend during Sophomore, Junior, and Senior years. Each grade has a different focus at the camp. This year the class events were a Ropes Challenge course, Interpersonal and Job Interview skills training, and the building of a cardboard boat to be sailed across a pond at the camp. This along with smaller group workshops on leadership and life skills.

The students were sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dwight and Dwight High School. The following notes are from brief paragraphs sent to the Club describing their weekend, or from thank-you notes from the students as received by the Club.

I had a lot of fun for my second year of RYLA. I got to learn about my future for a career. I also got over fear of doing interviews and improved my social skills with others. I met new people and saw others that I met before during first year of camp. It was fun being able to talk to people and getting to know them. Everyone is your friend there and you don’t have any problems with anyone. I’m hoping to come back one more time my Senior Year. Kaiden Szatko- Koca

I have had the privilege to be able to attend the RYLA leadership camp this year, and last year. It has been very eye opening and helpful to go to RYLA to learn about leadership, interviews, and about ourselves. I made lots of friends, and got to meet a lot of cool people from different countries as well with their rotary exchange program! As juniors we focused on interviews, appropriate dress, resumes, budgeting, expected problems with jobs, benefits, and teamwork. We went through a series of speakers to help prepare for our mock interviews. Then we went through 3, 15 minute interviews with different people in the community. This was great practice and prepared me for my future tremendously. I am very grateful that I was able to attend RYLA, and hope to make it next year as well! –Sophie Buck

I had a great experience at RYLA. My favorite part was the sense of community it created. All the students and counselors were very happy to be there and everybody was having fun. One of my favorite activities was the color workshop. We took a personality test and each got assigned one of four colors. Then we worked with people of our same color and were able to learn a lot about how to interact with each other and other colors. This workshop gave us an easy way to quickly assess a person in order to work better with them in a group. RYLA also had three amazing speakers that taught us about life lessons, the importance of determination, and the fact that we all have a voice and should speak up for ourselves and what we want. Going to RYLA greatly enhanced my confidence in myself in so many different aspects of my life. I feel very proud to have been a part of this experience and I am so grateful to the Dwight Rotary club for giving me this opportunity. I am already excited to go back next year as a junior. Avery Connor

Like last year, I met many more new people and created amazing bonds….RYLA is a place where people can learn new things and create new friendships that will stick. I learned about budgeting, what to wear to an interview, and had three mock interviews. I learned many things that will help me in the future. Dori Wilson

I learned lots of good skills for the future, and mande many new friends. I loved welcoming and teaching sophomores about the experience of RYLA and hope I can attend again next year. Makayla Wahl-Seabert

