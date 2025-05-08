Enhance your container garden with the Rooted in Nature workshop

Native plants offer a variety of benefits for our gardens—from supporting the local ecosystem to thriving in the regional climate and providing essential food and habitat for wildlife and beneficial insects. While many gardeners have already begun incorporating these natural beauties into their landscapes, they can also be easily added to patio containers. When mixed with colorful blooming annuals that attract pollinators, native plants can create vibrant, eco-friendly displays that support biodiversity even in small spaces.

Want to bring the beauty and benefits of native plants to your patio, balcony, or small garden space? Attend the Rooted in Nature: incorporating natives into your container garden workshop led by the University of Illinois Extension Livingston County Master Gardeners on Saturday, May 31 to learn all about incorporating native plants into your container gardens. Discover everything from choosing the right plants and pots to soil mix, watering techniques, and seasonal care. You’ll leave with practical tips, inspiration, and even a container garden filled with Illinois natives and pollinator-friendly annual plants!

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this hands-on workshop will inspire, inform, and prepare you to dig in. The workshop is on Saturday, May 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Livingston County Extension office, located at 1412 South Locust Street, Pontiac. The fee for this workshop is $30. Participants will plant a container of Illinois natives and annual plants to start the gardening season!

The Livingston County Extension office is located at 1412 S Locust St, Pontiac, IL 61764. Registration is limited to 15 participants, so register today to reserve your spot!

Native plants offer a stunning variety of colors, textures, and sizes, providing all the visual appeal of ornamental plants with added ecological benefits. Learn how to support local biodiversity and pollinators by incorporating these Illinois natives into your garden or outdoor space.







