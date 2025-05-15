Early Career and Future Educators Celebrated

by Carol Hughes

Alpha Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the Chenoa United Methodist Church on May 3 to celebrate the accomplishments of early career teachers and future teachers with awards.

The High School Recruitment Grant of $300 was awarded to Olivia Lindsey who will graduate from Pontiac High School and plans to become a physical education teacher. The Collegiate Recruitment Grant of $300 went to Jordyn Fox who teaches special education at Pontiac Township High School. She is working on her master’s degree in the autism spectrum.

Early Career Educator awards of $100 each were awarded to four teachers. April Worner who teaches 7th grade English Language Arts at Eureka Middle School will improve her classroom library with new books and candy rewards for those who read extra books. Mollie Baner who teaches 5th grade ELA at Eureka Middle School will purchase books to expand classroom library and incentives like bookmarks and shaped erasers. Katie Mueller who teaches 3rd grade at Sowers Elementary, Roanoke, will buy two child-sized chairs for students to sit on and prizes for good behavior, and Jordyn Fox will purchase incentives/rewards for students and needed classroom supplies.

Jan Liston recognized the members who attended the 90th ILSO Convention: Lou Ann Jacobs, Elaine Cunningham, Carol Hughes, Janet Kilgus, Marcia Wahls, Louann Harms, Connie Rich, and Karen Harms.







Receiving special recognition were past state presidents which included Carol Hughes who served during 2001-2003.

Each year at the Convention the Achievement Award is given to a member in Illinois who has shown great service for several years to the Delta Kappa Gamma Society at the chapter, state, and even international levels. Alpha Beta Treasurer Janet Kilgus received the 2025 Achievement Award.

Also at the Convention one grant of $2500 is awarded to a college student who is majoring in Education and Alpha Beta’s nominee Ashlyn Kratochvil was selected.

Barb Bauman reminded members to attend the Creative Arts Retreat June 17-19 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington and take part in the many creative activities like basket making, framed gift bags, and all occasion greeting cards.

All members are encouraged to attend the planning meeting in Marcia Wahls home in Chenoa on May 30. On September 13 at the Pontiac Bible Church, the program will center on the 75th Anniversary of the Livingston County Concert Series.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) and Illinois State Organization promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit DKGIL.COM or DKG.ORG.