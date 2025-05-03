May 2 – The Trojan Baseball team continued its winning ways with a 7–0 win over Gardner-South Wilmington. Three pitchers ( Evan Cox, Tracer Brown, and Wyatt Statler) combined on a two hitter with 10 strikeouts. This makes 6 consecutive games where the pitchers and defense have not allowed an earned run in the game. Brown and catcher Ryan Bumpous ( 2 doubles) each collected 3 hits. Asher Kargle, Evan Cox and Wyatt Statler each added Rbi hits.“ We are starting to hit our stride,” Said Coach, Jerry McDowell. “Our pitching staff is really locked in and throwing a lot of first pitch strikes”. The Trojans return home for games on Monday and Tuesday. Overall record is now 17–8.

April 29 – The Trojans continued their winning ways with a 5–0 shut out at home vs Midland. Joey Starks fired a two hitter with three walks and four strikeouts. Stark saw had two key hits to plate runs. Ryan Bumpous and Luke Gallet also added Rbi singles. Drew Anderson’s bunt single in the fourth inning was a key moment. The Trojans have now recorded 5 straight games of allowing no earn runs by five different pitchers . Overall record is now 16–8.

April 28 – Luke Gallet was masterful for the second game in a row posting Another shut out on the mound by a 7–0 score over Seneca. Gallet allowed only two hits to go with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. He also Added two hits of his own in an RBI. Joey Starks added three hits. Maddux Delong got an early game Rbi double and Ethan Pakula added a line drive single . The Trojans will host Midland on Tuesday at 4:30

April 26 – The Trojans took to the road Saturday morning and came away with a 8–2 victory over the Newark Norseman. Jake Wilkey was impressive in seven innings, allowing no earn runs, to go with four strikeouts and only two walks. Tracer Brown keyed the offense with three hits and one being for a homer. Jackson Launius had a hit and runs scored. Luke Gallet, Joey Starks, and Evan Cox all added two hits. Overall record now is 14–8 with a Monday home game vs Seneca.

April 26 Dwight JV Baseball – The JV Trojans Baseball Team defeated Newark 12-7. Carson Sandeno pitched 6 innings only allowing 1 hit and striking out 9. Bradley Thompson closed the door by striking out 2 in the 7th inning. The Trojans tallied 12 hits in the contest led by Logan Pakula’s 2 double and 1 single day at the plate. Evan Olson and Kyler DeLisle both had a 2 hit game. Matt Watchinski, Ryker Anderson, Kayden Wood, Carson Sandeno, and Micheal Leithliter all acquired 1 hit at the plate. JV baseball will play at Ottawa Marquette this Monday.

April 24 – Dwight Trojan Baseball suffered a tough setback at Seneca By a score of 5–4 on Thursday. Four Trojan errors led to all five Seneca runs.

Tough luck, loser Evan Cox pitched awesome and recorded three strikeouts, no walks, five hits, with no earned runs.

Luke Gallet led the hitting with a single and solo homer. Owen Dunlap added a single and double. Ayden Collom added a clutch single in the seventh to tie it up. Dwight overall record is now 13–8.

April 24 Dwight JV Baseball – JV Baseball rallied in the 6th inning and scored 5 runs to defeat Ronoake Benson 7-5. Evan Olson pitched 3.1 innings allowing only 1 hit. Logan Pakula pitched 3.2 innings striking out 7 for the last 10 outs. The JV trojans tallied 10 hits. Carson Sandeno led with 3 hits, Rylan Woodin had 2 hits, and Matt Watchinski, Kayden Wood, Evan Olson, Kyler Delisle, and Bradley Thompson all added 1 hit to the total. The team played great baseball yesterday. On Saturday, they’ll play at 12 following varsity in Newark.

April 23 – In Dwight on Wednesday, the Trojans defeated Iroquois West by a score of 10 to 0. Winning pitcher was Wyatt Statler who struck out five and walked only one batter. Maddox Delong had a 3 run double. Joey Starks and Ayden Collom each contributed hits and three RBIs.

Dwight’s record stands at 13–7 with an encounter at Seneca tomorrow at 4:30

April 22 – The Trojans saw their record fall to 12–7 with a 6–2 loss at the Putnam County. Joey Starks was the losing pitcher, allowing 4 earned runs And Jacob Wilkey pitch a perfect inning. Aiden

Collom continued his hot hitting with a single

and double. Wyatt Statler also added an RBI double. The Trojans host Iroquois West on Wednesday.

April 21 – The Dwight Trojans came up with an impressive 8 to 0 win over Putnam County, who came into the game with a 13 – 1 record , to go along with a # 10 state ranking. Senior righty Luke Gallet was dominant on the mound tossing a five hitter allowing only 3 walks and collecting 10 strikeouts.

Evan Cox had three hits and three RBIs. Also collecting three hits were Ayden Cullom and Joey Starks with each scoring two runs Owen Dunlap and Tracer Brown added 2 hits each. “ We are starting to play very good all around baseball”, said Jerry McDowell.” In this conference, you gotta come to play every day”.

Overall record is now 12–6. Dwight’s next game is at Putnam County on Tuesday.

April 17 – The Trojans came up with their biggest win of the year with a 11 to 3 win over the number 3 ranked St. Bede Bruins. Joey Starks got the win by collecting 9 strikeouts and giving up 6 hits. Ayden Collom was perfect at the plate by going 4-4 with 3 RBIs. Owen Dunlap continued his hitting with a single and a double. Asher Kargle added 2 key singles.

“This was a good win”, said Coach to Jerry McDowell . “ We are starting to play much better.” Dwight’s record now stands at 11 wins and 6 losses

April 16 – The Dwight Trojans defeated the Serena Huskers in Joliet at Slammers Stadium by a score of 5 –1. The win improves the Trojans record to 10–6. Jake Wilkey pitched 2 hit ball for three innings and Evan Cox Allowed only one hit in 4 innings. The two combined for nine strikeouts and only two walks. Luke Gallet, Owen Dunlap, and Wyatt Statler each Had multiple hits. Dwight hosts state ranked St Bede On Thursday.

April 15 – The Dwight Trojans took a defeat at Peru St. Bede by a score of 8-1. Luke Gallet took the pitching loss and was the leading hitter with a single and double. Aidan Collom and Joey Starks also added singles. Overall record is now 9-6.

April 11 – On Friday afternoon, Dwight hosted Reed Custer Comets, and the Trojans came away with a 12 to 4 victory. Joey Starks collected three hits, including a 2 run homer. Luke Gallet also had three hits with a double and two runs scored. Evan Cox added a run scoring single as well as pitching a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts. Wyatt Statler pitched five strong innings, allowing only 1 earned run, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. Overall record is now 9-5.

April 9 – Trojan Baseball came up a little short at home in a 9 to 3 loss versus Ottawa Marquette, the defending state champs. Luke Gallet was the tough luck loser, allowing only one earned run in five innings of work. Drew Anderson got the Trojans on the board first with a solo homer in the third inning. Gallet, Owen Dunlap, and Ayden Cullom all had doubles. “We did not execute defensively tonight“ said Coach, Jerry McDowell. “We made five errors tonight and you can’t do that against the team like Marquette”. Overall record is now 8–4.

April 4 – The Dwight Trojans took a tough loss at home to the hands of Henry Senachwine on a cold rainy Friday. Trailing 2 to 1 into the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans tally eight runs to take a 9 to 2 lead but A couple of untimely errors and a handful of walks allowed Henry to plate eight runs and win 10 to 9. Tracer Brown was the tough luck loser. Leading hitters for the Trojans all with a hit and two Rbi‘s included, Evan Cox, Owen Dunlap, and Luke Gallet. On Monday, the Trojans travel to Beecher. Overall record is now 8–3.

April 3 – The Trojans came up with a thrilling 5 to 4 home victory over Roanoke Benson thanks to the heroics of Maddux Delong, who doubled home Tracer Brown in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.

Starting pitcher Joey Starks contributed to the win with a two run first inning triple. Jr Evan Cox contributed with a squeeze bunt single on the next pitch to give the Trojans a 3–0 first inning lead. Ayden Collom led the hitting attack with two singles and a run scored. Owen Dunlap contributed a third inning double. “ A good game tonight by both teams with no errors in the game. We did a lot of good things in the game tonight and executed when we needed to”, Said Coach Jerry McDowell. Dwight’s record now stands at 8–2.

March 29 – The Trojans picked up two key victories on Friday down south to up their record to 6–2. In Jacksonville, Dwight defeated Winnebago by a score of 8 to 1. Winning pitcher Joey Starks hurled a 4-hitter to go with 8 strikeouts and only 2 walks. Starks, Wyatt Statler, And Luke Gallet all contributed 2 rbis for the win.

Game two had the Trojans traveling to Robin Roberts stadium to play Springfield Lanphier. Dwight ended up being victorious 20 to 6. Ayden Collom was the big hitter at the the plate with two doubles, a single and 6 rbis. Owen Dunlap scored 4 runs and Maddox DeLong added 2 Rbi‘s with a double. “ We did a nice job today , said coach McDowell. “We are starting to do some of the little things correctly that matters in a close game”.

March 26 – The Trojans picked up a key victory on the road at Lexington by a final score of 10 to 6 Luke Gallet picked up his second win of the year by hurling 6 innings and allowing one run.

Maddux Delong got the scoring started early by contributing a to run single to put the Trojans up 2-1. Luke Gallet, Evan Cox, Joey Starks, and Wyatt Statler all added key Rbi hits. Dwight’s overall record now stands at 4–2 with a conference home game Thursday versus Henry Senachwine.

March 25 – Dwight varsity baseball team played a very good game at Henry Senachwine on Tuesday and came away with a 17 to 2 win . Winning pitcher Joey Starks had three hits and combined with Jake Wilkey (save)on a 4 hitter.

Sr. Luke Gallet I had two singles and a double with two runs scored. Ayden Cullom continued his hot start with two hits and three RBIs as well as Evan Cox contributing three RBIs. Ethan Pakula finished up the hitting barrage with a run scoring single. Dwight’s record now stands at 3–2. With a big nonconference match up with @ Lexington Wednesday.

March 22 – The Dwight Trojans picked up their first two wins of the season with a doubleheader sweep over Momence by Scores of 11 – 1 and 7–2.

Game 1- Luke Galle hurled 3 perfect innings Including seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Wyatt Statler collected two hits and pitch the last two innings, striking out four and allowing only one hit. Owen Dunlap scored three runs

Game2 – Jake Wilkey picked up the win in relief with two innings of no hit ball. Owen Dunlap scored three more runs as the lead off hitter to go along with 2 hits .the Trojans were paced by Evan Cox with Two hits and two rbis

Dwight’s next game is a non-conference tilt at Fieldcrest.

March 18 – The Trojans opened up their season in Coal City and took a 11 to 5 loss to a very good hitting Coaler team. Luke Gallet got things started off on the right foot by homer in the 1st inning. Asher Kargle and Joey Starks each added a double. Jackson Launius Added a key 2 run single. Trojan pitchers ( Luke Gallet, Joey Starks, and Wyatt Statler) Combined to give up 11 hits ,six walks ,and seven strikeouts. The Trojansnext game is Thursday at Herscher.

March 17 –The Dwight Trojan varsity baseball team opens up their season on Tuesday on the road versus the coal city coalers. The Trojans this year will return an experienced team with seven starters back. This group will be led by four years starter Luke Gallet who will play shortstop and switch pitching duties with Joey Starks. Defensively the Trojans will be lead by second base Owen Dunlap . Sr. Ryan Bumpous will switch this year from third base to the catching duties. Junior Evan Cox and seniors Tracer Brown and Drew Anderson will all return to their outfield positions. The Trojans have beefed up their nonconference schedule to prepare for the teams in the very top Tri-County conference. Returning for his second year in Dwight is coach Jerry McDowell.