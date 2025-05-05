May 1

Track – On Thursday evening our track team hosted MVK, Streator Woodland, Gardner and Marseilles Elementary School at the high school. Here are the results:

Boys Results

100 Meters

7th Grade

1st – Nash Miner

3rd – Jace Pokarney

200 Meters

8th Grade

2nd Place – Caleb Peters

400 Meters

7th Grade

1st – Carlos Ochoa

800 Meters

7th Grade

1st – Caleb Peters, Erdi Gashi, Dalton Delong, Eli Jensen

4x200M Relay

7th Grade

2nd-Asa Lasser, Damien Coleman, Jace Pokarney, Noah Shores

8th Grade

2nd-Christian Petrik, Carlos Ochoa, David Konjevich, Aidan Salamone

4×400 M Relay

8th Grade

1st-Eli Jensen, Dalton Delong, Caleb Peters, Christian Petrik

7th Grade

1st – Carlos Ochoa, Asa Lasser, Abbott Lundberg, Derrick Munn-Campbell

Discus

7th Grade

1st – Nash Miner

Shot Put

7th Grade –

1st – Nash Miner

3rd – Nathan Wilkey

Long Jump

8th Grade

2nd – Caleb Peters

7th Grade

3rd – Zaiden Rossi

Girls Results

100 Meters

8th Grade

1st – Chloe Leithliter

7th Grade

1st – Claire Tjelle

3rd – Lila Tjelle

200 Meters

8th Grade – 1st Chloe Liethliter

400 Meters

8th Grade

1st – June Woods

3rd – Nicole Schmidt

7th Grade –

1st – Delilah Bowman

1st – Dean Carey

2nd – Darick Munn-Campbell

1600 Meters

7th Grade

1st – Dean Carey

2nd – Abbott Lundberg

3rd – Jaxon Lee

8th Grade

2nd – Damien Coleman

110M Hurdles

8th Grade

2nd – Erdi Gashi

4x100M Relay

8th Grade

800 Meters

7th Grade

1st-Elizabeth Stipanovich

2nd – Delilah Bowman

3rd – Aubrey Watts

1600 Meters

8th Grade

3rd – Sora Merchen

7th Grade

1st – Elizabeth Stipanovich

4×100 M Relay

7th Grade

2nd – Tinley Bunting, Lucy Cotter, Liliana Stork, Luna Parker

4×200 M Relay

8th Grade

1st – Chloe Leithliter, June Woods, Claire Tjelle, Lila Tjelle

7th Grade

2nd- Scarlett Miner, Delilah Bowman, Mackenzie Mallaney, Maci Gerber

4×400 M Relay

7th Grade

2nd – Tinley Bunting, Luna Parker, Aubrey Watts, Sora Merchen

Discus

8th Grade

1st – Emma Eggenberger

3rd – Gracie Shireman

7th Grade

2nd – Scarlett Miner

Shot Put

8th Grade

1st – Emma Eggenberger

3rd- Cara Wilson

7th Grade

3rd – Charleigh Wilkey

High Jump

7th Grade

1st – Lila Tjelle

Long Jump

7th Grade

1st – Claire Tjelle

April 26

Track – Illinois Valley Conference Meet Results from Saturday April 26.

Both the girls’ and boys’ teams worked so hard in their events and cheered on their teammates when they weren’t competing! We had some of the hardest competition we have seen so far this year. Our Redbirds come away with many personal records and one new IVC record!

Boys results

8th grade 200 meter

3rd place – Caleb Peters

7th grade 1600 meter

4th place – Dean Carey

7th grade shot put

4th place – Nash Miner

7th grade discus

3rd place – Nash Miner

Girls results

8th grade 100 meter

3rd place – Chloe Leithliter

8th grade 200 meter

3rd place – Chloe Leithliter

8th grade 400 meter

NEW IVC RECORD HOLDER

1st place – June Woods 1:02.80

8th grade 4×200 meter

3rd place – June Woods, Lila Tjelle, Claire Tjelle, Chloe Leithliter

8th grade shot put

2nd place – Emma Eggenberger

8th grade discus

3rd place – Emma Eggenberger

7th grade High Jump

3rd place – Lila Tjelle

April 22

Track – The track team traveled to Prairie Central High School for the Livingston County Track Meet last night. The 7th Grade Girls and the 8th Grade Girls are both Livingston County Champions! Both boys teams finished 3rd. Congrats Here are the individual finishers:

Boys Results

100 Meters

8th Grade

3rd – Jovanny Zavala

200 Meters

400 Meters

8th Grade

3rd – Dalton Delong

800 Meters

1600 Meters

7th Grade

3rd – Dean Carey

110M Hurdles

4x100M Relay

8th Grade

1st – Elli Jensen, Jovanny Zavala, Caleb Peters, Dalton Delong

7th Grade

3rd – Seth Irvin, Zaiden Rossi, Noah Shores, Cayson Bean

4x200M Relay

8th Grade

2nd – Christian Petrik, Erdi Gashi, Kayden Conroy, Aidan Salamone

4×400 M Relay

8th Grade

3rd – Kayden Conroy, Jace Pokarney, Damien Coleman, David Konjevich

7th Grade

2nd – Asa Lasser, Dean Carey, Carlos Ochoa, Derrick Munn-Campbell

Discus

7th Grade

3rd – Nash Miner

Long Jump

8th Grade

2nd Caleb Peters

Girls Results

100 Meters

8th Grade

1st – Chloe Leithliter

200 Meters

8th Grade

1st – Chloe Leithliter

400 Meters

8th Grade

1st June Woods

800 Meters

8th Grade

3rd – Bianca Noriega

7th Grade

1st – Elizabeth Stipanovich

3rd – Mackenzie Malaney

1600 Meters

8th Grade

1st – Delilah Bowman

7th Grade

1st – Elizabeth Stipanovich

3rd – Mackenzie Mallaney

100 M Hurdles

7th Grade – 2nd – Delilah Bowman

4×100 M Relay

7th Grade

3rd – Tinley Bunting, Lucy Cotter, Azalea Goff, Lilly Stork

4×200 M Relay

8th Grade

1st – Chloe Leithliter, June Woods, Claire Tjelle, Lila Tjelle

7th Grade

2nd – Scarlett Miner, Delilah Bowman, Opal Moore, Mackenzie Mallaney

4×400 M Relay

8th Grade

3rd – Nicole Schmidt, Bianca Noriega, Sora Merchen, Azalea Goff

7th Grade

3rd – Tinley Bunting, Maci Gerber, Mackenzie Mallaney, Luna Parker

Discus

8th Grade

1st – Emma Eggenberger

Shot Put

8th Grade –

1st – Emma Eggenberger

2nd – Cara Wilson

7th Grade

2nd – Charleigh Wilkey

High Jump

7th Grade

1st – Lila Tjelle

Long Jump

8th Grade

3rd – June Woods

7th Grade

1st – Lila Tjelle

April 8

Scholastic Bowl – The SchoBo team traveled to Channahon. They had a great night and the players REALLY SHOWED UP! Dwight took the win scoring 230 points to 205.

Scoring toss ups:

Sam Brownfield 3

Leo Jahn 1

Van Patten 8

April 5

Scholastic Bowl – “Redbird Scholastic Bowl traveled to Saratoga on Saturday for the Annual Illinois Valley Conference Tournament. Making it to the final two teams, it came down to the very last question of the day for the win; but, it wasn’t to be. Our Redbirds fell with a the final score of Redbirds 195 and Hawks 200.

Toss ups were earned by Nicole Moldovan with 5, Van Patten with 5, Carter Christenson with 3, and Leo Jahn with 2. Sam Brownfield assisted the team with bonuses.

Solo and Ensemble for Band and Choir

Dwight Common School had a successful day at Solo & Ensemble on Saturday, April 5. Congratulations to the following who scored a I (Superior):

Gracie Shireman on Voice & Clarinet (Best of Day for Vocal)

Penny Parker on Voice & Trumpet

Allie Hansen on Voice

Reagan Connor, Addy Pittenger, & Gracie Shireman Vocal Trio

Nicole Schmidt & Penny Parker Vocal Duet

Penelope Bowman on Voice

Mackenzie Hatfield on Voice

Landon Hoffner on Guitar & Voice

Carlos Ochoa on Saxophone & Voice

Congratulations to the following who scored a II (Excellent):

Clara Flott on Voice

Breanna Scott & Mackenzie Hatfield Vocal Duet

Aundraya Schell on Voice

Ari Wiles & Aidan Schmidt Instrumental Duet

Natalie Heikkila & Presley Carman Clarinet Duet

Again congratulations on a successful Solo & Ensemble!

March 13

Spelling Team – Clayton Wardell, Harper Connor and Opal Moore competed in the IVC Spelling Bee along with students from nine area schools last night in Channahon. Clayton earned the team 17.5 points; Harper 6 points; and, Opal 11.5 points giving Dwight 35 points.

The overall individual winner of the Bee was Liam Allen from Coal City with 28 points.

Team placement was Wilmington first with 55, Coal City second with 54 and Gardner third with 50.

March 11

The 8th Redbird volleyball season came to an end after losing to Gardner in 2 sets. As a team, the Redbirds served with 96% accuracy with 4 aces, 20 digs, 4 assists, 6 kills and 2 blocks.

STATS:

Chloe Leithliter had 7 digs.

Shay Sulzberger had 2 digs.

Kenzie Livingston had 1 ace, 2 digs and 3 kills.

June Woods had 2 digs and 1 kill.

Addy Pittenger had 1 ace, 1 dig, 4 assists and 1 block.

Elizabeth Hansen had 4 digs.

Kira Shores had 1 ace and 1 kill.

Cara Wilson had 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 kill and 1 block.

Coach Stephens and Coach Dezi would like to thank all the players for their hard work and dedication this season. We saw a lot of growing over the last 2 years and are excited to see them succeed as Trojans next year….and as always remember to do..your..job!

March 6

Scholastic Bowl – The Redbird Scholastic Bowl teams traveled to Reed Custer for double matches. It was a split evening. The Varsity won 215 to 175, and JV lost 55 to 120.

Toss ups earned for the team were as follows:

Van Patten with 7

Sam Brownfield and Leo Jahn with 2

Carter Christenson and RJ Christenson with 1.

Harper Connor and Evelyn Hansen assisted with bonuses.

Captains for the matches were Varsity-Van Patten and JV- RJ Christenson, Harper Connor and Evelyn Hansen.

Feb 28

7th Grade Girls Volleyball –

The seventh grade volleyball began Regional play in Momence over the weekend. They came away with the win in the first round in two sets over Saint George 25 to 13 And 25 to 22

Claire Tjelle had 1 Ace 4 digs, 2 kills and 1 block

Delani Leonard had 4 aces 1 assist and 2 kills

Skylar Burke had 3 aces 2 digs 4 assist and 1 kill

Lila Tjelle had 1 ace, 1 dig, assist and 2 kill

Libby Stipanovich had 2 aces and 3 digs.

Charleigh Wilkey had 2 kills

Girls will play Momence tonight in Momence

Feb 27

6th Grade Girls Volleyball –

The 6th grade girls played in the St. Mary’s Tournament vs Woodland. The girls fell in the first set 7-25 but came back strong in the second set 25-21 and lost the third set 10-15. The girls had good passes and work up at the net.

Individual stats:

Izzy Pittenger had 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 kill.

Aubrey Watts had 1 dig.

Olivia Turner had 2 aces and 1 kill

Scarlett Miner had 2 kills

Emma Bovelle had 1 dig.

Allie Hansen had 1 ace.

Feb 26

8th Grade Girls Volleyball –

The 8th Lady Redbirds competed in the LCT tournament in Flanagan and ended up playing 3 games against area teams.

First, the Redbirds defeated Prairie Central after 3 sets, 25-15, 15-25, 15-8, which qualified us to continue on to play against Odell. After some long and hard fought volleys, the Redbirds went into a third set again against Odell but the Ramgals pulled a head at the very end, 25-17, 16-25, 12-15.

We then played for 3/4th place against Pontiac Jr High. After a strong first set winning 25-19. Pontiac came back into the game and the battling for 3rd place commenced. The Redbirds battled hard and worked well as a team but lost the next two sets, 22-25 and 13-15. The Redbirds placed 4th in the Livingston County Tournament.

OVERALL STATS:

Chloe Leithliter had 17 digs and 2 kills.

Shay Sulzberger had 2 aces with 8 digs, 4 assists and 5 kills.

Kenzie Livingston had 13 aces with 18 digs, 10 assists and 4 kills.

June Woods had 6 aces with 28 digs and 6 kills.

Addy Pittenger had 6 aces with 8 digs, 13 assists and 8 kills.

Elizabeth Hansen had 5 aces with 16 digs, 1 assist, 9 digs and 1 block.

Kira Shores had 4 kills with 4 digs, 1 assist and 4 kills.

Cara Wilson had 4 aces with 9 digs, 1 assist, 13 kills and 2 blocks.

Feb 25

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th grade volleyball team faced Odell last night. The “A” team lost the first set 15-25 but came back strong in the second set to win 25-8, but ended up losing 10-15 in the third set. The girls were aggressive at the net and worked well together.

Individual stats:

Izzy Pittenger had 3 aces, 1 assist, and 2 kills

Aubrey Watts had 1 assist and 1 kill

Olivia Turner had 5 aces and 6 kills

Tinley O’Donnell had 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Scarlett Miner had 1 ace and 1 kill

Lili Stork had 4 kills

Emma Bovelle had 2 aces

The “B” team won against Odell in 3 sets. They lost the first set 12-15 but came back strong in the second to win 15-9 and 15-0 in the third set with Emma Bovelle serving all 15 points!

Individual stats:

Lilly Noriega had 1 ace

Riley Moser had 2 aces

Allie Hansen had 1 assist and 6 kills

Jaslyn Holloway had 1 assist and 1 kill

Aundraya Schell had 4 aces and 2 kills

Emma Bovelle had 18 aces and 2 kills

The girls will play Thursday at St. Mary’s at 4:00 vs Woodland.

7th Grade Girls Volleyball – 7th grade volleyball beat Odell in 3 sets. Winning the first set to 25-22, losing the second 23-25, and winning the last 25-18

Delilah Bowman had 2 assist, and 1 kill

Claire Tjelle had 3 aces, 1 dig, 3 kills and 1 block

Delani Leonard had 2 aces, 4 assist, and 3 kills

Skylar Burke had 13 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Lilia Tjelle had 1 kill

Libby Stipanovich had 4 aces, 2 digs, and 1 assist.

8th Grade Girls Volleyball – After a long and entertaining night of volleyball at home against Odell, the 8th Redbirds finished the night going 3 sets against the Ramgals. After losing the first set, the Redbirds rallied to come up from behind to win the second set. The Redbirds battled hard in the third set but were unable to secure the win. As a team, the Redbirds served with 81% accuracy with 9 aces, 43 digs, 11 assists and 16 kills.

STATS:

Reagan Connor had 1 dig.

Shay Sulzberger had 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist and 2 kills.

Kenzie Livingston had 5 digs, 6 assists and 5 kills.

June Woods had 2 aces, 11 digs and 1 kill.

Penny Parker had 2 digs.

Addy Pittenger had 3 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists and 1 kill.

Elizabeth Hansen had 2 aces and 4 digs.

Kira Shores had 4 digs and 2 kills.

Cara Wilson had 12 digs and 5 kills.

Feb 22

Wrestling – Redbird wrestlers competed in the Regional tournament this weekend. Everyone wrestled hard and had great matches. Kevin Peterson and Daris Brahimi placed 3rd. Dalton Delong had 3 tough matches winning 2 of them placing 2nd. Kimari Nelson-Smith had 2 pins becoming the regional champion. All four will advance to the sectional tournament this Saturday.

Feb 20

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th grade A girls put up a great fight coming back 10 points in the first set with key serving, but ended up falling short 26-24. In the second set the girls continued strong with their momentum but fell short 25-21. Individual stats:

Izzy Pittenger had 2 aces and 1 kill.

Olivia Turner had 1 kill.

Tinley O’Donnell had 3 aces.

Scarlett Miner had 5 aces and 2 kills.

Lili Stork had 1 ace and 2 kills.

The B team also played well last night. They fell in 2 sets 25-16 and 25-17. They worked well and were aggressive at the net. Individual stats:

Riley Moser had 1 kill.

Allie Hansen had 1 ace, 1 dig, and 2 kills.

Emma Bovelle had 1 ace and 1 kill.

Jaslyn Holloway had 2 aces and 1 assist.

Aundraya Schell had 1 ace and 1 kill.

The girls play Tuesday at home vs Odell at 4:30.

7th Grade Girls Volleyball – 7th Grade Lost to Morris in two sets last night

Avery Watters had an ace

Claire Tjelle had 5 kills

Delani Leonard had 1 ace, 1 dig, 3 assist, and 2 kills

Skylar Burke had 2 digs, 2 assist and 1 kill

Lila Tjelle had 1 kill

8th Grade Girls Volleyball – Last night the Redbirds travelled to Morris. The Redbirds worked together and created lots of hitting opportunities but were unable to get the win after 3 sets. As a team, the Redbirds served with 87% accuracy with 8 aces, 43 digs, 14 assists, 19 kills and 1 block.

STATS:

Cara Wilson had 1 dig and 2 kills.

Kira Shores served with 100% accuracy and had a dig.

Elizabeth Hansen served with 100% accuracy with 1 ace, 11 digs and 4 kills.

Addy Pittenger had 5 aces, 6 digs, 5 assists and 5 kills.

Penny Parker had 6 digs.

June Woods served with 100% accuracy with 2 aces, 4 digs, 4 kills and 1 block.

Kenzie Livingston had 2 digs, 7 assists and 2 kills.

Shay Sulzberger had 8 digs, 2 assists and 2 kills.

Feb 13

7th Grade Girls Volleyball – The seventh grade volleyball lost to Pontiac in two sets last Thursday:

Claire Tjelle had 2 aves, 1 dig, 1 assist, 1 kills

Delani Leonard had 3 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists and 3 kills

Skylar Burke had 3 aces, 2 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills

Delilah Bowman had 1 ace, 1 digs, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Lady Redbirds got a win on Saturday going three sets

Losing the first one 14-25, winning the next 2 25-22, and 25-12

Claire Tjelle had 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist, and 5 kills

Skylar Burke had 5 aces, 4 digs, 2 assist, and 3 kills

Lila Tjelle had 2 digs and 5 kills

Libby Stipanovich had 1 ace and 3 digs

Karson Kroger had an assist

Lady Redbirds lost a tough one to bishop Mac

Claire Tjelle had 1 digs and 3 kills

Delani Leonard 1 dig and 2 assist

Skylar Burke had 2 aces , 3 digs 1 assist

Lilia Tjelle 1 ace 4 digs and 1 block

Karson Kroger had a dig.

8th Grade Girls Volleyball – On Thursday night, the Lady Redbirds travelled to Saratoga to play Gardner for the IVC tournament. After losing the first set, the Redbirds cae back into the game by well placed serves and playing aggressively at the end to force the game into a third set. Though the girls played hard, they were unable to secure the win against Gardner. Overall, the Redbirds placed third in the IVC tournament. As a team, the Redbirds served with 88% accuracy with 9 aces, 12 digs, 12 assists, 13 kills, and 7 blocks.

On Saturday, the Redbirds travelled to Watermen Indian Creek. Good serving and working together as a team helped the Redbirds get a quick win in 2 sets, 25-8 and 25-13. As a team, the Redbirds served with 91% accuracy with 19 aces, 18 digs, 8 assists and 10 kills.

On Monday night, the Redbirds travelled to Bishop Mac and had a tough loss. As a team, they served with 75% accuracy with 11 digs, 2 assists and 4 kills.

Scholastic Bowl – The Redbird Scholastic Bowl Team traveled to Seneca last Thursday for their 2025, season-opening match. The Redbirds came away victorious with a final score of 285 to 110. Leading the match in Toss-ups was Captain Van Patten with eight. Toss-ups were also fielded by Leo Jahn and Nicole Moldovan both with three. Sam Brownfield, Harper Connor and Evelyn Hansen assisted the team with Bonus’. The Redbird ScoBo-Team hosts Saratoga today in our Library. The match starts at 4PM. Good luck this afternoon

Feb 10

7th Grade Girls Volleyball –

7th grade volleyball beat Ransom in two sets on Friday 25-21 and 25-13.

Delani Leonard had 6 aces and 2 assists

Skylar Burke had 5 aces, 1 dig, and 2 kills

Claire Tjelle had 3 aces and 2 digs

Delilah Bowman had 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Lila Tjelle had 2 blocks

Avery Watters had 2 digs

8th Grade Girls Volleyball –

On Friday night, the Lady Redbirds travelled to Ransom. The Redbirds played well and we’re aggressive on offense but we’re unable to secure the win after 2 sets. As a team, the Redbirds served with 94% accuracy with 12 aces, 24 digs, 7 assists and 13 kills.

STATS:

Chloe Leithliter had 8 digs and 2 kills.

Shay Sulzberger had 2 aces, 5 digs and 2 kills.

Kenzie Livingston had 4 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists and 2 kills.

June Woods had 3 digs and 3 kills.

Addy Pittenger had 2 aces, 2 assists and 3 kills.

Elizabeth Hansen had 5 digs and 1 assist.

Emma Eggenberger had 4 aces and 1 kill.

Feb 7

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th grade girls volleyball team traveled to Morris on Saturday to play in the ICS tournament. The girls went 1-2 on the day and brought home 4th place.

The girls played Elwood in the first game. The girls lost the first set 17-25, but came back strong in the next 2 and won 25-20 and 15-13.

In the second round the girls played Cornell. The girls came out strong, but lost in 2 sets 25-11 and 25-08.

In the third round, the girls played GSW. The girls came out aggressive at the service line and at the net, but ended up losing in 2 sets 17-25 and 14-25.

Overall stats for the weekend:

Izzy Pittenger had 9 aces, 1 dig, and 5 kills.

Olivia Turner had 4 aces.

Scarlett Miner had 2 aces and 2 kills.

Arianna Boyer had 3 aces.

Jaslyn Holloway had 1 ace.

Aundraya had 3 aces.

Lili Stork had 11 aces.

Overall, the girls worked well together and picked each other up when they needed it and communicated on the floor. The girls are back in action at home on Thursday vs Pontiac at 4:30

Wrestling – Your Redbird wrestlers faced off against Prairie Central and Herscher on Friday. Caysin Bean won a match 6-4 with 2 takedowns. Kevin Peterson went 1-1 with 4 takedowns. Jack Tjelle went 1-1 with a takedown and a pin. Henry Sassenger also went 1-1 with a pin. Carlos won both his matches including one pin. Aiden Salamone went 1-1 adding 4 takedowns and a pin. Kimari Nelson-Smith went 2-0 with two quick pins to bring his team leading total to 12.

Feb 6

The Lady Redbirds played at home against Saunemin. The 8th graders were also recognized last night between the games.

For 7th grade, the Redbirds lost after 2 sets. Though they lost, they trying to set the ball up for more aggressive third hits and there were some diving saves to keep the ball in play.

STATS:

Delilah Bowman had 1 kill.

Claire Tjelle has 1 ace and 4 kills.

Delani Leonard had 3 aces, 3 assists and 1 kill.

Skylar Burke had 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist and 2 kills.

Lila Tjelle has 2 aces and 2 kills.

Charleigh Wilkey had 1 ace.

For the 8th grade, the Redbirds defeated the Eagles after 2 sets, 25-17, 25-14. As a team, they served with 87% accuracy with 12 aces, 8 digs, 5 assists, and 8 kills. Also, want a shout-out to Coach Dezi for stepping up last night and coaching to girls to the W.

STATS:

Reagan Connor had a dig.

Chloe Leithliter had an ace.

Kenzie Livingston had 4 aces, a dig and 3 assists.

June Woods had 2 digs and 2 kills.

Penny Parker had an ace and a kill.

Addy Pittenger had 6 aces, 4 digs and 1 assist.

Elizabeth Hansen had 4 kills.

Kira Shores had an assist and a kill.

Feb 4

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th grade volleyball team traveled to Morris on Monday night. The A team put up a great fight, but fell short in 3 sets 20-25, 25-23,15-10. The girls worked hard, were aggressive at the net, and communicated well on the floor.

Lili Stork had 1 ace, 2 digs, and 1 kill. Scarlett Miner had 1 dig and 2 kills. Tinley O’Donnell had 2 aces, 1 dig, and 1 kill. Olivia Turner had 1 ace, 1 dig, and 2 kills. Aubrey Watts had 1 ace and 2 assists. Izzy Pittneger had 8 aces and 2 kills.

The B team came out strong and took the first set 25-21, but fell short in the next 2 sets 16-25 and 12-15. The girls had good passes and talked well out on the floor. Lilly Noriega had 1 ace and 2 kills. Riley Moser had 2 aces. Arianna Boyer had 1 ace and 2 kills. Emma Bovelle had 8 aces and 1 kill. Jaslyn Holloway had 1 kill. Aundraya Schell had 4 aces, 1 dig, and 2 kills.

The girls will play this Saturday in the ICS Tournament at 8:30 am.

Wrestling –Your Redbird wrestlers faced off against Seneca and Ottawa last night for 8th grade night. All of your Redbirds wrestled great matches including the many new additions to the team. With just a few practices Cayson Bean, Landen Hoffner, Kevin Peterson, Daris and Aiden Salamore all wrestled tough and showed they have a future in wrestling. Eastyn Coyle and Henry Sassenger both had a takedown and pin on the night. Kimari Nelson-Smith went 1-1 with 2 takedowns and a pin. Jace Pokorney had a thrilling match getting a takedown and escape to win 4-3. Braxton Flahaut won his match with 2 takedowns. Dalton Delong went 2-0 for the night adding 3 takedowns. Aiden Salamore with just one day of practice went and got a takedown and on for his first win. Carlos Ochoa faced off against a 2 time state qualifier and got 2 takedowns bringing the match to overtime. Unfortunately Carlos ended up losing an exciting match 9-6. Congratulations to our 8th graders Dalton, Aidan, and Landen and good luck the rest of the year.

Jan 30

7th Grade Girls Volleyball –7th grade volleyball losses in two close sets to Pontiac junior high

Claire Tjelle had 2 digs and 2 kills

Delani Leonard had 2 aces, 3 digs, 2 assists, and 2 kills

Skylar Burke had 6 kills, 1 digs, 2 assists, and 3 kills

Lila Tjelle had 2 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills, and 1 block

Libby Stipanovich had 1 dig and 1 assist

Charleigh Wilkey 1 ace

Delilah Bowman had 1 assist

8th Grade Girls Volleyball – Last night the Lady Redbirds played Pontiac Junior High at home. The Redbirds had some good rallies and some diving saves but we were unable to secure the win after 2 sets. As a team, the Redbirds served with 87% accuracy with 8 aces, 20 digs, 9 assists, 12 kills.

STATS:

Chloe Leithliter had 3 digs, 1 assist and 1 kill.

Shay Sulzberger served with 100% accuracy with 1 ace, 4 digs and 1 kill.

Kenzie Livingston had 2 aces, 2 assists and 3 kills.

June Woods 5 digs, 1 assist and 4 kills.

Lidia McCleland had 2 digs.

Addy Pittenger served with 100% accurate with 3 aces, 1 dig, 3 assists and 2 kills.

Elizabeth Hansen had 2 digs and 1 assist.

Cara Wilson served with 100% accuracy with 1 ace, 1 dig and 1 assist.

Emma Eggenberger had 1 ace.

Kira Shores had 1 kill.

Jan 28

Last night the Lady Redbirds played at home against MVK. After a slow start to the first set, the Redbirds dominated for the rest of the set by serving with 100% accuracy and setting the ball to our hitters with a score of 25-12. In the second set, the lead went back and forth between the Redbirds and the Mavericks. In the end, the Redbirds came back from behind to win the game, 26-24. As a team, the Redbirds served with 90% accuracy with 16 aces, 13 digs, 4 assists, 7 kills and 1 block.

STATS:

Emma Eggenberger served with 100% accuracy with 1 ace.

Cara Wilson had 1 kill.

Kira Shores served with 100% accuracy with 2 kills.

Elizabeth Hansen had 1 ace, 2 digs and 2 kills.

Addy Pittenger had 1 assist.

Lidia McClealand served with 100% accuracy.

June Woods had 4 digs, 1 kill and 1 block.

Kenzie Livingston had 4 aces, 4 digs and 2 assists.

Shay Sulzberger served with 100% accuracy with 8 aces, 3 digs, 1 assist and 2 kills.

Chloe Leithliter had 2 aces.

Jan 27

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th grade A team won in 2 sets last night 25-18 and 25-20. Izzy Pittenger had 6 aces and 1 kill. Aubrey Watts had 1 ace and 1 kill. Olivia Turner had 2 aces and 1 kill. Tinley O’Donnell had 1 ace. Scarlett Miner had 5 aces. Liil Stork added 1 kill.

The 6th grade B team lost to Elwood 13-25 and 20-25. Lilly Noriega had 2 aces. Allie Hansen had 3 aces. Emma Bovelle added 2 aces.The girls played hard and worked together well.

The girls play Saturday February 1st in a Round Robin Tournament at DTHS gym starting at 9:00 AM.

7th Grade Girls Volleyball –The 7th graders lost in three to sets Flanagan winning the first set 25-23, losing the next two 12-25, 17-25

Skylar Burke had 6 aces, 3 digs, and 2 kills

Lila Tjelle had 4 digs, 3 assist, 1 kill, and 1 block

Claire Tjelle had 1 aces, 3 digs and 3 kills

Libby Stipanovich had 1 kill

Delani Leonard 1 dig, 3 assists, and 2 kills

Charleigh Wilkey had 2 aces and 2 kills

8th Grade Girls Volleyball – Last night the Lady Redbirds travelled to Flanagan. The Redbirds started off strong with consistent serving and placing the ball for quick side outs and secured the win for the first set 25-20. Though the girls played hard and there were some great saves and well placed tips, the Redbirds fell to Flanagan in the next 2 sets, 22-25, 18-25. As a team, the Redbirds served with 83% accuracy with 13 aces, 14 digs, 5 assists, 13 kills and 2 blocks.

STATS:

Penny Parker had 1 ace and 1 kill.

Cara Wilson had 1 kill.

Kira Shores had 1 ace.

Elizabeth Hansen an ace, a dig and a kill.

Addy Pittenger had 1 ace, 2 digs, 3 assists and 2 kills.

Lidia McClealand serves with 100% accuracy and had 1 ace.

June Woods had 6 digs, 1 kill and a block.

Kenzie Livingston had 2 aces, 1 assist and 3 kills.

Shay Sulzberger had 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills and 1 block.

Chloe Leithliter had 1 ace, 2 digs and 3 kills.

Reagan Connor had a dig.

Emma Eggenberger had 2 aces.

**For school announcements: Today’s game against Mazon will be at the high school. Players will go to the cafeteria after they get ready for the game.

Wrestling – Your Redbird wrestlers faced off against Monika last night. Highlights from the night include Dalton DeLong winning two matches both by tech fall, Kimari Nelson Smith and Jack Tjelle had 2 wins each by pin. Kevin Paterson had a good first match and first win of the season as well. Come cheer on the wrestling team tonight at home as they face Peotone and Channahon

Jan 26

7th Boys Basketball – Congratulations on your first round win in the IESA Regional. The score was Dwight 34 and Markham Obama 30. They will take on Bourbonnais St. George on Tuesday at Kelvin Grove School in Lockport Tuesday.

7th Grade Girls Volleyball -The 7th grade Redbirds faced PC for the first round of the LCT. We lost in two sets. The first set was 27-25. The girls worked together and played as a team and had lots of energy.

Claire Tjelle served 8 aces in a row, had 4 kills and 1 block.

Delani Leonard had 3 aces, 2 assists, and 1 kill

Skylar Burke had 2 aces, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Lilia Tjelle had 2 kills

Libby Stipanovich had 1 dig and 2 assist

Violet Weber had 1 kill and 1 dig

Jan 23

8th Boys Basketball

The Redbirds lost their matchup to Kankakee. It was a very hard fought game and Caleb Peter’s lead in scoring. The Redbirds are back in action next Saturday in Regional play.

8th DCS VB

The Lady Redbirds played at home against Gardner Tigers. There were many diving saves and we were setting the ball up with good passes from the back row but we were unable to secure the win after two sets. As a team we served with 81% accuracy with 5 aces, 13 digs, 2 assists and 7 kills.

Stats:

Penny Parker 1 dig.

Emma Eggenburger had 2 aces, 2 digs and 1 kill.

Cara Wilson had 1 dig and 2 kills.

Kira Shores had 1 dig and 2 kills.

Elizabth Hansen had 1 dig.

Addy Pittenger had 1 dig and 1 kill.

Kenzie Livingston had 2 aces, 2 digs and 2 assists.

Shay Sulzberger had 1 ace and 2 digs.

Chloe Liethliter had 1 dig.

—

Jan 16

7th Grade Girls Volleyball – Lady Redbirds lose in two sets to Seneca

13-25, 17-25

Skylar Burke had 3 aces and 1 assist

Lila Tjelle had 1 kill

Libby Stipanovich had 1 kill

Charleigh Wilkey had 1 ace

Delani Leonard had 2 digs

Claire Tjelle has 1 dig and 1 assist

8th Grade Girls Volleyball – Last night the Lady Redbirds travelled to Seneca. For the first set, the Redbirds were able to come up from behind with well placed side outs and consistent serving to win in overtime 27-25. The Redbirds kept that momentum and positive energy going into the second set and maintained a lead the entire time to win 25-17. As a team, the Redbirds served with 85% accuracy with 16 aces, 14 digs, 2 assists, 12 kills and 2 blocks.

Stats:

Chloe Leithliter had 1 aces, 2 digs and 1 kill.

Shay Sulzberger had 2 aces, 2 digs and 1 kill.

Kenzie Livingston had 4 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist and 3 kills.

June Woods had 6 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills and 2 blocks.

Lidia McCleland had 1 dig.

Addy Pittenger had 1 aces, 1 dig and 4 kills.

Elizabeth Hansen had 2 aces and 3 digs.

Kira Shores had 1 assist.

Cara Wilson had 1 kill.

Jan 14

8th Boys Basketball – The Redbirds next game is next Saturday at Waterman Indian Creek.

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th grade A team lost to Saratoga 25-8 and 25-13. Emma Bovelle, Lili Stork, and Izzy Pittenger all had an ace. Tinley O’Donnell added a kill.

The 6th B team lost to Saratoga 25-11 and 24-26. The girls put up a great fight in the second set. Leading the team with 5 aces was Allie Hansen. Lilly Noriega added 4 aces. Penelope Bowman added a kill.

Both teams will play tomorrow @ home vs Seneca at 4:30.

7th Grade Girls Volleyball – Lady Redbirds lose to Saratoga in two sets 25-16

Skylar Burke had an assist and 2 kills

Lila Tjelle had an ace, 2 digs, 2 kills, and 1 block

Delani Leonard 2 aces, 3 assists, and 1 kill

Claire Tjelle had 1 ace, 2 digs, and 2 kills

Libby Stipanovich had 1 ace and 2 kills

8th Grade Girls Volleyball –Last night, the Lady Redbirds had their season opener at Saratoga. The Redbirds brought a lot of energy to the court but we were unable to secure the win after 2 sets, 16-25 & 21-25. As a team, we served with 87% accuracy with 8 aces, 20 digs and 3 kills.

Stats:

Chloe Leithliter had 3 digs.

Shay Sulzberger had 4 aces, 3 digs and 1 kill.

Kenzie Livingston had 2 aces, 6 digs and 1 kill.

June Woods had 2 digs and 1 kill.

Elizabeth Hansen had 3 digs.

Kira Shores had 2 aces and 2 digs.

Cara Wilson had 1 dig.

Addy Pittenger had 1 assist.

Jan 13

Wrestling – Over the weekend your Redbird wrestlers faced tough competition at the Coal City tournament. Eastyn Coyle and Carlos Ochoa both recorded a win. Kimari Nelson Smith went 3-2 for the day and took 4th place.

Jan 9

The Redbirds lost their matchup to Herscher 9-42. Leading in scoring was Landon Hoffner with 5 points. Caleb Peter’s and Erdi Gashi each had 2 points. The Redbirds next game is next Saturday at Waterman Indian Creek.

Jan 7

6th Grade Girls Volleyball – The 6th Grade Volleyball girls kicked off their season last night vs Minooka. The A team lost in 2 sets. In the first set they lost 4-25, but the girls came back in the second set with a good fight and lost 21-25. Leading the team with 3 aces was Izzy Pittenger. Olivia Turner led the team with 2 kills. Lili Stork also added 1 kill.

The 6th B team lost in 2 sets to Minooka. In the first set they lost 15-25 and 7-25 in the second set. Leading the B team with 4 aces was Emma Bovelle. Jaslyn Holloway added 2 kills for the Redbirds.

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, January 14 @ Saratoga.

Dec 17

8th Boys Basketball – The Redbirds lost a close battle to MVK 16-17. Leading in scoring was Caleb Peters with 10 points. Landon Hoffner, Eli Jensen, and Ameryn Wiles each had 2 points. The Redbirds are back in action in 2025.

Dec 16

The 7th Grade Boys Redbirds traveled to Morris last Monday December 16 and fell short of a victory. Final score 42-22 leading scorers were Jace Jensen with 11 points Kade Jensen and Max Veselak both added 3. Van Patten also added the Redbirds have a game tonight in Mazon.

The sixth grade boys basketball team hosted Herscher Limestone and came away with two victories! In the first game Dwight prevailed 31-26. Leading a balanced scoring attack was Jaxson Lee with nine points and three steals. Braiden Bachand scored nine points and had a team high of 17 rebounds and a team high four assist. Kamari Nelson Smith scored 9 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Chase Wilkie scored four points and led the team with five steals.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 22-9. Leading the Redbird scoring was Kevin Peterson with seven points and five steals. Brady Marcus had five points and three rebounds. Stone Skelton had four points. Cooper Irvin had two points and led the team with five rebounds. RyanJuarez had two points and grabbed four rebounds. Hunter Duke grabbed three rebounds.

Dec 14

6th Grade Boys Basketball – The sixth grade boys traveled to Odell for the first game of the Christmas Tournament against Ransom and came home with a 57-9 victory. Cayson Bean had two points and four steals. Chase Wilkey had four points and four rebounds. Jaxson Lee had four points with three steals. Kade Jensen had six points and five rebounds. Nate Wilkey had 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Daris Brahimi had five points. Brady Marques had two points. Brayden Bachand had Ten points and tied for a team high of 11 rebounds. Kamari Nelson Smith had six points. Cooper Irvin had six points and grabbed five rebounds. Ryan Juarez scored two points and had five rebounds.

In the second game of the Odell Christmas tournament Dwight defeated Cornell 38 – 11. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kade Jensen with nine points and seven rebounds. Jaxson Lee scored eight points and led the team with six steals. Nate Wilkey had eight points and led the team with nine rebounds. Chase Wilkey had seven points with five steals. Braiden Bachand had four points with three rebounds. Cooper Irvin scored four points. Cayson Bean had two points and one assist.

In the championship round Dwight faced the Pontiac Indians and defeated them 27-14. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Jaxson Lee with nine points and four steals. Kade Jensen had seven points and six rebounds. Chase Wilkey had six points with four. steals Cayson Bean had four points. Kamari Nelson Smith came in and grabbed eight rebounds and Braiden Bachand scored two points and had six rebounds.

Wrestling – The Redbirds had a great showing at their first tournament of the year. Mia Hoffner and Henry Sassenger both secured victories. Asa Lasser had 5 takedowns and 2 wins earning himself 4th place. Eastyn Coyle also took 4th place with 5 takedowns and 3 wins. Kimari Nelson-Smith had 3 hard fought matches winning 2 of them earning himself 2nd place. Dalton Delong went undefeated for the day winning 3 matches with 6 takedowns. He won a thrilling match for 1st place. Dalton came out on top to take 1st at 100 pounds at this year’s Redbird Invitational.

Dec 13

The sixth grade boys traveled to Odell for the first game of the Christmas Tournament against Ransom and came home with a 57-9 victory. Cayson Bean had two points and four steals. Chase Wilkey had four points and four rebounds. Jaxson Lee had four points with three steals. Kade Jensen had six points and five rebounds. Nate Wilkey had 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Daris Brahimi had five points. Brady Marques had two points. Brayden Bachand had Ten points and tied for a team high of 11 rebounds. Kamari Nelson Smith had six points. Cooper Irvin had six points and grabbed five rebounds. Ryan Juarez scored two points and had five rebounds.

Dec 12

8th Grade Boys Basketball –

The Redbirds lost their matchup to GSW 22-36. Leading in scoring was Caleb Peter’s with 9 points. Ameryn Wiles had 7 points. Eli Jensen had 4 points and Landon offer had 2 points. Their next game is Monday (12/16) at Morris Grade School.

7th Grade Boys Basketball –

The Redbirds had a home conference game last night against Gardner South Wilmington (GSW). Leading scores tonight were Levi Ochoa with 12 Nate Wilkey with 8 and Kade and Jace Jensen both added 5 the boys came out on top final score 32-30. Leading rebounders tonight were Nash miner with 13 and Nate Wilkey with 8 The Redbirds improve to 8-4 good win Redbirds

6th Grade Boys Basketball –

The sixth grade boys traveled to Gardner came home with a split decision. In the first game Dwight came out on top 43-15. Kamari Nelson Smith led the team with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Cayson Bean had six points and a team high four steals. Chase Wilkey had six points and four rebounds. Jaxson Lee had 11 points and snagged seven rebounds. Brayden Bachand had four points a team high 20 rebounds and a team high three assists. Daris Brahimi had two points and three rebounds.

Suffering its first defeat of the season the Dwight B Team fell 20-22. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Daris Brahimi with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assist. Brady Marques had six points, with five rebounds, and a team high three assists. Cooper Irvin scored two points and led the team with seven rebounds. Hunter Duke added a point and had five rebounds.

Dec 9

6th Grade Boys Basketball –

The Dwight 6th grade basketball team traveled to Coal City and came home with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 24 – 14. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Jaxson Lee with 11 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Nate Wilkey had four points and led the team with 10 rebounds and five steals. Brady Marques had three points. Braden Bachand had two points, with five rebounds, and a team high two assists. Kamari Nelson-Smith had four points, grabbed eight rebounds, and had four steals.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 16-12. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kamari Nelson Smith with seven points and three rebounds. Brayden Bachand had five points and grabbed four rebounds. Brady Marques had two points. Kevin Peterson added two points to go along with three rebounds, and a team high five steals. Ryan Juarez led the team with four rebounds. Cooper Irvin grabbed three rebounds.

Dec 5

7th Boys Basketball – The Redbirds traveled to Seneca Thursday night for a conference matchup. The Redbirds got down early but bounced back by holding Senaca to 2 points in the third quarter . Levi Ochoa was the leading scorer last night with 20 points then Nate Wilkey with 8, Kade Jensen with 4, and Jace Jensen hit a big 3 to put the Redbirds up to start the fourth quarter. The final score was 36-30. The 7th grade boys improve to 7-4 way to go Redbirds

8th Boys Basketball – The 8th grade Redbirds lost to Seneca 14-29. Leading in scoring was Landon Hoffner with 5 points. Dalton DeLong and Eli Jensen each had 3 points. Ameryn Wiles had 2 points. And Christian Petrik had 1 point. Their next game is 12/12 vs Gardner.

6th Grade Basketball – The 6th grade boys hosted Seneca and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 24 – 12. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Braiden Bachand with eight points, nine rebounds, and two steals. Kamari Nelson Smith had six points and led the team with 13 rebounds, and four steals. Jaxson Lee had six points, four rebounds, and a team high four steals. Brady Marques had three points with two steals. Daris Brahimi added one point and also had led the team with two assists.

In the second game of the evening Dwight came out on top of an overtime victory 20 – 18. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Brady Marques with nine points and three rebounds. Stone Skelton stepped up and led the team with five rebounds and had a beautiful pick for Brady on the last second shot that fell short. Cooper Irvin had four rebounds.Cayson Bean decided to shoot the ball and had four points to go with his two steals. Hunter Duke added a free throw. Kevin Peterson had six points a team high of seven rebounds for the big man and also three steals. Ryan Juarez had three boards.

Dec 3

Boys 8th: The 8th Grade Redbirds lost their matchup to Saratoga lTuesday night 13-40. Leading in scoring was Landon Hoffner with 5 points. Dalton DeLong and Aidan Salamone each had 4 points. The Redbirds next matchup is Thursday (12/5) at Seneca.

Boys 7th: The Redbirds hosted Saratoga last night for a conference matchup the boys came out playing very aggressive and good team basketball from the jump. Levi Ochoa led the team in scoring with 24 points, Jace Jensen, Kade Jensen, and Nate Wilkey all added 4. Kade lead the team defensively with 12 steals and Levi had 5. The 7th grade boys now improve to 6-4 and will travel to Senaca Thursday @4:30. Good luck Redbirds

Boys 6th: The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled the Morris Saratoga and came home with a split decision. In the first game Dwight fell 22-23. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Jaxson Lee with 13 points. Kamari Nelson scored two points and led the team with four rebounds Daris Brahimi nailed a three-pointer. Braden Bachand had two points. Brady Marques had two points.

In the second game, which was another nail biter, Dwight prevailed 10-7. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kevin Peterson with six points. Kamari Nelson added a free throw and led the team with three rebounds. Chase Wilkey hit the game winning three point shot to put Dwight ahead 10 to 7.

Nov 26

The sixth grade boys traveled to Wilmington and came home with a split decision. In the first game Dwight fell 45-29. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Jaxson Lee with 12 points and four rebounds. Daris Brahimi had six points with two rebounds and an assist. Chase Wilkey had six points, grabbed five boards, and had a team high six steals. Brady Marques, Braiden Bachand, and Kamari Nelson Smith all scored two points with Bachand leading the team with seven rebounds.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 13-2. Leading the RedBirds in scoring was Cooper Irvin with four points. Kevin Peterson had four points with two steals and an assist. Jaxson Lee nailed a three-pointer. Daris Brahimi had two points. Cason Bean led the team with five steals.

Nov 24

7th/8th Girls Basketball – The 8th grade girls basketball team beat GSW 27-20 in the first round of the IESA Regionals this past Saturday. Shay Sulzberger had 3 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists. June Woods had 5 points and 4 rebounds. Elizabeth Hansen had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Addy Pittenger had 3 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Kira Shores had 4 points and 6 rebounds. The Redbirds will try to keep their season going in the 2nd round of Regionals Monday 11/25 against top seeded Lockport Kelvin Grove.

8th Boys Basketball – The Redbirds lost to Odell in their final game of the Livingston County Tournament at St Mary’s Saturday 17-31. Leading in scoring was Land Hoffner with 7 points. Caleb Peter’s and Ameryn Wiles each had 4 points. Eli Jensen had 2 points. The Redbirds are back in action 11/26 at Saunemin.

Nov 20

8th Boys Basketball – The 8th grade Redbirds lost their matchup at Woodland last night 16-36. Leading in scoring was Caleb Peters with 12 points. Dalton DeLong and Ameryn Wiles each had 2 points. The 8th grade team is back in action Saturday at St Mary’s for their final game of the Livingston County Tournament.

Nov 18

7th Boys Basketball –

Dwight traveled to Flanagan for the second round of the LCT to play woodland the boys had an amazing game defensively only giving up 4 points until the 4 quarter great defensive win boys the leading scores were Levi Ochoa with 10 Nash Miner with 6 and Nathen Wilkey with 5 great win boys the final score was 28-11 the Redbirds are now 4-3

Girls Volleyball

6th-8th Grade Girls a sign up sheet was put in all classes yesterday. If you are interested in playing please make sure that you put your name on the list. Practice will start the week after Thanksgiving break. Please make sure you are signed up on SNAP and have an updated physical in the office.

Nov 16

6th Grade Boys Basketball

The sixth grade boys basketball team hosted a Round Robin and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight came out on top against MVK 31-4. Leading the Redbirds was Jaxson Lee with eight points, three rebounds, and three steals. Daris Brahimi had seven points. Chase Wilkey had six points and a team High 12 rebounds. Brady Marques had six points. Cayson Bean had two points and a team high nine steals and three assists. Hunter Duke added a basket.

In the second game Dwight fell to the Morris Braves 28-36. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Jaxson Lee with 12 points Kade Jensen had six points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Nate Wilkey scored five points, had six rebounds, five steals, and played the entire second half in foul trouble.

7th Boys Basketball

The boys traveled to Flanagan Saturday morning for the first round of Livingston county tournament and came up short in a loss to Flanagan. The boys put up a very good effort. Leading scores were Nathan Wilkey with 13 Levi Ochoa with 10 and Nash Miner with 6 points. Kade Jensen was a beast on defense holding their point guard to just 2 points. The boys were down 3 points with 6 minutes to go and Jace Jensen took the shot for the win and it hit the rim 3-4 times and then rolled out! Great shot Jace! Great game Redbirds! The boys are now 3-3 and play again tonight @5pm in Flanagan against Streator Woodland

8th Boys Basketball

The 8th grade Redbirds lost their matchup to Flanagan 18-33. Caleb Peters led scoring with 8 points. Eli Jensen had 4 points. Erdi Gashi and Dalton Delong each had one 3-pointer apiece. Their next game is Wednesday at Woodland for the next round of the Livingston County Tournament.

Speech –The Dwight Redbird Speech Team traveled on Saturday to Immaculate Conception School in Morris, IL, for the annual IESA Junior High Speech Contest. Our students shone from start to finish. Out of twenty-nine, The Redbird Speech Team earned twenty-six (26) first places, two (2) seconds, and one (1) third. The Redbird orators also earned The Judges Choice Awards for FIVE different categories, meaning they were most exceptional in their category at the contest. This was in competing with ten other schools.

Elizabeth Hansen won for Solo Acting; Reagan Connor, Clara Flott, Elizabeth Hansen, and Addy Pitteneger for Team Improv; Blayze Halstead, Landon Hoffner, Van Patten, Henry Sassenger, and Blake.Talpin for Team Improv; Blayze Halstead and Henry Sassenger for Regular Duet; and , Harper Connor, Evelyn Hansen, Opal Moore, Willow Riber, and Blake Talpin for Small Group Acting. ‘All of our student-actors were exceptional in every way. We have an amazing team.’ said their Coach, Ms. McCullough. The Redbird Speech Team and Drama Company meet this Thursday, here, in the morning. Congratulations again to everyone for all your hard work and success. Now, onto our LARGE PRODUCTION.

Nov 14

7th/8th Girls Basketball –

The 7th grade team beat Woodland last night 22-2. Izzy Pittenger had 2 points and 2 steals. Claire Tjelle scored 6 points and had 2 steals. Lila Tjelle had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Skylar Burke had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 7 steals. Aubrey Watts had 2 points. Olivia Turner had 2 rebounds and a steal.

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Woodland 21-6 on 8th grade night after not allowing a point after the 1st quarter. Shay Sulzberger had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. June Woods had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. Elizabeth Hansen had 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 point. Addy Pittenger had 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Skylar Burke had 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Kira Shores had 7 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals. The Redbirds will begin Regional play Sat 11/23 at Joliet Laraway.

6th Grade Boys Basketball –

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Braidwood to face off against Reed Custer and came home with two victories. Dwight won the first game 31-11. Leading Dwight in scoring was Daris Brahimi with 12 points, three rebounds, five steals, and one assist. Chase Wilkey had six points, three rebounds, and four steals Jaxson Lee had eight points, four steals, and two assists Brady Marques scored five points, had two rebounds and two steals. Kamari Nelson led the team with eight rebounds and six steals. Kevin Peterson had three steals and one assist. Cason Bean had three steals and to assist.

In the second contest of the evening Dwight came out on top 19-9. Leading a balanced scoring attack was Brady Marques with five points, three rebounds, and two steals. Stone Skelton had four points, three rebounds, and three steals. Jaxson Lee had four points to go along with two steals. Kevin Peterson had four points with two rebounds. Kamari Nelson Smith scored two points.

7th Boys Basketball –

The Redbirds traveled to Wilmington Thursday night. The boys came out firing, scoring 26 points in the first half giving them a big early lead. Leading scores tonight were Levi Ochoa with 19 points, Kade Jensen with 10, and Jace Jensen with 8. Nash miner and Nate Wilkey were monsters on the boards with 9 for Nate and 8 for Nash. The Redbirds won 38-14 the boys are now 3-2 Good job Redbirds.

8th Boys Basketball –

The Redbirds lost to Wilmington 19-29. Leading in scoring was Caleb Peter’s with 7 points. Eli Jensen had 5 points. Landon Hoffner had 3 points. Dalton Delong and Ameryn Wiles each had 2 points. The Redbirds are back in action Saturday morning in Flanagan to begin Livingston County Tournament play.

Nov 12

7th Boys Basketball – The Redbirds traveled to Reed-Custer and came out victorious. The boys won 39-18 and improved their record to 2-2. Nathen Wilkey led the way with 13 points, Levi Ochoa chipped in 12, and Jace Jensen added 5. Leading the Redbirds on the defensive end were Kade Jensen with 5 steals and Levi Ochoa and Jace Jensen both added 3 steals. Nash Miner and Nathen Wilkey each added 7 rebounds. Good win Redbirds the boys will play Thursday in Wilmington @4:30

8th Boys Basketball – The Redbirds lost their matchup against Reed Custer last night on the road. Leading in scoring was Landon Hoffner with 4 points. Dalton DeLong had 3 points from a 3-pointer. Ameryn Wiles and Erdi Gashi each had 2 points. Caleb Peter’s had 1 point. The Redbirds are back in action Thursday (11/14) at Wilmington.

Nov 11

6th Grade Boys Basketball – The sixth grade boys basketball team hosted Streator Northlawn and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 41-17. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kade Jensen with 12 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Braiden Bachand had six points. Chase Wilkey and Daris Brahimi both had four points Jaxson Lee had five points with a team high four steals. Nate Wilkie had four points and grabbed a team high 10 rebounds. Kevin Peterson added two points to go along with three steals. Brady Marques had three steals. Cason Bean had two points, three steals, and one assist.

In the second game of the evening Dwight came out on top 26 – 1. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Braiden Bachand with six points, three assists, eight steals and five rebounds. Cooper Irvine, Stone Skelton, and Kamari Nelson-Smith all had four points. Chase Wilkey, Brady Marques, Hunter Duke, Jaxson Lee and Kevin Peterson all scored two points.

7th Boys Basketball – The 7th grade Redbirds lost to Northlawn last night 27-51. Leading in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 14 points. Nate Wilkey had 7 points. Kade Jensen, Hugh Morgan, and Zaiden Rossi all had 2 points. They are back in action at Reed-Custer on 11/12.

8th Boys Basketball – The 8th grade Redbirds lost to Northlawn last night 11-37. Landon Hoffnee led scoring with 5 points. Caleb Peters had 4 points and Aiden Salamone had 2 points. They are back in action at Reed-Custer on 11/12

Nov 7

The Redbirds had their first home game tonight. The boys fell in a very close game 37-34 the boys fought hard till the very end. Levi Ochoa led the way scoring with 13 points, Nathen Wilkey with 7, and Jace Jensen had 6. Next game is next Monday Home against 4:30.

Nov 6

The 8th grade girls basketball team fell to GSW 37-30 in the IVC Tournament at Seneca last night. Shay Sulzberger had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. June Woods had 7 points and 2 rebounds. Claire Tjelle had 1 rebound and 1 assist. Elizabeth Hansen had 4 points, 2 rebounds and a steal. Addy Pittenger had4 points and 3 rebounds. Skylar Burke had 2 points, 1 rebound and 2 steals. Kira Shores had 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. The 8th grade Redbirds will travel to Ransom on 11/7.

Nov 4

8th Boys Basketball

The Redbirds lost their season opener to Odell 17-25. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Caleb Peters with 9 points. Landon Hoffern and Erdi Gashi each scored 3 points with one 3-pointer each. Eli Jensen had 2 points. The 8th grade Redbirds are back in action Thursday (11/07) at home against Serena.

7th Boys Basketball

The DGS 7th grade boys kicked off there season with a 30-26 win over Odell. Levi Ochoa led the way with 14 points Jace Jensen had 8 and Nash miner chipped in 6. A great win for the Redbirds who will play Senaca at home Thursday @4:30.

6th Boys Basketball

The sixth grade boys opened their season at Odell and came out on top 39-9. Leading a balanced scoring attack was Little Nate Wilkey with seven points. Kade Jensen added six points, with two steals, and an assist. Chase Wilkey, Braiden Bachand, and Jaxon Lee all added four points. Kamari Nelson and Daris Brahimi each added three. Hunter Duke, Cooper Irvine, Brady Marques, and Kevin Peterson all added two points. Bachand and Marques led the team with four rebounds each.

Oct 28

6th Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls wrapped up their season with two victories over Reed Custer. In the first contest Dwight prevailed 14-9. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittinger with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals, and one assist. Andrea Schell led the team with eight rebounds. Olivia Turner scored a basket and had six rebounds. Lily Noriega had four rebounds and three steals. The A Team finished 10-5 for the season.

In the second game of the evening Dwight prevailed 11-8. leading the Redbirds was Evelyn Hansen with five points and two rebounds. Riley Watts scored a bucket and Mia Hoffner had two points, two steals and an assist. Luna Parker directed the offense and had two points, grabbed three rebounds, and had three steals. Tinley Bunting played stellar defense and had two rebounds and one assist. This group of fifth grade girls played against all sixth graders and finished the season 6-2-1.

Oct 26

The sixth grade girls hosted a round Robin and came away with two barn burner victories! In the first game Dwight faced off against a tough Pontiac team and came out on top 17 – 14. Leading the Redbirds offensively was Izzy Pittenger with 17 points, four rebounds, and a team high five steals. Andrea shell grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals Aubrey Watts sword through the air and grabbed five boards. Olivia Turner grab seven rebounds and had three steals. It was a great victory.

In the second game Dwight faced off against MVK and came out on top 16-14. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was mighty Evelyn Hansen with 10 points, a team high 10 rebounds and two steals. Izzy Pittinger stepped in and had four points with limited playing time. Riley Watts added a bucket. Mackenzie Mallaney had five rebounds. Allison Wilkey and Lucy Cotter both snagged four rebounds.

Oct 23

7th/8th Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat MVK 30-12. Shay Sulzberger had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 7 steals. June Woods had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 6 steals. Claire Tjelle had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals. Elizabeth Hansen had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal. Addy Pittenger had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 8 steals. Skylar Burke had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 6 steals. Kira Shores had 5 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat MVK 18-12. June Woods had 1 rebound and 2 steals. Claire Tjelle had 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal. Elizabeth Hansen was 1 for 2 from the line. Addy Pittenger had 2 rebounds. Lila Tjelle was 1 for 2 from the line and 5 steals. Skylar Burke had 8 points, 3 rebounds and a steal.

Oct 22

6th Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls basketball team traveled to Gardner and came home with two victories. In the first game Dwight was able to shut out Gardner 15-0. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with six points and a team high nine steals Olivia Turner had three points with five rebounds. Evelyn Hansen had four points with five rebounds Lilly Noriega scored two points and had two steals.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 6-2. Lucy Cotter led all scorers with six points and two rebounds. Evelyn Hansen led the team with four rebounds. Willow Riber led the team with one assist Mackenzie Mallaney had two rebounds and one steal and Mia Hoffner had two steals.

7th/8th Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to GSW 23-24. Shay Sulzberger had 8 points. June Woods had 5 steals. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 points. Addy Pittenger had 1 point and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Kira Shores had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals. The Redbirds will be in action at Mazon on 10/23.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat GSW 36-10. June Woods had 2 points. Claire Tjelle had 6 points. Bianca Noriega had 4 points. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 points. Lila Tjelle had 8 points. Skylar Burke had 14 points.

Oct 21

6th Girls Basketball

The Dwight 6th grade girls basketball team traveled to Serena and came home with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 12-4 leading the Redbirds was Izzy Pittenger with eight points and six steals. Lilly Noriega had four points with two rebounds. Olivia Turner led the team with five rebounds. Andrea Schell played tough defense and snagged three boards Aubrey Watts had two rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

In the second game Dwight fell 6-22. leading the Redbirds was Evelyn Hansen with six points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Mackenzie Mallaney grabbed three rebounds. Opal Moore had two rebounds and two steals. Riley Watts had two steals and Mia Hoffner had a steal.

Oct 19

Cross Country

Saturday 10/19 at Maxwell Park, Elizabeth Stipanovich (7th grade) and Dean Carey (6th grade) competed at the IESA Class 2A State Finals representing the Redbirds.

Elizabeth started out strong and held a great pace and was able to pass 15 girls in her last half mile. She finished with a time of 13:42.

Dean Carey started out getting stuck behind a large pack of boys but managed to pull ahead and pass 8 more people in the last mile. He finished the race with a time of 13:40.

6th Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls traveled to Mazon to participate in a round robin and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 22-4 over Gardner South Wilmington. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 10 points. Aubrey Watts scored four points. Evelyn Hansen had two points and a team high 7 rebounds. Mia Hoffner scored a bucket and Scarlet Minor and Enna Bovelle scored two points. Andrea Schell grabbed four rebounds and Olivia Turner had two.

In the second game of the Round Robin tournament Dwight came out on top over MVK 16-10. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 14 points, three steals, and one assist. Evelyn Hansen had two points with five rebounds Olivia Turner led the team with six rebounds. Mackenzie Mallaney grabbed two boards and had two steals.

Oct 16

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade Redbirds started off slow in both halves but battled back to beat Flanagan in overtime 32-25 to advance to the Livingston County Tournament championship game on Saturday vs. Prairie Central. Kira Shores hit a clutch 15 footer with under a minute to play in regulation to push the game into overtime. Shay Sulzberger had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 7 steals. June Woods had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Elizabeth Hansen put the nail in coffin with a late 3 pointer finishing with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Addy Pittenger had 5 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Skylar Burke had 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Kira Shores finished the night with 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Oct 15

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team spanked Seneca 45-17 with a great team defensive performance and some good shooting. Shay Sulzberger scored 20. Elizabeth Hansen scored 14 on some hot shooting. June Woods and Kira Shores each had 4 and Claire Tjelle had 2. The Redbirds play Flanagan in the 2nd round of the LivCo Tournament on 10/16.

The 8th grade B team beat Seneca 17-6. Claire Tjelle was the leading scorer with 8 points. Lila Tjelle, Addy Pittenger and Skylar Burke each had 2 points and Kira Shores scored 3. The B team will be in action again next Tuesday at home vs GSW.

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls traveled to Saratoga and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 32-14. leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 24 points and a team high seven steals! Andrea Schell had two points with five rebounds. Emma Bovell had two points. Aubrey Watts had two points, three rebounds, and three steals. Olivia Turner added a bucket and led the team with seven rebounds.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 9-6. leading the team in scoring was Lucy Cotter with four points, two rebounds, and two steals. Evelyn Hansen had two points and a team high six rebounds. Luna Parker had two points and one assist. Mia Hoffner had one point. Mckenzie Mallaney snagged four rebounds.

Oct 14

Cross Country

The Redbirds Cross Country team competed at IESA Class 2A Sectionals in Seneca on Friday 10/11.

The girls team placed 6th overall with times as follows:

Placing in 12th for the girls and qualifying for the State Finals was Elizabeth Stipanovich with a time of 13:57.

Emma Casares 14:44

Opal Moore 17:06

Luna Parker 17:39

Lilly Stone 18:20

Nicole Schmidt 18:42

Claire Tjelle 19:14

The boys were one runner short of being able to compete as a team, but were able to run as individuals, the results are as follows:

Placing 11th for the boys and qualifying for the State Finals was Dean Carey with a time of 13:07.

Abbott Lundberg 14:13

Damien Coleman 15:00

Jeffrey Medema 15:29

State Finals will be this Saturday 10/19 at Maxwell Park in Normal. Elizabeth will race at 10:45 and Dean will race at 11:30

Girls Basketball

A great all around team effort led the 8th grade Redbirds to a win in the first round of the Livingston County Tournament over Pontiac St. Mary’s 36-15. Shay Sulzberger had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. June Woods had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Claire Tjelle had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Elizabeth Hansen had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Addy Pittenger had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Lila Tjelle had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. Kira Shores had 4 points and 5 rebounds. The Redbirds will play @ Seneca on 10/15 and will play Flanagan on 10/16 in the 2nd round of the Livingston County Tournament.

Oct 8

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Reed-Custer 16-25. The defense played well but shots weren’t falling. Shay Sulzberger led the scoring with 5 points. June Woods and Elizabeth Hansen each scored 4 points and Addy Pittenger was 2-2 from the line. The Redbirds will look to bounce back against Saratoga at home on 10/10.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat Reed-Custer 16-6. Lila Tjelle led the scoring with 7 points. Elizabel Hansen had 6. Addy Pittenger had 2 and Skylar Burke had 1. The Redbirds will be back in action against Saratoga on Thursday 10/10.

The sixth grade girls basketball team hosted the Morris Braves and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 10 – 3 leading the balanced scoring attack was Lily Noriega, Aubrey Watts, Tinley O’Donnell, Emma Bovell and Izzy Pittinger all with two points. Pittenger led the team with seven steals and had four rebounds Tinley Odonnel led the team with six rebounds Scarlett Minor and Lily Noriega also snagged five rebounds.

In the second game of the evening Dwight prevailed 16-4. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Mia Hoffner with eight points, five rebounds, and five steals. Evelyn Hanson had two points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Riley Watts scored two points. Willow Riber had four steals. Mackenzie Mallaney scored two points, three rebounds, and two steals. Allison Wilkey had two points and three rebounds. Lucy Cotter snagged 3 boards and had one steal.

Oct 7

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team started off a bit slow but played an excellent defensive second half only allowing 4 points. The Redbirds topped Serena 19-13. Shay Sulzberger had 13 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals. June Woods had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle had 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Addy Pittenger had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Skylar Burke had 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Kira Shores had 2 rebounds and 1 assist. The Redbirds will be in action @ Reed-Custer on 10/8.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat Serena 20-6 last night. Claire Tjelle had 6 points and a steal. Bianca Noriega had 1 steal. Lila Tjelle had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal and Skylar Burke had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. The Redbirds play @ Reed-Custer on 10/8.

Oct 5

6th Grade Girls Basketball

In the first game of the Odell tournament Dwight fell to Flanagan 12 to 20 leading the Redbirds and scoring was Aubrey Watts with four points. Izzy Pittinger had two points. Scarlett Minor added a bucket, and Mackenzie Mallaney scored two. Emma Bovell had two points and a team high of three rebounds. Olivia Turner and Evelyn Hanson also snagged three rebounds.

In the second game of the Odell tournament Dwight fell to Pontiac 13 – 16 Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with four points and a team high seven steals. Aubrey Watts had two points, Olivia Turner led the team with seven rebounds and had four steals Evelyn Hansen had two points Mia Hoffner had three points and three steals, and Mackenzie Mallaney added a bucket.

In the final game of the tournament Dwight faced Odell and fell to a last second shot 12 to 13. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 10 points. Mia Hoffner scored two points. With 8 seconds to go Evelyn Hansen stepped to the line and calmly nailed a free throw to put Dwight up by one point. Odelll was able to connect on their last shot. Hansen also led the team with 12 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade Girls Basketball played well but came up short to a good Indian Creek team on Saturday losing 34-22. Shay Sulzberger had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. June Woods had 5 points, 1 rebound and 4 steals, Elizabeth Hansen and Addy Pittenger both had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle scored 2 points. Kira Shores had 2 points and led the team in rebounds with 5. Skylar Burke had 2 rebounds and a steal. The Redbirds will take on Serena at home on 10/7.

The 8th Grade B girls basketball team beat Indian Creek 16-2 on Saturday. Clair Tjelle had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Lila Tjelle had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Kira Shores had 2 points and a rebound. Bianca Noriega had a steal. The Redbirds will play Serena on 10/7.

Oct 3

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls basketball team hosted Herscher Limestone and suffered two defeats. In the first game Dwight fell 10-25. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with eight points and a team high four steals and one assist. Tinley O’Donnell added two points. Olivia Turner led the team with five rebounds Scarlett Minor grabbed three rebounds. Aubrey Watts had three rebounds and Emma Bovelle also had two rebounds.

In the second game Dwight fell 4-8 leading the Red birds in scoring was Lucy Cotter with two points and a team high six rebounds. Allison Wilkey scored two points. Mackenzie Mallaney snagged three rebounds. Evelyn Hanson also snagged three rebounds.

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade Redbirds broke into the win column against Wilmington beating the Wildcats 43-20 led by a dominating performance by Shay Sulzberger who finished the night with 26 points, 4 steals and a rebound. Kira Shores led the team in rebounds and steals with 5 of each. Addy Pittenger added 4 points going 2-2 from the free throw line and getting 2 steals. June Woods had 3 points and 2 steals. Bianca Noriega had 2 points. Skylar Burke had 2 steals and a rebound. Lila and Claire Tjelle each had 1 point. The Redbirds will try to win 2 in a row against Indian Creek on Saturday 10/5.

The 8th grade B Girls Basketball team beat Wilmington 22-10 for their first win of the season. Skylar Burke had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Claire and Lila Tjelle both had 4 points and 1 steal each. June Woods, Bianca Noriega and Elizabeth Hansen each had 2 points. Addy Pittenger had 4 rebounds and 1 steal. The 8th grade B Redbirds will be in action again against Indian Creek on Sat. 10/3.

Oct 1

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls hosted Bishop Mac and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight fell 8-10. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with six points and a team high three steals. Emma Bovell had two points and led the team with four rebounds. Olivia Turner grabbed three rebounds and Lily Noriega had three steals. Evelyn Hansen had three rebounds.

In the second game Dwight prevailed 18-2. The combination of Mia Hoffner and Evelyn Hanson was dynamic! Hansen scored 14 points and had a team high 12 rebounds. Mia Hoffner had four points and three assists. Tinley Bunting led the team with five steals and four rebounds. Lucy Cotter snagged two boards, Allison Wilkey had a rebound and Riley Watts grabbed one rebound. Willow Riber did an outstanding job of handling the ball.

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team got off to a slow start but battled back to make it a game but came up just short losing to Bishop Mac 19-20. Shay Sulzberger was the leading scorer with 6 points. Elizabeth Hansen and June Woods each had 4. Kira Shores had 3 points and Addy Pittenger added 2. The Redbirds will look for their first win Thursday at Wilmington.

The 8th grade Redbirds B team put up a good fight against Bishop Mac but lost 9-20. Lila Tjelle led the scoring with 4 points. Skylar Burke and Claire Tjelle also scored for the Redbirds. The girls play Thursday @ Wilmington.

Sept 30

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The Sixth grade girls opened their season against Wilmington and came away with one victory 23-13 and one tie 4-4. In the first game Dwight was led by Izzy Pittenger with 14 points and a team leading 11 steals. Evelyn Hanson had four points and three rebounds, Olivia Turner had two points and a team leading 6 rebounds. Aubrey Watts scored two points and had four steals. Emma Bovell scored two points.

In the B Game Dwight tied 4 – 4. Evelyn Hanson scored two points and had two rebounds Tinley Bunting added a bucket and grabbed one rebound. Mackenzie Mallaney led the team with four rebounds. Opal Moore, Allison Wilkey, and Lucy Cotter all snagged one rebound. Willow Riber had a steal.

Girls Basketball

The 8th Grade GBB team lost its season opener to a good Odell team. The team got off to a very slow start but battled back in the 2nd half to make it a game. Shay Sulzberger led the team in scoring with 8 points. Elizabeth Hansen scored 6. Kira Shores and June Woods each added 2 and Addy Pittenger was 1/2 from the Free Throw line. The Redbirds will be in action again Tues 10/1 @ Bishop Mac.

The Girls 8th Grade B team recorded an impressive win over Odell. The team played at a fast pace and was able to get the ball up the floor quickly leading to several easy buckets. Skylar Burke led the team in scoring with 18 points. Lila Tjelle scored double digits with 10 and Claire Tjelle and Bianca Noriega each added 2 points. The girls will be in action again on Tue 10/1 @ Bishop Mac.

Sept 26

Cross Country

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country team hosted their first home meet on 9/26 against Gardner, Saunemin, Odell, and Tri-Point. Results are as follows:

Girls

Coming in first was Libby Stipanovich with a time of 13:53.

Coming in sixth was Emma Casares with a time of 15:24. (personal record)

Opal Moore 16:21

Lilly Stone 16:57 (personal record)

Claire Tjelle 17:19

Nicole Schmidt 17:26 (personal record)

Luna Parker 18:30

Clara Flott 26:53

Boys

Coming in second was Dean Carey with a time of 13:32. (personal record)

Coming in tenth was Damien Coleman with a time of 15:05.

Jeffrey Medema 15:17 (personal record)

Abbott Lundberg 15:39

Dawson DeLong 24:18

As a team, the girls came in second and the boys came in third.

Sept 24

Cross Country

The Redbird Cross Country Team finally had some cooler weather and competed against Tri-Point in Piper City on 9/23. The results are as follows:

Girls

In first place with a personal record time of 13:52 was Libby Stipanovich.

In third place with a personal record time of 15:53 was Claire Tjelle.

In fourth place with a personal record time of 16:15 was Opal Moore.

In fifth place with a personal record time of 16:24 was Luna Parker.

In sixth place with a personal record time of 17:54 was Nicole Schmidt (Nicole also lost her shoe half way through the race and finished the second mile with only one shoe on).

In seventh place with a personal record time of 18:04 was Lilly Stone.

In ninth place was Clara Flott with a time of 29:39.

Boys

In third place with a personal record time of 14:35 was Damien Coleman.

In sixth place was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 15:7.

Sept 23

A Baseball – A baseball lost their regional game against Serena 12-9 last night. The Redbirds came up short after a 5 run 6th inning. Caleb Peters and Nathan Wilkey together pitched 5 innings and struck out 9 batters. Caleb Peters, Ameryn Wiles, and Landon Hoffner recorded one hit in the contest. Chase Wilkey and Kade Jensen both recorded 2 hits on the day. The Redbirds had 12 stolen bases: Chase Wilkey had 3, Dean Carey had 3, Kade Jensen had 3, Landon Hoffner had 2, and Kevin Peterson had 1.

The players had a fantastic year and I am so proud of their growth during the season. The 8th graders were great leaders throughout the year.

Sept 20

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team ran at the 5 Mile Creek Invite on 9/20 in Saunemin.

Medalers in the varsity races were Dean Carey in 9th with a time of 14:33, Emma Casares in 7th with a time of 16:28, and Libby Stipanovich in 3rd with a time of 15:33. Other times are as follows:

Abbott Lundberg 14:39

Damien Coleman 15:43

Jeffrey Medema 16:49

Dawson DeLong 24:29

Opal Moore 18:36

Lilly Stone 19:00

Claire Tjelle 19:40

Nicole Schmidt 19:47

Luna Parker 20:10

Clara Flott (one mile race) 14:44

Sept 18

Cross Country

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country team competed at Gardner on 19/18 against Gardner, Peotone, Seneca, Odell, and Saunemin. The results are as follows:

Girls

In 5th place with a personal record time of 14:46 was Libby Stipanovich.

In 9th place with a personal record time of 15:29 was Emma Casares.

Nicole Schmidt 18:40

Opal Moore 18:44

Claire Tjelle 19:15

Luna Parker 20:49

Lilly Stone 20:54

Boys

In 8th place with a time of 14:18 was Abbott Lundberg.

Dawson DeLong 23:20

Sept 19

A Baseball – A-Baseball beat Reed Custer 7-2 last night. Both Caleb Peters and Ameryn Wiles pitched last night compiling 13 strikeouts. Both Caleb Peters and Dalton DeLong had 2 hit games, and Ameryn Wiles had a 3 hit game. Dalton DeLong, Kade Jensen, and Landon Hoffner recorded multiple stolen bases. B Baseball – B baseball played their final game of the season and took the loss. Chase Wilkey had the only hit of the contest and Cooper Irvin and Jack Tjelle both had a walk. The team made some nice defensive plays in the field. Coach Ponio says good luck in school the rest of the year and looking forward to watching you guys in the future.

Sept 17

A Baseball –

A team baseball beat Mazon at home 14-1. Kade Jensen threw all 5 innings and gave up only 2 hits with 4 strikeouts.The Redbirds tallied 12 hits; Kade Jensen and Chase Wilkey both had 2-hit games. Chase Wilkey, Dean Carey, Caleb Peters, Dalton DeLong, Jaxon Lee, and Kade Jensen all stole a base in the game.

A team baseball plays at Reed Custer today at 4:30.

Sept 16

A Baseball – A team baseball lost to strong Limestone at home yesterday. Nathan Wilkey pitched 3 innings striking out 4 and Jaxon Lee pitched 3 innings striking out 2. Caleb Peters, Dean Carey, and Kade Jensen had 3 hits in the game.

B Baseball – B baseball lost to a tough Herscher team. Cayson Bean and Braiden Bachon with the only hits and Zaiden Rossi and Brady Marques with a combined 4 K’s.

Sept 14

A Baseball – A team baseball had a double header on Saturday and beat both GSW and MVK. They beat GSW 6-4 and beat MVK 10-2. Ameryn Wiles pitched a complete game striking out 8 batters. Leading hitters were Caleb Peters and Dean Carey with multi-hit games.

Against MVK, Caleb Peters pitched 3 innings striking out 7 and Kade Jensen pitched the last 2 innings striking out 3. Caleb Peter’s, Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Ameryn Wiles, Dalton DeLong, Kade Jensen, and Jaxon Lee all tallied hits.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds lost a heartbreaker on Saturday 8-7 in extra innings to MVK to end their season. The lady Redbirds tallied 10 hits on the day leading with hits was Kenzie Livingston who had 3 hits and 1 RBI, June Woods had 2 hits, Emma Eggenberger had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Skylar Burke one hit and 1 RBI, Penny Parker with a hit and RBI, and Elizabeth Hansen with 1 hit and 1 RBI. The girls had patience at the plate collecting 9 walks on the day. Emma Eggenberger had 6 strikeouts on the day. The girls competed hard all season long and made great improvements from the very first game. These girls place second at the Livingston County Tournament and the Putnam County Tournament. They finished with a 11-9 record.

Sept 12

A Baseball – A team baseball lost against Bishop Mac 6-4 yesterday. The Redbirds pitchers did a great job at throwing strikes and limiting runs. Nathan Wilkey, Chase Wilkey, and Ameryn Wiles pitched in the contest. Dalton DeLong, Jaxon Lee, and Ameryn Wiles had a hit. The Redbird’s defense was great in the game.

B Baseball – The Dwight baseball boys B team lost to Bishop Mac yesterday. Damien Coleman pitched 3 innings with no walks. Stone Skelton and Carlos Ochoa made some great defensive plays. Seth Irvin had a hit.

CROSS COUNTRY – The Dwight Redbird Cross Country Team competed at Herscher Limestone Thursday 9/12 against Herscher Limestone, Bishop McNamara, St. George, and Gardner. The times are as follows:

In 4th place for the girls was Elizabeth Stipanovich with a time of 15:13

In 7th place for the girls was Emma Casares with a time of 15:40

Claire Tjelle – 18:27

Opal Moore – 18:28

Nicole Schmidt – 19:05

Luna Parker – 20:57

Lillian Stone – 21:04

Clara Flott – 30:40

In 3rd place for the boys was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 14:59

Jeffrey Medema – 16:16

Dawson DeLong – 24:00

Sept 11

A Baseball – A team baseball lost a nail biter to the Wilmington Wildcats 7-6. Caleb Peter pitched 4 innings striking out 6 batters and Jaxon Lee threw 2 innings striking out 2. There were 6 hits on the day for the Redbirds: Caleb Peters, Nathan Wilkey, Dalton DeLong, and Kade Jensen each recorded a hit. Dean Carey had 2 of those 6 hits. Both Carey and Peters made a leaping catch on hard hit line drives.

B Baseball – The B Baseball team lost to Wilmington last night.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds beat Seneca 10-0 in first round of regionals.

Emma Eggenberger struck out 12 batters and only giving up 3 hits and no walks. The Redbirds collected 10 hits on the night. June Woods lead with 3 hits. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits with 4 RBIs Emma Eggenberger, Skylar Burke, and Cara Wilson all had a hit and 1 RBI. Delani Leonard had 2 hits and an RBI Addy Pittenger had 2 RBIs

Sept 10

A Baseball –

A Team baseball played 2 games against a strong hitting Prairie Central and won both. The first game was won 8-6 and the 2nd game was won 4-3. The Redbirds tallied 12 hits in the first game backed by strong pitching performances from both Kade Jensen and Ameryn Wiles. Every player had a hit and Caleb Peters, Ameryn Wiles, and Dalton Delong had multi-hit games. Kade Jensen pitched 6 full innings and Ameryn Wiles shut down the Prairie Central offense in a closing situation. The 2nd game was led by strong pitching performances from both Dalton DeLong and Chase Wilkey.

The A team plays at Wilmington on Wednesday at 4:30.

A Softball –

Dwight Redbirds beat Reed-Custer 9-4

Emma Eggenberger struck out 13 batters

Emma Eggenberger and June Woods led the way each collecting 3 hits.

Kenzie Livingston and Emma Eggenberger each collected 3 RBIs

Kenzie Livingston had 2 hits

Delani Leonard had a hit.

B Softball

The B Softball Team ended the game last night vs Reed Custer in a tie 18-18.The girls were down 5 in the last inning and came back to tie it up. Makenzie Mallaney went 2-2 at the plate. Evelyn Hansen knocked in 2 runs for the Redbirds. . Aubrey Watts came in for relief on the mound and threw 2 innings for the Redbirds. Willow Riber had 2 great plays at shortstop to help keep the Redbirds within comeback distance.

Sept 9

A Baseball – A team baseball lost to Serena on a cold, windy Saturday. The Redbirds started off hot and were in the lead until coming up short in the last few innings.

Nathan Wilkey and Jaxon Lee both pitched in the contest. Caleb Peters, Dean Carey, Kade Jensen, and Jaxon Lee all recorded one hit. 9 bases were stolen by the Redbirds with Kade Jensen having 3 of those steals. Both Jensen and Peters had a double.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds traveled to Hennepin on Saturday to compete in the Putnam county tournament. The Lady Redbirds won the first game 4-1 against Fieldcrest, won the second game against Streator St Michael’s/Ransom 2-1 and lost to Putnam 6-5 in the championship game.

Game 1 vs Fieldcrest

Emma Eggenberger struck out 12 batters giving up 3 hits and one earned run.

June Woods led the team with 2 hits

Kenzie Livingston added a hit and 2 RBIs

Elizabeth Hansen had a hit

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith and Addy Pittenger had an RBI.

Game 2 vs Streator St. Michale’s/Ransom

Emma Eggenberger had 6 strike outs and gave up only 1 hit.

Emma Eggenberger had 2 hits and 2 RBIs

Elizabeth Hansen and June Woods had a hit

Game 3 championship vs Putnam

Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits with 2 RBIs

Emma Eggenberger had 1 hit with 2 RBIs

June Woods, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith, and Penny Parker had a hit.

Sept 5

This week the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac on 9/3 against Pontiac, Ottawa Marquette, Odell, and Herscher Limestone. Results are as follows:

Girls

Libby Stipanovich – 2nd place with a time of 14:52.10

Lillian Stone – 18:10.60 (Personal Best)

Opal Moore – 18:25.80

Luna Parker – 18:28.10

Claire Tjelle – 19:13.30

Nicole Schmidt – 19:19.40

Boys

Dean Carey – 14:30.40

Abbott Lundberg – 14:35.50

Damien Coleman – 15:25.40

Jeffrey Medema – 17:07.40

Dawson DeLong – 21:26.60 (Season Best)

The Redbirds also competed in Morris on 9/4 against Morris Grade School, Sandwich, and Reed-Custer. Results are as follows:

Girls

Libby Stipanovich – 7th place with a time of 14:51.52 (Personal Best)

Nicole Schmidt – 18:56.46

Opal Moore – 19:13.22

Claire Tjelle – 20:01.57

Lillian Stone – 24:24.27

Luna Parker – 24:27.94

Clara Flott – 29:09

Boys

Damien Coleman – 15:06.95 (Personal Best)

Abbott Lundberg – 15:27.55

Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team – 2024

Front Row (L to R): Jeffrey Medema, Damien Coleman, Opal Moore, Luna Parker, Lillian Stone, Dean Carey, Abbott Lunderg

Back Row (L to R): Claire Tjelle, Libby Stipanovich, Nicole Schmidt, Clara Flott, Dawson DeLong

A Baseball – A Team baseball beat Pontiac 10-3 yesterday in a 6 inning game. The Redbirds compiled 11 hits and stole 8 bases. Caleb Peters pitched 5.2 innings and recorded 11 strikeouts only giving up 1 hit. Peters had to be taken out due to pitch count, so Jaxon Lee threw 2 pitches to get the last out of the game. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Ameryn Wiles, and Jaxon Lee all recorded 2 hits in the contest. Caleb Peter’s had a diving play by the Redbird dugout in the 4th inning. It was a great full team effort in the win yesterday.

The A team Redbirds will play at Serena on Saturday @ 10am.

A Softball – The Redbirds bats were strong against Herscher-Limestone but wasn’t enough as they fell 14-13. The Dwight Redbirds had 9 hits on the night and patient at the plate collecting 9 walks. Kenzie Livingston and Penny Parker collected 2 hits. Addy Pittenger added a hit scoring 2 runs. Cara Wilson had a triple scoring 2 runs. June Woods, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith, and Elizabeth Hansen added a hit.

Sept 4

A Baseball – The A team lost their 8th grade night against Ransom by a score of 14-6. The 4 8th graders powered the Redbird offense with 6 hits. Dalton DeLong and Landon Hoffner both recorded 2 hits and both knocked in an RBI. DeLong also had 2 diving plays at 2nd base. Jaxon Lee finished the game pitching and threw 20 pitches; 17 of those pitches were strikes. The team had 9 hits throughout the 6 inning game.

Aug 31

A Softball –

Dwight takes the loss Saturday to MVK 8-2 in the IVC tournament

Dwight collected 3 hits on the day hitting for the Redbirds was June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger. Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

8th Grade Night will be September 5th at 4:30. Come out and support your Lady Redbirds Softball team

Aug 29

A Baseball

A team baseball lost their home game against Morris. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, and Caleb Peters all recorded one hit. Nathan Wilkey and Caleb Peters drove in 2 RBI’s. Dean Carey had 3 stolen bases in the 5 inning game.

B Baseball

B baseball lost to Morris 20-7. Notable players where Brady Marques went 1-2 with 2 RBI , Ayden Bromley with a sac fly that scored 2 runs and Jack Tjelle pitched a nice 2/3 of an inning.

A Softball

Dwight Redbirds lose to Wilmington 12-1. June Woods, Delani Leonard, Elizabeth Hansen all had a hit.

Skylar Burke had a single and a double scoring the lone run.

B Softball

The B Softball Team beat Wilmington 19-7. The girls offense got off to a quick start and didn’t look back. Leading the team with 2 hits each were Makenzie Mallaney and Nora Goestch each driving in 2 runs. Scarlett Miner and Lucy Cotter added a hit each. Willow Riber and Izzy Pittenger both pitched for the Redbirds. The girls are back in action in the IVC Tournament tomorrow in Seneca at 9 am.

Aug 22

A Baseball The A baseball team lost to a powerful Saratoga team at home yesterday. 4 pitchers pitched: Jaxon Lee, Kade Jenson, Dalton DeLong, and Chase Wilkey. The pitchers did a great job at holding guys on the base path throughout the game despite the team taking the loss. B Baseball B baseball was on the road for a conference matchup against Saratoga and tied 8-8. Damien Coleman went 3-3, Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with 2 RBI’S and Stone Skelton went 1-2 with an RBI. Braiden Bachon and Damien Coleman both pitched and combined for 9 strikeouts and both got out of huge jams. A Softball – Dwight beat Prairie Central Thursday August 22 at home 2-1. The game was tied going into the bottom of the 7th inning when Avery Watters drew a walk. Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had a single. June Woods lays down a bunt to score the winning run. Emma Eggenberger had 12 strikeouts and only gave up 2 hits and 1 walk. Hitting for the Redbirds were Penny Parker, Kenzie Livingston, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith all had a single, Elizabeth Hansen had 2 singles. The girls next game will be Monday vs Kankakee Junior High.

DGS Softball – Aug 21

Dwight Redbirds Softball Surges Past Woodland Thanks To Big First Inning Dwight Redbirds defeated Woodland 12-0 on Saturday August 18 thanks in part to eight runs in the first inning. Skylar began the game for Dwight Redbirds. The starter allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out six and walking none. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Avery Watters , Skylar Burke, and Penny Parker each drove in one run for Dwight Redbirds. Dwight Redbirds Softball Secure Win Against Pontiac Junior High Dwight Redbirds bested Pontiac Junior High 8-3 on Saturday. A triple by Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson. Skylar Burke and Emma Eggenberger added a hit. Emma Eggenberger earned the win for Dwight Redbirds. The righty surrendered four hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Dwight Redbirds Drop Game To Pontiac St. Mary’s After Late Score Saturday’s game against Pontiac St. Mary’s was a heartbreaker for Dwight Redbirds, as they lost the lead late in a 3-1 defeat. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams were strong in the circle. Pontiac St. Mary’s pitchers struck out 11, while Dwight Redbirds sat down nine. Emma Eggenberger started in the circle for Dwight Redbirds. The hurler surrendered three hits and three runs (zero earned) over four innings, striking out nine and walking two. June Woods had a double and Elizabeth Hansen tripled, each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Emma Eggenberger struck out 15 batters as the hurler led Dwight Redbirds past Seneca 9-4 on Monday at Seneca. Emma allowed four hits and four runs over seven innings while Dwight Redbirds collected eight hits in the game. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger had a hit. Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Dwight Redbirds. Cara Wilson led Dwight Redbirds with three hits in four at bats. DGS BASEBALL AUG 21 Dwight B baseball took a tough loss last night at home 17-5. Cayson Bean had a great game going 2-3 and 3 RBI’S at the plate, he also came in to pitch and went 3 inning with 3 strikeouts. Other players having a good game Mason Bunting with an RBI and walk, Blake Taplin with 2 walks and Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with an RBI. B baseball will be on the road Thursday at Saratoga. A Team baseball fell short on their home opener against MVK with a loss of 6-5 in the last inning. Notable players were Nathan Wilkey with a 2 rbi single in the first inning. Jaxon Lee made a line drive double play catch on the mound to get out of a bases loaded situation. A baseball took the lost against Seneca last night with a score of 8-4. Both Amaryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey pitched in the game. Nathan Wilkey had an RBI to start the game. Dean Carey had 2 stolen bases throughout the game and scored a run. The A team plays Saratoga at home this Thursday at 4:30. DGS Cross Country – Aug 20 Monday the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac against Pontiac, Epiphany, Ottawa Marquette, and Fieldcrest. It was an amazing first race for the Redbirds as they start their season. The results are as follows: Abbott Lundberg with a PR of over 5 minutes 14:05 Damien Coleman 15:28 Jeffrey Medema 16:01 Dawson DeLong 23:09 Libby Stipanovich 15:15 Claire Tjelle 16:35 Opal Moore 18:10 Nicole Schmidt 18:24 Lilly Stone 18:44 Clara Flott 26:46 Coach Trewartha is excited to see what these athletes can do this season!

Redbirds A Team Baseball – Aug 16

The Dwight A team baseball took the loss against Gardner South Wilmington with a score of 7-5. Both Ameryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey contributed greatly on the mound by keeping the opponents offense at bay. Caleb Peters and Kade Jenson both had an RBI. Dalton DeLong snagged a line drive at 2nd base with a leaping catch to keep a runner from advanced home.

The Redbirds A Team plays at 4:30 against St. Mary’s home on Monday. B innings will follow.

Redbirds A Softball – Aug 7

Dwight Redbirds lost to Pontiac St Mary’s 11-1

Hitting for the Redbirds:

June Woods had a double

Delani Leonard had a single

Skylar Burke had a single

Pitching for the Redbirds:

Emma Eggenberger had 8 strikeouts

Skylar Burke had 2 Strikeouts