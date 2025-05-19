The students pictured above are deemed BOARD SCHOLARS for the 2024-2025 school year. Board Scholar requires an average of 4.0 grade point for the entire year.

Piper Bovelle, Reagan Connor, Emma Eggenberger, Elizabeth Hansen, Landon Hoffner, Lidia McCleland, Peyton Oswald, Rian (Penny) Parker, Addyson Pittenger, Nicole Schmidt, Kira Shores, Shayley Sulzberger, and June Woods.

The students pictured above are listed as HIGH HONOR ROLL for the 2024-2025 school year. They have averaged between a 3.5 – 3.999 grade point for the entire year. They are:

Joshua Beier, Kayden Conroy, Dalton DeLong, Clara Flott, Erdi Gashi, Mackenzie Hatfield, Chloe Leithliter, Kenzie Livingston, Nicole Moldovan, Caleb Peters, Breanna Scott, Gracie Shireman,, Emmah Toppel, Clayton Wardell, Bella Rae Whalen, and Ameryn Wiles.

The students pictured above are listed as HONOR ROLL for the 2024-2025 school year. They have averaged between a 3.0 – 3.499 grade point for the entire year. They are:

Eli Jensen, David Konjevich, Christian Petrik, Mitch Pucci, Skylare Sorensen, Dalton Thacker, and Caroline Wilson.