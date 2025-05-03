Boys Track
The Tony Thorsen Invite was held last evening in windy and rainy conditions. But, we preserved and finished in third place and very close to 2nd. Joe Duffy had 2 wins in the hurdle races and both were personal bests. Joey Faris cracked the 2 minute barrier in the 800 with his victory and a 1:59.01 time. Against strong competition, the 4×1 (Ayden, Tysen, Collin, Angel) and the 4×2 (Ayden, Tysen Aiden, Angel) lowered the season times by several seconds. Chris Ozee and McKay Gleeson PR’ed in the 400m dash. Filemon Ortiz has personal bests in both the shot and discus. Graham Meister broke 140 feet and set a personal record while later he won the 50m donut dash against the top throwers in the shot put. Nice job Trojans!
Girls Track
Not the finish the Lady Trojans were looking for last night in a rain soaked ending to the home meet. Finishing 6th out of 10 teams. There were many personal bests recorded last night however.
Highlights of the night,
Addi Avilez, Sophia Keri, Elizabet Ramirez personal bests in 100
Sophia Keri, Honorine Mwizerwa, Olivia Valdez, and Eliabet Ramirez personal best in the 400
4×100 relay took 2nd place with a new personal best time, Avery Crouch, Belle Kelleher, Mikayla Chambers, Bridget Zavala
4X200 relay took 3rd place with a new personal best time, Avery Crouch, Belle Kelleher, Addi Avilez, Bridget Zavala
Issy Bunting took 2nd in the shot put and 1st in the discus
Personal best for Kaitynn Todd and Kailyn Haggard in the shot put
Personal best for Kailyn Haggard and Hannah Keri in the discus
Hoping for a weather change for Friday so we can return to Manteno invite where the girls placed 2nd overall as a team last year.
Boys Track
In our 1st home meet, we continued our steady improvement as the team turned in 20 personal bests. Filemon and Alex Ortiz both had PB ‘s in the shot and discus. Joe Duffy won the 110 & 300 hurdles with PB’s. Also finishing 1st were Joey Faris in the 400 and Collin Bachand in the triple jump. Evan Olson had a big improvement in the discus for the win. McKay Gleeson had a 4 second PR in the 800. Ty Turner had bests in the high jump and the 110HH and also a strong effort in his 1st triple jump. Noah Hines had 2 records in the 100m and 400m. Congratulations to our fine track athletes!
Girls Track
Lady Trojans competed at home last night and did very well, totaling 23 personal best performances.
High Lights
Issy Bunting took 1st in shot put and 2nd in Discus
Mikayla Chambers took 1st in 300 hurdles, 2nd in 200, and 3rd in 100
Brooklynn Todd took 3rd in the 1600
Delaney Boucher took 1st in the triple jump, and 3rd in the 100 hurdles
4X100 of Avery Crouch, Addi Avilez, Delaney Boucher, and Bridget Zavala took 3rd
4×200 of the same 4 girls took 1st.
Lady Trojans look to bring home another trophy this Friday at the Seneca Invite.
Feb 22
Sprinters Delaney Boucher, Bridget Zavala, Belle Kelleher, Addi Taylor, Izzy Hakey, Olivia Valdez, Honorine Mwizerwa, and Addi Avilez all had strong showings in the 60, 200 and 400 meter dashes. A trio of first time throwers in Hannah Keri, Kailyn Haggard and Emmalynn Anderson all had a great start to their season in the shot put. Brooklynn Todd with a great first mile run of the season. Mikayla Chambers had two strong performances in the 400 and 600 meters runs, winning them both.
