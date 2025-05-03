May 2 The Trojan track and field team competed in the Herscher Invitational on Friday night. In the19 schools event, both girls and boys squads finished 4th behind 3 Class AA teams which means we were the best Class A team in the event. 1st placers were: Izzy Bunting (shot), Graham Meister (shot, meet record) and Joey Faris (1600, personal best by 18 seconds). Mikayla Chambers with her 2nd place in the 800 was faster the than old meet and set a new school record of 2:18.29. Our 4×100 and 4×200 relays produced much improved season bests. For the girls: 4×1 (Avery Crouch, Belle Kelleher, Chambers, Bridget Zavala) and 4×2 (Crouch, Kelleher, Zavala, Adi Avilez). For the boys: 4×1 (Ayden Roff, Tysen, Walker, Collin Bachand, Angel Martin) and 4×2 ( Roff, Walker, Martin, Chris Ozee). Congratulations Trojan athletes! We compete in the Tri County Conference meet on Tuesday in Seneca and then finish our regular season with a senior night meet that begins at 4:00 pm. Come out on Friday and support all of these fine athletes. April 25 The Trojan track and field team competed in the Manteno Invite and did a fine job as the boys squad scored 105 points to finish 2nd and the girls ended in 4th place with 72 points. Leading the boy’s team was Graham Meister with wins in the shot put and discus where he added 6 feet to his discus best, Joey Faris won the 800 and anchored the winning 4×8 great help from Chris Ozee, Mekhi Hakey, McKay Gleeson and 4×4 relay team that also saw winning performances from Ayden Roff, Ozee, Gleeson. On the girls side, the team saw Izzy Bunting win the shotput and finish 2nd in the discus with a 6 feet personal best, Mikayla Chambers who won both the 800 and the 300H with fine times under the meet conditions and Avery Crouch who finished with a 1st place in the 200m dash. With Avery, her teammates in the 4×100 relay (Belle Kelleher, Bridget Zavala, Chambers) ran a great race for 2nd place in the that event. https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/598844/results/all April 22 Boys Track The Tony Thorsen Invite was held last evening in windy and rainy conditions. But, we preserved and finished in third place and very close to 2nd. Joe Duffy had 2 wins in the hurdle races and both were personal bests. Joey Faris cracked the 2 minute barrier in the 800 with his victory and a 1:59.01 time. Against strong competition, the 4×1 (Ayden, Tysen, Collin, Angel) and the 4×2 (Ayden, Tysen Aiden, Angel) lowered the season times by several seconds. Chris Ozee and McKay Gleeson PR’ed in the 400m dash. Filemon Ortiz has personal bests in both the shot and discus. Graham Meister broke 140 feet and set a personal record while later he won the 50m donut dash against the top throwers in the shot put. Nice job Trojans! Girls Track Not the finish the Lady Trojans were looking for last night in a rain soaked ending to the home meet. Finishing 6th out of 10 teams. There were many personal bests recorded last night however. Highlights of the night, Addi Avilez, Sophia Keri, Elizabet Ramirez personal bests in 100 Sophia Keri, Honorine Mwizerwa, Olivia Valdez, and Eliabet Ramirez personal best in the 400 4×100 relay took 2nd place with a new personal best time, Avery Crouch, Belle Kelleher, Mikayla Chambers, Bridget Zavala 4X200 relay took 3rd place with a new personal best time, Avery Crouch, Belle Kelleher, Addi Avilez, Bridget Zavala Issy Bunting took 2nd in the shot put and 1st in the discus Personal best for Kaitynn Todd and Kailyn Haggard in the shot put Personal best for Kailyn Haggard and Hannah Keri in the discus Hoping for a weather change for Friday so we can return to Manteno invite where the girls placed 2nd overall as a team last year. April 15 The Trojans hosted their 1st home meet with Prairie Central, Herscher, and Henry-Senachwine. The Trojans finished 2nd in the boy’s event and 3rd in the girl’s competition with 64 and 48 points respectively. Our athletes continued to to improve with 24 personal best for the boys and 20 new records for the girls. Congratulations to our fine athletes. https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/586542/results/all

Boys Track In our 1st home meet, we continued our steady improvement as the team turned in 20 personal bests. Filemon and Alex Ortiz both had PB ‘s in the shot and discus. Joe Duffy won the 110 & 300 hurdles with PB’s. Also finishing 1st were Joey Faris in the 400 and Collin Bachand in the triple jump. Evan Olson had a big improvement in the discus for the win. McKay Gleeson had a 4 second PR in the 800. Ty Turner had bests in the high jump and the 110HH and also a strong effort in his 1st triple jump. Noah Hines had 2 records in the 100m and 400m. Congratulations to our fine track athletes! Girls Track Lady Trojans competed at home last night and did very well, totaling 23 personal best performances. High Lights Issy Bunting took 1st in shot put and 2nd in Discus Mikayla Chambers took 1st in 300 hurdles, 2nd in 200, and 3rd in 100 Brooklynn Todd took 3rd in the 1600 Delaney Boucher took 1st in the triple jump, and 3rd in the 100 hurdles 4X100 of Avery Crouch, Addi Avilez, Delaney Boucher, and Bridget Zavala took 3rd 4×200 of the same 4 girls took 1st. Lady Trojans look to bring home another trophy this Friday at the Seneca Invite.

April 11 The Trojan track teams competed in the St. Anne Invite on Friday night. Both squads finished in 1st place. Our athletes ended the meet with 16 personal records and 11 season bests in 23 different events. also 5 of our relays also turned in a season bests. The athletes showed great determination, desire, and competitive spirit that made the coaches very happy and excited for the upcoming invitationals. https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/594012/teamscores https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/594012/results/all

March 29 Outdoor Team Recap

https://www.athletic.net/team/16312/track-and-field-outdoor/2025 Girl’s head coach-Mitch Thompson Boy’s head coach-Larry Lane assistant coach-Allie Trewartha BOYS Top returners: Graham Meister (throws), Holden Grimes (throws), Ayden Roff (sprints,4×400), Tysen Walker (sprints), Joe Duffy (hurdles, jumps,4×400), Collin Bachand (hurdles, jumps), Chris Ozee (mid distance). Newcomers: Joey Faris (mid distance), Mekhi Hakey (mid distance), Evan Olson (throws), Angel Martin (sprints). Comments: The team should have a fine season in 2025. Our depth is much better than last season when we combine our returners and newcomers. Meister is the defending champ in the shot put and both Grimes and Olson earned both shot and discus medals in their grade school careers. Faris was a 2 time state qualifier in cross country and qualified in 800m last spring. Duffy, Bachand, and Ozee were grade state qualifiers and had good freshmen seasons and are much improved as sophomores. With Martin, Walker, Faris, and Duffy our 4×400 should be strong again since Roff and Duffy ran on the 2024 state 4×4 relay and Roff also did in his freshman season. Our expectations are to be in the hunt in all our invitationals, conference and sectional and take a much larger contingent to state in May. GIRLS Top returners: Izzy Bunting (shot put) is a 2 time state and IPTT qualifier and has broken her school record already. Mikayla Chambers (800,400,200) was state qualifier in 2025 with Chambers medaling 9th in 800 and has qualified in IPTT twice in the 800 and 400 with medals in the 800’s. Both Izzy and Mikayla are leaders for the team. Sophomore Delaney Boucher (triple jump, hurdles) and sprinter Belle Kelleher (JR) will lead our team in those events. We are happy to see the improvement in those athletes which leads to big expectations for them this spring. Newcomers: The newcomers have boosted our sprints and sprint relays greatly. Bridget Zavala joins from Minooka as a junior with sprint talent. We have gained numerous freshmen that had success in grade school to boost our sprint team. They are 4 freshmen that bring talent that was not available in past years. They are: Issy Hakey, Adilynn Avilez, Avery Crouch (5th in 135lb class in wrestling), and Addy Taylor (jumps, hurdles) give the team much more depth inn the sprints and relays. Comments: The 2025 team has 2 proven leaders and champions in Bunting and Chambers which always benefits a team. Since our girls now have 19 on the squad which is growth from last year’s 11 athletes. That growth and talent in the the newcomers give the team much hope and determination to be a greatly improved group. The team is really young as Izzy is the only senior and there are only 4 juniors on the roster. Our sophomores and freshmen maybe young but they have junior high experience and the determination to be a strong squad when the big May meets come around.

March 14

BATAVIA DISTANCE MADNESS: Mikayla Chambers and Joey Faris competed in this invitational event that had only 800m, 1600m, and 3200m races. Mikayla ran 2:25.62 in the 800 and finished out of 94 runners which was quite to her season’s best. With a 2:04.68 that was a season best, Joey finished 34tho out of 96 athletes. The competition was tough with most of the competitors were either 2A or 3A athletes. BBCHS INVITATIONAL: Once again the Trojans competed against larger schools and did very well with athletes producing 15 personal bests and being the 2nd highest scoring Class A squad. Scoring for the Trojans were: Graham Meister (SP,1st), Evan Olson (SP,8th), Joey Faris (800,2nd), Joe Duffy (60HH,7th), and 4×400 (Duffy, Faris, Roff, Walker,8th). Great job Trojans!

Lady Trojans Track had a strong day at ONU again this past Saturday. Bridget Zavala and Sophia Keri had a personal best times in both the 60 and 200 meter dashes. Brooklynn Todd had a personal best time in the 800 meter run. Izzy Bunting took 2nd in the shot Put. Mikayla Chambers had to out lean another girl for the win in the mile.

March 11

The boy’s team finished 3rd with 51 points at the Reed Custer Indoor Quad against the host school and Wilmington and Streator. The athletes turned in many personal bests last night. The top performance for the Trojans was the 60’5.25 throw of Graham Meister. Graham’s throw produced an improvement of nearly 4 feet. The team came home with 10 efforts that were great improvements from the 2024 meet at Reed Custer. The other field event athletes turned in strong performances without lots of practice. They were Joe Duffy (LJ), Collin Bachand (HJ, TJ), Ty Turner (HJ), Holden Grimes (SP) and Evan Olson (SP). Duffy, Adyen Roff, Tysen Walker, and Joey Faris showed fine speed in the sprint races. Middle distance runners, McKay Gleeson and June Maldonado stood out with PR’s in the 800. The coaches were quite pleased the the performances. Congratulations Trojans!

The Trojan track team has had their first 2 indoor meets with lots of success.

Feb 22

Graham Meister competed int the Grayslake Central Throwcase IV on Saturday, February 22. He finished 2nd with a throw on 17.32 (56′ 10″). In a field of 55, he had the 3rd, 4th, and 5th best attempts of the meet and was the best Illinois competitor in the meet.

On Wednesday, February 26, the entire squad went to Olivet Nazarene to challenge themselves against strong competition. Leading the Trojans was Mikayla Chambers, with wins to the 600m and 400m race, and Graham Meister who dominated the shot put event. Our new athletes had great performances and a good number of our returners sent indoor bests. It was a strong team performances.

Sprinters Delaney Boucher, Bridget Zavala, Belle Kelleher, Addi Taylor, Izzy Hakey, Olivia Valdez, Honorine Mwizerwa, and Addi Avilez all had strong showings in the 60, 200 and 400 meter dashes. A trio of first time throwers in Hannah Keri, Kailyn Haggard and Emmalynn Anderson all had a great start to their season in the shot put. Brooklynn Todd with a great first mile run of the season. Mikayla Chambers had two strong performances in the 400 and 600 meters runs, winning them both. https://www.athletic.net/team/16312/track-and-field-indoor/2025