Dwight Lady Trojans beat midland in 8 innings 9-6 

Hitting for the Trojans:

Raegan Brown going 4-5 with 1 RBI

Mikayla Ely going 2-5 with 3 RBI

Mia Franklin going 2-5 with 1 RBI

McKenna Woodcock going 2-4 with 1 RBI

Averi Jury going 1-5 with 1 RBI

Madi Ely going 2-4 with 1 RBI

Miranda bovelle going 1-5 with 1 RBI

Madi Ely was on the mound for the Trojans she went all 8 innings striking out 11 and giving up 4 earned runs.

April 29

Dwight Trojans Beat Midland 6-2
Madi Ely was on the mound. She allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.
At the plate:
Averi Jury: 2-2 (2singles& 1 run scored)
Raegan Brown& Mia Franklin both went 1-2 (single, 1RBI& 1run scored)
Sarah Parker: 1-4 (single&2 RBIS)

Mckenna Woodcock:

1-3 (single, 1RBI& 1run scored)

Madi Ely& Mika Ely each contributed a run.

April 28

Game 1

Dwight Varsity Trojans lost to Seneca 10-0
Averi Jury& Madi Ely each collected a hit.
Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 12 hits & 10 runs (eight earned) over five innings, striking out four & walking five.
Game 2
Dwight fell to Seneca 11-0
Mckenna woodcock contributed the only hit of the game .
Averi Jury was on the mound. She went six innings, surrendering 11 runs (two earned) on 11 hits, striking out four and walking one.

April 22

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Putnam County 9-8

Hitting for the Trojans were:
Mia Franklin 3-4 (3 singles, 1 RBI& 1 run scored)
Madi Ely 2-4 (single, double, 3 RBIS)
Taylor Frobish 2-4 ( 2 doubles, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored)
Mika Ely 1-4 (a single & 1 RBI)
Sarah Parker 1-4 (single, 1RBI& 1 tun scored)
Dori Wilson 1-3 (double& 1 run scored)
Makenna Woodcock 1-5 (single & 1 run scored)
Raegan Brown& Averi Jury both contributed a run.
Madi Ely was on the mound. She went eight innings Giving up 7 hits, 9 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, & had 14 strikeouts.

April 21

Dwight Lady Trojans beat Putnam County 8-3

Hitting for the team was:

Averi Jury:4-4(3 singles,a homerun,3RBIS&2runs scored)
Dori Wilson: 1-3(a homerun, 3 RBIS& 1 run scored)
Madi Ely: 2-4 (2 singles, 1 RBI& 1 run scored)
Taylor Frobish: 2-4 (2 singles, 1 RBI, & 2 runs scored)
Miranda Bovelle: 1-3 (single)
Mckenna Woodcock: 1-4 (single& 1 run scored)
Sarah Parker also contributed 1 run.
Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely.
She went 7 innings, giving up 5 hits, 3 runs(all earned), had 3 walks & 11 strikeouts .

April 18

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Peotone 12-0

Sarah Parker had the only hit for the team with a double!
Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 8 hits, 12 runs (7earned), had 3 walks & 8 strikeouts.

April 16

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Serena 15-1

Hitting for the Trojans:
Miranda Bovelle: 1-2 (single)
Madi Ely: 1-1 (double &RBI)
Mckenna Woodcock: 1-3 (single)
Averi Jury: 1 run scored
Pitching for the Trojans was Averi Jury going 4 innings.
She gave up 14 hits, 15 runs(8earned), 2 walks& 2 strikeouts .

April 15

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry- Senachwine 6-4.
Hitting for the Trojans was:
Averi Jury- 2-3 w/ A double, a homerun, 2 RBIS &2 runs scored
Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single
Sarah Parker- 1-4 w/ a single & a RBI
Dori Wilson- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI
Makenna Woodcock- 1-3 w- a single & 1 run scored
Taylor Frobish- also added 1 run
Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She went seven innings giving up 12 hits, 6 runs (all earned), 1 walk &  7 strikeouts.

April 11

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Reed Custer 9–4.

Hitting for the Trojans were:
Mikayla Ely: 2-3 with a triple, single, & 1 RBI
Taylor Frobish: 2-4 with 2 singles & 1 run
Averi Jury: 2-4 with a single & a double & 1 run
Mckenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles& 1 run
Madi Ely: 1-3 with a double & 1 RBI
Miranda Bovelle: 1 Run
Raegan Brown: 1 RBI
Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely.
She gave up 9 hits, 9 runs(5earned),had 2 walks,& 9 strikeouts.
APRIL 10
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Ottawa-Marquette 14-8.
Hitting for the team was:
Raegan Brown – 2-4 w/ 2 doubles & scoring 1 run
Averi Jury- 2-4 w/ a double,a home run,2 RBIs& 1 run scored
Miranda Bovelle- 1-3 w/ a single& 1 RBI
Taylor Frobish- 1-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored
Makenna Woodcock- 1-2 with a home run,1 RBI & 3 runs scored
Mikayla Ely &Sarah Parker both contributing 1 run

Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 15 hits, 14 runs (9earned), 4 walks &4 strikeoutsRecord: 3-5

Next game is Friday 4/11 @ ReedCuster

APRIL 8

The Lady Trojan’s lost a conference game to Ottawa-Marquette, 16–4 on Tuesday.

Hitting for the Trojans;
Taylor Frobish- 2-3 w/ 2 singles & 2 runs
Makenna Woodcock- 2-3 w/ 2 singles
Miranda Bovelle- 1-1 w/ a single
Raegan Brown- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI
Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single & 2 RBIs
Averi Jury – 1-1 w/ a single &scored a run
Dori Wilson – 1-3 w/ a single & 1 RBI
Sarah Parker also scored one run

Madi Ely was in the mound, pitching 5 innings.

She gave up 11 hits, 3 walks & had 5 strikeouts .

Record: 3-5

Upcoming games this week:
Thursday @ Ottawa-Marquette
Friday @ Reedcuster

March 29

Game 1

Dwight Lady Trojans beat the Titans 12-2 in 5 innings. Hitting for the trojans were:

Madi Ely: 4-4 with a single, 3 doubles, & 3 RBIS

Averi Jury: 4-4 with two singles, 2 homeruns, & 4 RBIS

Miranda Bovelle: 2-3 with two singles & an RBI

Dori Wilson: 2-4 with 2 singles & 3 RBIS

McKenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles

Mikayla Ely: 1-2 with a single

Taylor Frobish: 1-3 with a single

Sara Parker contributed 1 RBI

Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks& had 13 strikeouts.

Game 2 

Trojans beat the Titans 22-6 in 4 innings.

Hitting for the team was:

McKenna Woodcock: 4-5 with a single, triple, 2 homeruns,& 6 RBIS

Taylor Frobish: 3-4 with 3 doubles& 3RBIS

Raegan Brown: 2-3 with a single, double & 2 RBIS

Madi Ely: 2-4 with a single, double & 1 RBI

Mia Franklin: 1-2 with a single & 2 RBIS

Averi Jury: 1-3 with a double, & 2 RBIS

Sarah Parker: 1-2 with a double

Also contributing was Mikayla Ely with an RBI

& Dori Wilson with 2 RBIS

On the mound was Averi Jury. She gave up 6 hits, 6 runs (5 were earned), 5 walks, & 10 strikeouts.

Overall Record : 3-4

March 28  – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington 15-0 in 4 innings.

Hitting for the Trojans were :
Averi Jury went 1-1 with a single
Mckenna Woodcock went 1-2 with a single
Starting on the mound was Madi Ely giving up 9 hits,11 runs, 5 walks & had 3 strikeouts .
Averi Jury finished giving up 5 hits& 4 runs.

 

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry-Senachwine 4-1

Hitting for the Trojans were:
Dori wilson went 1-3 with a single & RBI
Madi Ely & Mckenna Woodcock went 1-3 with a single
Averi Jury went 1-2 with a single.
Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, & had 7 strikeouts.
Next game is Thursday, Home Vs. Henry-Senachwine.

March 24 – Dwight Lady Trojans beat Fieldcrest 17-2
Hitting for the Trojans were:

Averi Jury went 3-4: a single, double, & in the park homerun & 5 RBIS.

Madi Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI
Mikayla Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI
Mckenna Woodcock went 2-2: a single, triple, & 1 RBI
Mia Franklin went 1-2: a single & 2 RBI’s
Taylor Frobish went 1-2: a double & 1 RBI
& Sarah Parker with 1 RBI.
Madi Ely was on the mound pitching 4 innings. She threw a no hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Record: 1-2
Next game is tomorrow against Henry-Senachwine.

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to St.  Bede 13-1.

As a team, they collected 6 hits .
Dori Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 singles Makenna Woodcock went 2 for 2 with a single &a double
Taylor Frobish& Sarah Parker both went 1 for 2 with a single
Madi Ely started on the mound giving up 8 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 3 walks & had 6 strikeouts
Averi Jury finished giving up 4 hits, 5 runs (1earned), 1 walk& striking out 3.

Next game is Thursday @ Prairie Central

Overall Record: 0-2
Conference: 0-2

 

March 17 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans started their season with a conference game at St. Bede with a 6-4 loss Monday, March 17th.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Frobish going 1 for 3 with a single & two RBIs
Averi Jury went 1 for 4 with a single
Mckenna Woodcock went 1 for 2 with a double

Madi Ely was on the mound. She went 6 innings striking out 13, giving up 6 runs (4 earned) & 1 walk.

Record: 0-1

Trojans play St. Bede again at home Tuesday @4:30

