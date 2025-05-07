Dwight Lady Trojans beat midland in 8 innings 9-6
Hitting for the Trojans:
Raegan Brown going 4-5 with 1 RBI
Mikayla Ely going 2-5 with 3 RBI
Mia Franklin going 2-5 with 1 RBI
McKenna Woodcock going 2-4 with 1 RBI
Averi Jury going 1-5 with 1 RBI
Madi Ely going 2-4 with 1 RBI
Miranda bovelle going 1-5 with 1 RBI
Madi Ely was on the mound for the Trojans she went all 8 innings striking out 11 and giving up 4 earned runs.
April 29
Mckenna Woodcock:
1-3 (single, 1RBI& 1run scored)
April 28
Game 1
Averi Jury& Madi Ely each collected a hit.
Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 12 hits & 10 runs (eight earned) over five innings, striking out four & walking five.
April 22
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Putnam County 9-8
April 21
Dwight Lady Trojans beat Putnam County 8-3
Hitting for the team was:
April 18
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Peotone 12-0
April 16
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Serena 15-1
April 15
April 11
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Reed Custer 9–4.
Hitting for the team was:
Raegan Brown – 2-4 w/ 2 doubles & scoring 1 run
Averi Jury- 2-4 w/ a double,a home run,2 RBIs& 1 run scored
Miranda Bovelle- 1-3 w/ a single& 1 RBI
Taylor Frobish- 1-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored
Makenna Woodcock- 1-2 with a home run,1 RBI & 3 runs scored
Mikayla Ely &Sarah Parker both contributing 1 run
Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 15 hits, 14 runs (9earned), 4 walks &4 strikeoutsRecord: 3-5
Next game is Friday 4/11 @ ReedCuster
APRIL 8
The Lady Trojan’s lost a conference game to Ottawa-Marquette, 16–4 on Tuesday.
Hitting for the Trojans;
Taylor Frobish- 2-3 w/ 2 singles & 2 runs
Makenna Woodcock- 2-3 w/ 2 singles
Miranda Bovelle- 1-1 w/ a single
Raegan Brown- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI
Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single & 2 RBIs
Averi Jury – 1-1 w/ a single &scored a run
Dori Wilson – 1-3 w/ a single & 1 RBI
Sarah Parker also scored one run
Madi Ely was in the mound, pitching 5 innings.
She gave up 11 hits, 3 walks & had 5 strikeouts .
Record: 3-5
March 29
Game 1
Dwight Lady Trojans beat the Titans 12-2 in 5 innings. Hitting for the trojans were:
Madi Ely: 4-4 with a single, 3 doubles, & 3 RBIS
Averi Jury: 4-4 with two singles, 2 homeruns, & 4 RBIS
Miranda Bovelle: 2-3 with two singles & an RBI
Dori Wilson: 2-4 with 2 singles & 3 RBIS
McKenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles
Mikayla Ely: 1-2 with a single
Taylor Frobish: 1-3 with a single
Sara Parker contributed 1 RBI
Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks& had 13 strikeouts.
Game 2
Trojans beat the Titans 22-6 in 4 innings.
Hitting for the team was:
McKenna Woodcock: 4-5 with a single, triple, 2 homeruns,& 6 RBIS
Taylor Frobish: 3-4 with 3 doubles& 3RBIS
Raegan Brown: 2-3 with a single, double & 2 RBIS
Madi Ely: 2-4 with a single, double & 1 RBI
Mia Franklin: 1-2 with a single & 2 RBIS
Averi Jury: 1-3 with a double, & 2 RBIS
Sarah Parker: 1-2 with a double
Also contributing was Mikayla Ely with an RBI
& Dori Wilson with 2 RBIS
On the mound was Averi Jury. She gave up 6 hits, 6 runs (5 were earned), 5 walks, & 10 strikeouts.
March 28 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington 15-0 in 4 innings.
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry-Senachwine 4-1
Averi Jury went 3-4: a single, double, & in the park homerun & 5 RBIS.
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to St. Bede 13-1.
Next game is Thursday @ Prairie Central
March 17 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans started their season with a conference game at St. Bede with a 6-4 loss Monday, March 17th.
Hitting for the Trojans were:
Madi Ely was on the mound. She went 6 innings striking out 13, giving up 6 runs (4 earned) & 1 walk.
Record: 0-1
Trojans play St. Bede again at home Tuesday @4:30