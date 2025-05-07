Dwight Lady Trojans beat midland in 8 innings 9-6

Hitting for the Trojans:

Raegan Brown going 4-5 with 1 RBI

Mikayla Ely going 2-5 with 3 RBI

Mia Franklin going 2-5 with 1 RBI

McKenna Woodcock going 2-4 with 1 RBI

Averi Jury going 1-5 with 1 RBI

Madi Ely going 2-4 with 1 RBI

Miranda bovelle going 1-5 with 1 RBI

Madi Ely was on the mound for the Trojans she went all 8 innings striking out 11 and giving up 4 earned runs.

April 29

Dwight Trojans Beat Midland 6-2

Madi Ely was on the mound. She allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.

At the plate:

Averi Jury: 2-2 (2singles& 1 run scored)

Raegan Brown& Mia Franklin both went 1-2 (single, 1RBI& 1run scored)

Sarah Parker: 1-4 (single&2 RBIS)

Mckenna Woodcock: 1-3 (single, 1RBI& 1run scored)

Madi Ely& Mika Ely each contributed a run.

April 28

Game 1

Dwight Varsity Trojans lost to Seneca 10-0

Averi Jury& Madi Ely each collected a hit.

Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 12 hits & 10 runs (eight earned) over five innings, striking out four & walking five. Game 2 Dwight fell to Seneca 11-0 Mckenna woodcock contributed the only hit of the game . Averi Jury was on the mound. She went six innings, surrendering 11 runs (two earned) on 11 hits, striking out four and walking one.

April 22

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Putnam County 9-8

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Mia Franklin 3-4 (3 singles, 1 RBI& 1 run scored)

Madi Ely 2-4 (single, double, 3 RBIS)

Taylor Frobish 2-4 ( 2 doubles, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored)

Mika Ely 1-4 (a single & 1 RBI)

Sarah Parker 1-4 (single, 1RBI& 1 tun scored)

Dori Wilson 1-3 (double& 1 run scored)

Makenna Woodcock 1-5 (single & 1 run scored)

Raegan Brown& Averi Jury both contributed a run.

Madi Ely was on the mound. She went eight innings Giving up 7 hits, 9 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, & had 14 strikeouts.

April 21

Dwight Lady Trojans beat Putnam County 8-3

Hitting for the team was: Averi Jury:4-4(3 singles,a homerun,3RBIS&2runs scored)

Dori Wilson: 1-3(a homerun, 3 RBIS& 1 run scored)

Madi Ely: 2-4 (2 singles, 1 RBI& 1 run scored)

Taylor Frobish: 2-4 (2 singles, 1 RBI, & 2 runs scored)

Miranda Bovelle: 1-3 (single)

Mckenna Woodcock: 1-4 (single& 1 run scored)

Sarah Parker also contributed 1 run.

Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely.

She went 7 innings, giving up 5 hits, 3 runs(all earned), had 3 walks & 11 strikeouts .

April 18

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Peotone 12-0

Sarah Parker had the only hit for the team with a double!

Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 8 hits, 12 runs (7earned), had 3 walks & 8 strikeouts.

April 16

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Serena 15-1

Hitting for the Trojans:

Miranda Bovelle: 1-2 (single)

Madi Ely: 1-1 (double &RBI)

Mckenna Woodcock: 1-3 (single)

Averi Jury: 1 run scored

Pitching for the Trojans was Averi Jury going 4 innings.

She gave up 14 hits, 15 runs(8earned), 2 walks& 2 strikeouts .

April 15

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry- Senachwine 6-4.

Hitting for the Trojans was:

Averi Jury- 2-3 w/ A double, a homerun, 2 RBIS &2 runs scored

Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single

Sarah Parker- 1-4 w/ a single & a RBI

Dori Wilson- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI

Makenna Woodcock- 1-3 w- a single & 1 run scored

Taylor Frobish- also added 1 run

Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She went seven innings giving up 12 hits, 6 runs (all earned), 1 walk & 7 strikeouts.

April 11

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Reed Custer 9–4.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Mikayla Ely: 2-3 with a triple, single, & 1 RBI

Taylor Frobish: 2-4 with 2 singles & 1 run

Averi Jury: 2-4 with a single & a double & 1 run

Mckenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles& 1 run

Madi Ely: 1-3 with a double & 1 RBI

Miranda Bovelle: 1 Run

Raegan Brown: 1 RBI

Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely.

She gave up 9 hits, 9 runs(5earned),had 2 walks,& 9 strikeouts.

APRIL 10

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Ottawa-Marquette 14-8.

Hitting for the team was:

Raegan Brown – 2-4 w/ 2 doubles & scoring 1 run

Averi Jury- 2-4 w/ a double,a home run,2 RBIs& 1 run scored

Miranda Bovelle- 1-3 w/ a single& 1 RBI

Taylor Frobish- 1-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored

Makenna Woodcock- 1-2 with a home run,1 RBI & 3 runs scored

Mikayla Ely &Sarah Parker both contributing 1 run Pitching for the Trojans was Madi Ely. She gave up 15 hits, 14 runs (9earned), 4 walks &4 strikeoutsRecord: 3-5 Next game is Friday 4/11 @ ReedCuster

APRIL 8

The Lady Trojan’s lost a conference game to Ottawa-Marquette, 16–4 on Tuesday.

Hitting for the Trojans;

Taylor Frobish- 2-3 w/ 2 singles & 2 runs

Makenna Woodcock- 2-3 w/ 2 singles

Miranda Bovelle- 1-1 w/ a single

Raegan Brown- 1-3 w/ a single & an RBI

Madi Ely- 1-3 w/ a single & 2 RBIs

Averi Jury – 1-1 w/ a single &scored a run

Dori Wilson – 1-3 w/ a single & 1 RBI

Sarah Parker also scored one run

Madi Ely was in the mound, pitching 5 innings.

She gave up 11 hits, 3 walks & had 5 strikeouts .

Record: 3-5

Upcoming games this week:

Thursday @ Ottawa-Marquette

Friday @ Reedcuster

March 29 Game 1 Dwight Lady Trojans beat the Titans 12-2 in 5 innings. Hitting for the trojans were: Madi Ely: 4-4 with a single, 3 doubles, & 3 RBIS Averi Jury: 4-4 with two singles, 2 homeruns, & 4 RBIS Miranda Bovelle: 2-3 with two singles & an RBI Dori Wilson: 2-4 with 2 singles & 3 RBIS McKenna Woodcock: 2-4 with 2 singles Mikayla Ely: 1-2 with a single Taylor Frobish: 1-3 with a single Sara Parker contributed 1 RBI Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks& had 13 strikeouts. Game 2 Trojans beat the Titans 22-6 in 4 innings. Hitting for the team was: McKenna Woodcock: 4-5 with a single, triple, 2 homeruns,& 6 RBIS Taylor Frobish: 3-4 with 3 doubles& 3RBIS Raegan Brown: 2-3 with a single, double & 2 RBIS Madi Ely: 2-4 with a single, double & 1 RBI Mia Franklin: 1-2 with a single & 2 RBIS Averi Jury: 1-3 with a double, & 2 RBIS Sarah Parker: 1-2 with a double Also contributing was Mikayla Ely with an RBI & Dori Wilson with 2 RBIS On the mound was Averi Jury. She gave up 6 hits, 6 runs (5 were earned), 5 walks, & 10 strikeouts.

Overall Record : 3-4

March 28 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington 15-0 in 4 innings.

Hitting for the Trojans were :

Averi Jury went 1-1 with a single

Mckenna Woodcock went 1-2 with a single

Starting on the mound was Madi Ely giving up 9 hits,11 runs, 5 walks & had 3 strikeouts .

Averi Jury finished giving up 5 hits& 4 runs.

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Henry-Senachwine 4-1

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Dori wilson went 1-3 with a single & RBI

Madi Ely & Mckenna Woodcock went 1-3 with a single

Averi Jury went 1-2 with a single.

Madi Ely was on the mound. She gave up 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, & had 7 strikeouts.

Next game is Thursday, Home Vs. Henry-Senachwine.

March 24 – Dwight Lady Trojans beat Fieldcrest 17-2

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Averi Jury went 3-4: a single, double, & in the park homerun & 5 RBIS.

Madi Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI

Mikayla Ely went 2-4: two singles & 1 RBI

Mckenna Woodcock went 2-2: a single, triple, & 1 RBI

Mia Franklin went 1-2: a single & 2 RBI’s

Taylor Frobish went 1-2: a double & 1 RBI

& Sarah Parker with 1 RBI.

Madi Ely was on the mound pitching 4 innings. She threw a no hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Record: 1-2

Next game is tomorrow against Henry-Senachwine.

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to St. Bede 13-1. As a team, they collected 6 hits . Dori Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 singles Makenna Woodcock went 2 for 2 with a single &a double Taylor Frobish& Sarah Parker both went 1 for 2 with a single Madi Ely started on the mound giving up 8 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 3 walks & had 6 strikeouts Averi Jury finished giving up 4 hits, 5 runs (1earned), 1 walk& striking out 3. Next game is Thursday @ Prairie Central

Overall Record: 0-2

Conference: 0-2

March 17 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans started their season with a conference game at St. Bede with a 6-4 loss Monday, March 17th.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Frobish going 1 for 3 with a single & two RBIs Averi Jury went 1 for 4 with a single Mckenna Woodcock went 1 for 2 with a double Madi Ely was on the mound. She went 6 innings striking out 13, giving up 6 runs (4 earned) & 1 walk.

Record: 0-1

Trojans play St. Bede again at home Tuesday @4:30