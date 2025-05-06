Don’t delay – book now to ensure blood and platelets are on hand when seconds count

May 6, 2025 —The American Red Cross encourages the public to schedule their May donation appointment before summer gets into full swing. Year-end school ceremonies, sporting events and celebrations are expected to fill evenings and weekends, and patients are counting on donors to also make blood donation a priority.

Emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time, without a moment’s notice. By giving blood to the Red Cross, donors can help ensure blood is ready for patients in the most critical situations. Give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month this May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any person, no matter their blood type. This makes it essential in the most dire situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

Make blood donation a priority in May and help accident victims and other patients in critical situations. Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give May 1-18, 2025, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give later in the month, May 19-31, 2025, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 6-20

Kankakee County

Bourbonnais

5/8/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

5/13/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

Herscher

5/12/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third

Kankakee

5/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave

Manteno

5/7/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 255 W Second St

Livingston County

Cullom

5/7/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tri-Point High School, 100 E. Van Alstyne Street PO Box 316

Dwight

5/20/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 114 W Mazon Ave

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.