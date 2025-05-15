Dig into Master Gardener training this fall!

For Release: May 13, 2025

Bloomington Ill. , For 50 years, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have measured success by gardens planted, insects identified, produce harvested, and the millions of hours volunteers have logged by helping others learn to grow.

From farms and small towns to suburbs and the inner city, more than 2,600 volunteers statewide put their mission of “helping others learn to grow” into practice by providing gardening education and outreach in their communities. Take your love of gardening to the next level by joining the Master Gardeners in 2025.

Hybrid Master Gardener Training runs September 9 through December 2. Participants will study online each week and then attend a weekly in-person session each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to Noon. In-person sessions will be at the University of Illinois Extension- McLean County office at 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington.

The hybrid training is a wonderful opportunity for individuals who need more flexibility to participate in the program. The online portion of this hybrid model allows trainees to learn at their own pace each week and then participate in weekly sessions with their fellow trainees.

The online training modules include videos, reading materials, weekly quizzes, and a final exam. This course is aimed at exposing participants to in-depth horticulture content through modules including annuals and perennials, vegetables, trees, fruits, and more.

For more information or to fill out an application form, contact Brittnay Haag, horticulture educator at (309) 663-8306 or bhaag@illinois.edu. A maximum of 25 trainees will be accepted into Livingston, McLean & Woodford County unit training. Registration closes on August 1. The cost of the training, including the Master Gardener training manual and all classes, is $225. Financial assistance may be available to qualified individuals. A required University of Illinois volunteer background screening and interview will be completed before being accepted into the program.

After receiving training, volunteers participate in education programs in their communities. Those opportunities may include speaking at local libraries, civic groups, or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.

Share your knowledge and passion of gardening with others through the Illinois Extension Master Gardener program!





