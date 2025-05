Congratulations to GSW High School Salutatorian Ryleigh Dvorak and Valedictorian Kendall Huston.

Gardner-South Wilmington High School held their Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 18 at 12 noon. Salutatorian was Ryleigh Dvorak, daughter of Nicole Dvorak of Gardner and Greg Dvorak of Gardner. Valedictorian was Kendall Huston, daughter of Aron & Carla Huston of Gardner.

Pictured left to right: Ryleigh and Kendall