Congratulations on the Retirement of Dwight’s Stinnett Gettinger: A Legacy of Dedication and Distinct Teaching Style

After 32 years of unwavering dedication to Dwight Grade School, Stinnett Gettinger is hanging up his lesson plans, animal cages, and whistle to begin a new chapter—retirement. With a career that has spanned more than three decades, Mr. “G” has left an indelible mark not only in the classroom but also on the basketball court, the track, and across countless school and community events.

Gettinger has taught both third and fourth grades, shaping hundreds of young minds with patience, humor, a deep passion for learning, and a very unique teaching style. Beyond the classroom, he generously gave his time and energy to coach 5th and 6th grade boys’ and girls’ basketball, as well as junior high track, wrestling, and cross country. His involvement in extracurriculars reflected his belief that learning doesn’t stop when the bell rings—and that some of the most important life lessons come through teamwork, perseverance, and play.

One of Gettinger’s proudest professional achievements was being named Conservation Teacher of the Year in 1996, a testament to his commitment to instilling in students a respect for the natural world. His educational philosophy was rooted in experience and relationships—something evident in the way he prioritized unique, memorable experiences for his students.

Some of his favorite memories come from the extra curricular activities that he did with his classes such as taking the kids sledding, having overnighters, ice skating, roller skating, going to movies, visiting them at their houses, and horseback riding. Seeing kids flourishing out of their element and how they dealt with different situations was enormously rewarding.

Reflecting on his time in education, Gettinger notes that while the landscape of teaching has changed—particularly in the increase in standardized testing—one thing has remained constant: students arrive each day eager to learn and do their best. He’ll deeply miss the daily joy of working with curious, fun-loving kids and being part of a dedicated and supportive staff.

Gettinger will be retiring with full pension eligibility, thanks to a combination of 32 years of service, one year of sick leave, and two years of military time—bringing him to the well-earned “magic 35.” As he steps away from the classroom, he looks forward to the adventures ahead. He and his wife, Kathleen, plan to spend three to four months a year at their cherished family cabin in Minnesota. Winters will be spent camping throughout sunny Florida, while the rest of their time will be split between Dwight and visiting family in Southern Indiana.

Family has always been at the heart of Gettinger’s life. He honors the memory of his eldest daughter Taylor, and enjoys time with his sons Stinnett (30) and Jackson (27), as well as Jackson’s longtime partner Alexa. Their beloved dogs, Stella and Luna, will be by their side as they travel and explore this next stage of life.

As Gettinger begins this new chapter, we offer our deepest gratitude for his years of service, his boundless energy, and the warmth and laughter he brought into every classroom and hallway at DGS. His presence will be dearly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire students and staff alike for years to come.

Thank you, Mr. “G”, for 32 incredible years. Wishing you and your family nothing but joy, peace, and adventure in your retirement!