SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates are reminding all users of the road to “Start Seeing Motorcycles” as part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

“We want every driver and every motorcyclist to share and safely enjoy Illinois roads,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Don’t take risks, always obey traffic lights, signs, speed limits and lane markings, and never drive or ride impaired.”

The Start Seeing Motorcycles campaign coincides with the arrival of warmer weather and more motorcyclists on the roads. During the riding season, Start Seeing Motorcycles banners and yard signs will be on display throughout the state, reminding the public to always stay alert for motorcycles.

With more than 150 deaths in Illinois each year, motorcyclists are significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities. Although motorcycles represent 3% of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, according to IDOT, they accounted for nearly 14% of traffic fatalities in 2023, the most recent year statistics are available. There were 1,245 traffic fatalities in Illinois in 2023 –168 were motorcyclists, an increase of 23 from 2022.

“While there are fewer motorcycles on roads compared to passenger cars, the motorcycle fatality rate for crashes is five times higher than the fatality rate for passenger cars,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. ​ “ISP reminds motorcyclists to make an effort to be seen while riding, avoid weaving in and out of traffic, and obey speed limits. ISP also reminds other drivers to watch for motorcyclists who may not be as easily seen, and to give them space.”

All riders are urged to take precautions to ensure they stay visible to other motorists. This can be accomplished by wearing the appropriate protective gear, getting regular maintenance and taking advantage of IDOT’s cycle rider safety training program.

Start Seeing Motorcycles



As part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, IDOT recommends these steps to stay safe.

For drivers:

Look twice before changing lanes or merging into traffic, using your mirrors and glancing over your shoulder. Allow appropriate distance.

Allow motorcyclists enough space to maneuver and enough time to adjust if necessary. Traffic, weather and road conditions require motorcyclists to react and maneuver differently than other drivers.

Be vigilant. A motorcycle can easily be hidden behind other vehicles. Checking mirrors and blind spots is essential before changing lanes or merging.

Use care when driving near a group of motorcyclists. Sharing the road with organized motorcycle groups requires patience and communication. If you need to change lanes or reach an exit, signal your intention early and wait for the riders to create a space. Do not merge in between groups or riders unless there is enough space to do so safely.

For motorcyclists:

Wear DOT-compliant gear that increases visibility in traffic in addition to providing protection in the event of a crash. Use bright colors and retro-reflective strips or decals, especially at night. Over-the-ankle boots, gloves, protective jackets, pants and properly fitted helmets with face shields or protective eyewear are all part of a full-gear package.

Use lane positioning to increase your visibility. Ride with your headlight on at all times. It’s the law in Illinois. Give yourself space and time to react. Allow room for emergency braking. Make lane changes gradually and expect the unexpected.

Ride sober. Motorcycle riding and alcohol don’t mix. Drinking slows your reaction time and affects your balance, coordination and vision.

Always signal before changing lanes. Avoid weaving between lanes. Flash your brake light when you are slowing down and before stopping.