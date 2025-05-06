Congratulations to Kayla Scheuber!

Healthcare Hero – CNA of the Year! GAVC Health Occupations I Class.

Kayla is a Junior at GSW High School and is the daughter of

Keith and Jennifer Scheuber of Gardner. GSW is very proud of you!

Kayla, right, is pictured with her GAVC Health Occ instructor, Mrs. Shannon Mahnke.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.