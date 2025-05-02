The Seneca High School Bassmasters had a great showing this weekend, April 26 – 27. Keegan Murphy and Kellen Arnold fished the Des Plaines and Kankakee River ICCAST 2 Day Tournament, on Day 1 they placed 6th out of 48 boats with a total of 5 fish for 9 lbs 11 oz. They also took big bass for the day at 4 lbs 5 oz. On Sunday, Keegan and Kellen doubled down on the same body of water and caught 5 fish for a total of 11 lbs 10 oz. This earned them the top spot on the leaderboard and they WON the tournament against 47 other teams.

Keegan Murphy

Keegan Murphy (right) Kellen Arnold (left)

Kellen Arnold (left) Keegan Murphy (right)