18th ANNUAL ILLINOIS ROUTE 66 RED CARPET CORRIDOR FESTIVAL May 3 & 4, 2025

This two-day festival is all about family fun on the most famous two-lane highway in America – Route 66. Sponsored by the fifteen communities which make up the 100-mile linear museum from Joliet to Bloomington, the annual festival invites everyone to experience the good life in the slow lane.

Each community will produce its own events. From full-blown festivals to antique and craft sales, art sales, car and motorcycle shows, live entertainments, and plenty of yard, garage, and sidewalk sales along the way, everyone is sure to discover something unique.

Food, snacks and treats will be in abundance, and there are plenty of historic sites, outstanding free museums and unique mom & pop businesses to help create a nostalgic journey for all to enjoy. Visitors can simply enjoy the drive, or stop and get out of the car to have their picture taken with Elvis, or do a little shopping in any of the great stores along the Mother Road.

Dwight – Friday – Saturday—All town garage sales

Saturday—D-Town Throwdown, backyard burger competition & Springfest vendor fair 9:00-5:00 at the VFW.

Dwight Historical Society Museum open in the Historic Depot . Giveaway both days will be at The Historic Texaco station on Route 66.

Odell- Giveaway both days will be at the Historic 1932 Standard Oil Gas Station on Rt. 66. Historic subway, souvenirs, soda, nostalgia for sale. Stop in KING’S CROSSING, 210 Tremont St., for lunch. More info: 815-998-2133 or email info@odell-il.com

​Pontiac– The Greater Livingston County Arts Council is hosting its annual Swinging Bridges Arts Festival Saturday, May 3 & Sunday, May 4. The 200 block of West Madison Street and The Eagle Theater will house artists selling handcrafted, fine art pieces. Live music (including local favorite The Riker Maneuver playing 2:00-5:00 on Saturday), art demonstrations, entertainment, and food trucks. Museums open both days 9:00- 5:00 – Free admission! Pontiac giveaways will be at 209 W. Madison.

​Chenoa- Stop in Chenoa, the Crossroads of Opportunity, located at Route 66 and Route 24. The Texaco Star is an original gas station location. Weave through town and pass the Matthew T. Scott House listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Shop at the all town garage sales and a big vendor event: Chenoa superior shopping event! Giveaway will be at an intersection of two historic alignments: Redbird Park, 205 S. Morehead Dr.

​Lexington – Lexington’s activities will be located on Main Street in downtown Lexington. Main Street will play host to Bourbon, Beer & BBQ, local car clubs, and vendors geared towards the bourbon, beer, BBQ and car enthusiasts as well as flea market and craft show type vendors. Main Street will also feature unique activities such as an axe throwing trailer, cigar lounge and a local BBQ contest. While in Lexington, enjoy the unique restaurant scene, discover the exquisite boutique shopping, taste some of Lexington’s local craft beer, enjoy live music and photo opportunities. Giveaway for this year’s Red Carpet Corridor will be available at City Hall.

Towanda – Visit the Towanda American Legion, 207 Hely St., for giveaway. The Legion will have sales to help support upgrades to their facility. The Village of Towanda and surrounding communities, Lamplighter and Indian Creek, will have area wide garage sales. There will be a group on Route 66 Trail that does a lot of work on Towanda Route 66. Stop by and say Hello – If you happen to see Mr. Walk on the route, he has dedicated time and has some amazing information regarding the history of Route 66.

Normal – Stop at Ryburn Place at Sprague’s Super Service, 305 Pine St., for photo op in front of the replica gas pumps. This is a 1930s gas station in a restored Tudor-style building. Pick up the giveaway for Normal here both days. Enjoy Uptown Normal’s restaurants, Children’s Discovery Museum, and shopping just minutes away. VisitBN.org for more info/800-433-8226.

​Bloomington – Bloomington’s giveaway will be available Saturday and Sunday at the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center, 200 N. Main St. located inside the McLean Museum of History.. There will be a Farmer’s Market, May Day downtown festival, and a car show taking place. BN Artists will have their Artist’s Passports and Art Trail on Route 66 flags to welcome guests passing through Bloomington-Normal. Visitbn.org/800-433-8226.

Joliet – The Joliet Area Historical Museum:

Saturday: Free admission all day from 8:00-5:00.

Sunday: Normal business hours 10:00-5:00.



The Old Joliet Prison: Take self-guided tour for $22

Saturday: The Welcome Center and Prison open noon- 4:00

Sunday: Normal business hours 10:00- 5:00. Commemorative giveaway both days at the Joliet Area Historical Museum welcome center, 204 N. Ottawa St. Joliet-while supplies last.

Elwood- Saturday 8 am – 5 pm/Sunday 9:00-4:00 – Corner of Mississippi Ave. and Douglas St, Historic information. Antique Tractor Exhibit. Douglas Street Wayside Exhibits featuring Rosie the Riveter, a statue of a munition worker, lunchbox in hand, the original Route 66 pavement, and commemorative giveaway. (While supplies last). Craft fair Saturday only 8 am-noon. More Information contact: Elwood Village Hall 815-423-5011. Email: parks@villageofelwood.com

Wilmington- On Saturday get your giveaway at Chamber tent downtown near 220 N. Water St. Flea market 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food vendors, Route 66 Band from 11:00 –

3:00 and split the pot button raffle at the tent. Info contact: 815-476-5991. Mobile Racing Challenge, race cars provided ages 7+, 10:00-4:00 at 110 S. Park Street. ​

On Sunday stop at the Visitor’s Center next to the Gemini Giant, 110 S. Park Street, for the giveaway. From noon-6 pm there will be live music, local art show, food trucks, wine & beer tastings, kids games, raffles and more.

Saturday & Sunday – GRAND OPENING of The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop 110 S. Park St. 9:00-5:00

Braidwood- Visit the Braidwood Lions Club’s information booth across from the Polk-A-Dot at the Rt. 66 Welcome Park to pick up the commemorative giveaway (while supplies last). Check out the unique Braidwood “Zoo” with metal animal sculptures from late artist Jack Barker. Browse through all the vendors which will be set up next to the Zoo and the Polk-A-Dot. Stop by the Braidwood Historical Museum on Main St. to see their Rt. 66 exhibits. Car show and music at the Polk-A-Dot along with photo-ops next to Elvis, Superman, Betty Boop, The Blues Brothers & others. For more information call (815)791-8093 or email: jbolatto@braidwood.us .​

Godley– Visit the Route 66 Mining Museum for giveaway on Saturday. There will be a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday. On Sunday giveaway will be at The Stumble Inn. For info contact 815-458-2222 or 815-405-1906. Museum open Mondays,

Wednesdays, Friday, 9:00 -noon.​​​

​Braceville- Stop at the Village Hall at the corner of S. Mitchell and Rt. 53. Baked goods will be sold by the United Methodist Church, Junk-in-the-Trunk sale in the parking lot.

For more information call 815-237-8655.

​Gardner – Meet and greet with the mayor at the two-cell jail where you can pick up this year’s giveaway. Other Saturday and Sunday activities include Gardner archives open in the village hall. The Gardner Lions Club at the streetcar diner serving root beer floats and pork chop sandwiches from

10:00am until gone. Stop at The Shop for a free Rt 66 collectible pin. CiCi & Lala’s sidewalk sale on Depot Street. Craft show hosted by Creative Gems 9:00–3:00.

Saturday only events on Depot St. Scapegoats car show in the parking lot 10:00-4:00. At the gazebo Elvis tribute artist Hugo Collins will perform. Church of Hope rock-a-thon 10-1. Sunday only events on Depot Street tractor show at the parking lot 10:00-4:00. More info contact 815-237-2592