Shredding Event

Saturday April 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to Noon

Grundy County Administration Building

1320 Union Street, Morris, IL 60450

The Land Use Department’s will be hosting a shredding event for residents on Saturday April 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to noon. The event will take place in the east parking lot of the Grundy County Administration Building located at 1320 Union Street, Morris, Il 60450.

Please limit your shredding materials to two standard paper ream boxes in order for more people to be able to participate. No plastics or metals in the papers please.

As this event will save you the time of shredding sensitive documents, the cost of a shredder, and recycle the most recoverable material, it is a complete win for you and environment.

The shredding will take place on site following this process:

Paper is dumped into a tote which when full is lifted into the shredder located inside the box truck. Documents are thoroughly shredded, and the shredded materials are then taken for recycling. Grundy residents have shredded around 2000 pounds or 1 ton of paper at each event and all that paper is recycled.

We appreciate your efforts in recycling and look forward to seeing you at this event.

If you should have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (815) 941-3228.

Thank you Grundy County residents!