Registration Begins for Morris Hospital Camp 911

April 7, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Children entering 3rd, 4th or 5th grade in the fall of 2025 can become better prepared for emergencies by attending Morris Hospital’s Camp 911 safety program on Friday, June 13, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. The cost is $20 per child.

Through the support of local agencies and volunteers, the Camp 911 safety program will provide students with a morning of fun, hands-on activities that help them learn how to stay safe, what to do in an emergency, and basic first aid techniques.

Camp 911 will be held rain or shine. Children should wear gym shoes and come prepared for both indoor and outdoor activities. Children enrolled in the Morris Hospital YMCA’s summer camp will be automatically enrolled in Camp 911 as part of summer camp and should not register separately for Camp 911.

Reservations and payment can be made by going to www.morrishospital.org/events and choosing the Special Events category. The number of spaces is limited, and registration closes on May 23.

For more information, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness office at 815-705-7358.