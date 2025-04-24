April 22, 2025

Prairie Creek Library in Dwight makes plans for May

Prairie Creek Library has a full slate of activities scheduled in May. These events are open to the public and free unless otherwise stated. You do not need to have a library card to attend. Please reserve a spot by calling 815-584-3061 or by using the sign-up links provided on our Facebook page.

Craft Night will be at 6 pm Thursday, May 1. This event is full, but you may request to be added to the wait list. The group will be making hydro dipped butterfly decorations.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet 6 pm Tuesday, May 6. Members check out a cookbook from the library and select a recipe to try. Then they bring a sample for others to taste. This time, they will be sharing grilling and smoking recipes.

Sewing Machine Basics with Iris will take place at 6 pm Thursday, May 8. This is a part of the library’s “I Wish I Knew” series, where we aim to help patrons learn handy life skills. Did you inherit a sewing machine, but don’t know how to use it? Iris Cregar will help you learn how to use your sewing machine. Bring your machine and a project.

Introduction to AI will begin at 6 pm Monday, April 12. Karen Ferrero, an adjunct professor at JJC who teaches artificial intelligence-related courses, will present an introductory look at AI, including overcoming the fear of it and how it can help.

Pet Toy Craft Night will meet at 6 pm Wednesday, May 14. Teens and adults are invited to join us as we create pet toys to donate to the Livingston County Humane Society. We are accepting donations of clean t-shirts for this project.

The Benefits of Natural Honey will be covered at 10 am Thursday, May 15 by the University of Illinois Extension Office. Learn the health advantages of eating honey and learn how to use it in recipes.

Gooseberry Acres Farm Goods will have a pop-up store in the library’s foyer beginning at 10 am Thursday, May 15. You can attend the program on natural honey, and then buy some. Anyone is welcome to shop their delicious farm-fresh products.

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm Thursday, May 15. All adults are welcome to attend and come and go as their schedules allow. Bring your own supplies and projects.

Ray Johnson the History Cop will be at the library at 6 pm Thursday, May 15, for True Crime Club. Instead of the usual group discussion, Ray will present “The Murder of Bobby Franks,” which delves into this motiveless murder of a 14-year-old boy by Leopold and Loeb.

Compassion Fatigue will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, May 21. This session addresses the wear on the caregiver of caring for an ill or disabled loved one. Burnout and vicarious trauma will be addressed, as well as the significance of self-care.

Knit and Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, May 22. This group is open to those 15 years and older. Beginners to experts are welcome to attend. Bring your own projects.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Fight Against Human Trafficking will be held at 6 pm Tuesday, May 27. Meg Kelsey, Director of the Center for Global Justice, and recent law school graduate Jillian Frauli will cover how prevalent the current situation is, what is being done to combat it, and what the average person can do about it. Tips for keeping your children safer also will be presented.

Summer Reading Kickoff Event will be held from 3-5 pm on Thursday, May 29. This is NOT the only time to sign up for summer programs; however, it will be the FIRST time, and some programs have limited space available. In addition to signing up for the huge slate of summer events the library has planned, there will be a caricature artist, carnival-style games, and photo ops with favorite characters. This event is sponsored by Dwight Woman’s Club.

The library also has several ongoing programs.

Chess Club meets every Monday at 3:30 pm and is open to all ages. Whether you want to learn the game, improve your play, or challenge new opponents, you are welcome to attend. Once a month, a chess coach will be on hand to instruct and help.

Staying Fit and Active meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 8 am beginning May 19. These gentle workouts will be led mostly via video. Mondays will be chair exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength workouts, and Fridays will be aerobics and balance workouts.

Toddler Time meets every Wednesday at 10:30 am. This program is for children ages 0-4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.