178 fire departments/districts and EMS providers awarded grants

Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $4 million was awarded to 178 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 347 applications, requesting around $7.7 million in funding for this grant period.

“Grant programs like our Small Equipment Grant Program are critical in providing fire departments and ambulance providers with the necessary equipment to ensure their staff can perform their duties safely and efficiently. These grants alleviate the burden of tough financial decisions, allowing departments to acquire essential tools without delay, ensuring they have what they need when they need it,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Grant recipients and awards are listed below:

Grundy:

Coal City Fire Protection District $18,750

Gardner Fire Protection District $12,142.42

Iroquois:

Watseka Fire Department $26,000

Gilman Fire Protection District $25,974

Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District $26,000

Kankakee:

Aroma Fire Protection District $22,123

Bradley Fire Department $23,420

Limestone Township Fire Protection District $22,793

LaSalle:

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department $16,927.50

Ottawa Fire Department $10,198

Tonica Volunteer Fire Department $10,650

Sheridan Community Fire Protection District $10,747

Livingston:

Emington-Campus Fire Protection District $18,297.50

Forrest-Strawn-Wing Fire Protection District $24,776