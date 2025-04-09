One Month Out From REAL ID Enforcement Date, Giannoulias Lays Out the Facts

Announces REAL ID Saturdays Extended Through End of May

With 30 days left until the REAL ID enforcement date takes effect on May 7, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias wants Illinoisans to get the facts about REAL IDs as many scramble to get one.

“The federal REAL ID rollout has caused a great deal of confusion across the country, including here in Illinois,” Giannoulias said. “We’re monitoring REAL ID demand and adjusting our services to efficiently accommodate the unprecedented surge.”

Giannoulias noted if you’re not traveling after May 7, you probably don’t need a REAL ID right away. Given the recent surge at Illinois DMVs, Giannoulias advised Illinoisans who don’t need a REAL ID in May to consider holding off to avoid waits at facilities.

He added that the May 7 “deadline” isn’t really a deadline. On May 7, Americans will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport, to board a domestic flight; however, DMVs will continue to issue REAL IDs after May 7.

He also announced the office is extending its REAL ID Saturdays program until the end of May to provide more options to get one.

Before visiting a DMV to get a REAL ID, Giannoulias urged residents to confirm that they actually need one.

The Secretary of State’s office is proactively raising awareness about REAL IDs through its dedicated portal, realid.ilsos.gov. The portal makes it easy for Illinoisans to determine: 1) if they need a REAL ID before the May 7 federal enforcement period begins; and 2) how to find a walk-in location or schedule an appointment near them.

Most important, REAL IDs are not mandatory for driving a vehicle or required for valid identification or proof of citizenship.

The primary reason for Illinoisans over the age of 18 to obtain a REAL ID is to fly

domestically on a commercial aircraft or visit certain federal facilities, such as a military

base or federal courthouse, as of May 7th. Individuals who have a valid U.S. passport, a passport issued by another country or a permanent resident card – and those under the age of 18 – will not need a REAL ID.

To meet the demand, the Secretary of State’s office has expanded service across Illinois with a new REAL ID Supercenter in Chicago’s Loop and the REAL ID Saturdays program offering weekend hours statewide through May 31. Visit realid.ilsos.gov to learn more.

The office’s expanded REAL ID service processed over 450,000 REAL ID applications between February and March of 2025.

Individuals applying for a REAL ID must do so in-person at an Illinois DMV and are

required to present:

A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you’ve changed your name, you’ll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver’s license or state ID.

Illinois residents can go online to access an interactive checklist to make sure they have

the documents they need before heading to a DMV.