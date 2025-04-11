Paul W. Derr, age 88, of Dwight, IL, formerly of Coal City, IL, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Heritage Woods of Dwight.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus, IL, at a later date as well.

Hager Memorial Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Paul was born on September 15, 1936, in Fairbury, IL, to Theodore “T” and Clara (Haberkorn) Derr. He married Lorraine Sanquist on February 4, 1959. She survives. He married Mary Claire Maguire on March 8, 1965, in Campus, IL. They were married for 46 wonderful years before she preceded him in death on February 14, 2012.

Paul is survived by his children: Denise (Eric) Marler of Ogden, UT, Kelly Derr of Coal City, IL, Jeff (Rhonda) Derr of Godley, IL, and Brad (Lisa) Derr of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren: Harrison (Katie) Marler, Lauren (Ryan) Thomas, Olivia (Portia) Marler, Dakota (Briahna) Derr, Daulton Derr, Benjamin Howell, and Grace Howell. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Arielle, Amelia, and Ace Marler, and Laylin Derr; siblings: John (Virginia) Derr of Mount Clemons, MI, James (Dorthea) Derr of Mackinaw, IL, Marguerite (Raymond) Nickrent of Chillicothe, IL, and Marilyn (John) McGuire of Watseka, IL, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife: Mary Derr, and his siblings and their spouses.

Paul was educated in the Chatsworth and Piper City schools. He proudly served in the United States Army, where he served in Germany as a radio operator. After serving our country, Paul worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet, IL, as an overhead crane operator. After 36 years of working at Caterpillar, he proudly retired and enjoyed his retirement with his wife in Mesa, AZ.

Paul enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, playing cards, golfing, camping, playing the lottery, going for drives, and working on projects. He was quick with a laugh, joke, or story. He enjoyed making others laugh and was known to pull a good-natured prank for laughs. Paul especially enjoyed his time with his family, friends, and grandchildren. All of those precious memories made together will forever be cherished. He truly was the best husband, dad, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend that anyone could ask for.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.