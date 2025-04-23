Michael Andrew Humbert, 67, of Dwight, Illinois passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 20, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease. Visitation will be on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL. 60420. A morning visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at St. Patric Catholic Church, 114 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420, with Mass to follow at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, Il.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mike was born on July 29, 1957, to John and Doretta (Campbell) Thomas. His mother remarried Donald Humbert, who adopted Mike in 1960. Mike is survived by his wife Glenda Gail German, whom he married on June 8, 1985, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, Il.

Also surviving are his children Kelli (Brandon) Schlegel and Stephanie (Clayton) Parkhill. Four grandchildren: Maisie Schlegel, Wrenley Schlegel, Theodore Parkhill, and Emilie Parkhill. He is also survived by his siblings: Margaret (Mike) Graham, William Humbert, Donna (Mark) Potaczek, Mary (Tom) Knight, Sharon (Jim) Peterson, and Daniel Humbert; in-laws: Kathy (Tony) Johnson, Mark (Donna) German, and Denise Banks; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and parents-in-law.

Born and raised in Dwight, Mike graduated from Dwight Township High School. He attended Joliet Junior College. Mike held a variety of roles throughout his 36-year career at R. R. Donnelley and Sons.

Known to many as “Humbie” or “Hums,” Mike had many friends that he shared countless fun times with. He was a member of Dwight Country Club for fifty years and served as a Board Member in the 1980s. He loved watching and playing golf. Mike had an impressive 11 holes-in-one. He was known for running his annual Masters Pool and organizing winter poker tournaments. He enjoyed playing softball and passed along his love of the game to his girls. He followed the Bears, Blackhawks, and Cubbies. As an avid reader, he enjoyed reading a diverse selection of fiction, non-fiction, financial books, and magazines.

Mike’s pride and joy was his family. He enjoyed going on family vacations, watching his girls play sports, and welcoming both sons-in-law into the family. His favorite nickname was “Papa” and he loved spending as much time as he could with his four grandchildren. He took wonderful care of his family and did everything he could to ensure they would have happy and successful lives. A friend to many, his legacy will live on in the memories of those who were lucky enough to know him. He will be truly missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Mike was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight, IL. He believed the Lord is our Savior. A special thank you to Father John Bosco as his blessings and support during this time comforted us all. A heartfelt thank you to Mike’s oncology and cardiology teams at Northwestern Medicine and the OSF Hospice Team for their compassion, support, kindness, and wonderful care during such a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (114 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420), the American Cancer Society(www.donate.cancer.org), or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).