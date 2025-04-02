Lyle K. Koedyker Sr., 79, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away at 9:51 P.M. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Morris Hospital, in Morris, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home 201 West Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL. 60420. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral Home. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight, IL. Hager Memorial Home of Dwight, IL. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Lyle was born on December 15, 1945, in Gary, IN. The son of Ann (Sikora) Koedyker. He was united in marriage to Carol Jean Oelschlager on December 24, 1966, in Dwight, IL.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jean Koedyker; his two children, Kathy (Jay) Tesch and Lyle K. Koedyker Jr.; his grandson, Jordan Pokarney; his three great grandchildren, Jace, Khloe and Gracelynn Pokarney; his niece, Lisa Koedyker and his nephew, Lee Koedyker, and a sister-in-law Judy (Koedyker) Fritz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lee Koedyker; and his great granddaughter, Ivy Rose Pokarney.

Lyle worked for Dwight Roofing, Alumax Aluminum, Lemont Steel, and most recently Mazon-Verona-Kinsman School.

Lyle enjoyed watching Nascar and Football in his recliner, playing with the great grandchildren, gardening, fixing cars, feeding the birds, and taking care of “Big Fluff”, his pet cat.

Above all Lyle loved helping his friends and family in any way possible. He never hesitated to go the extra mile when needed.

Memorial donations in Lyle’s name may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 N, 1358 E 1358 N Rd, Pontiac, IL 61764, Phone: (815) 842-1025.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.